How is COVID-19 and the increased shift to remote work impacting the King County housing market? That's the question marketing communications agency Quinn Thomas and DHM Research looked to answer in a recent survey of King County residents.
“For workers with an ability to work remotely, COVID presented an opportunity to relocate without sacrificing the job opportunity that drew them to the Seattle area in the first place,” Zach Knowling of Quinn Thomas said in a statement. "And more broadly, COVID spurred many workers to reflect on their current employment, leading many to change careers, start their own business, or simply press pause and catch a breath. This so-called 'Great Resignation,' combined with employer adoption of remote work policies, could accelerate an era of mobility — both into and out of the Seattle area."
The survey consisted of more than 500 adult residents of King County and was conducted between Oct. 15 - 26, 2021.
Key findings within the report include:
- More than half (55 percent) of respondents said they’re likely to move in the next five years. Among those expecting to move, 44 percent think it’s most likely that they will stay in the Seattle area, compared with 36 percent who expect to move outside the area, and 21 percent who are unsure where they’ll end up.
- The top three reasons to leave are cost of housing (80 percent), local government response to homelessness (64 percent), and crime rates (57 percent).
- Things that have become more important during COVID-19 are a neighborhood with less crime (72 percent), a neighborhood with fewer people experiencing homelessness (65 percent), and being able to work from home (61 percent).
