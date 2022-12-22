New Speed Limits for Tacoma Business Districts

Starting January 1, new speed limits go into effect on many Tacoma streets. On residential streets citywide, the default speed limit drops from 25 to 20 miles per hour. Arterial street speed limits drop from 30 to 25 mph in four neighborhood business districts, including 6th Avenue, Lincoln, McKinley Hill, and Old Town. The speed limit is already 25 miles per hour in the South Tacoma and Proctor neighborhood business districts.
The speed limit change is part of Tacoma's Vision Zero effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2035. Lowering speeds improves safety by reducing the frequency and severity of crashes, improves visibility, provides additional time for drivers to stop, and reduces the potential for fatal or serious injuries by lowering impact forces.
More information on Vision Zero can be found at cityoftacoma.org/visionzero.