Maximize Your Opportunities with The Doty Group

The Doty Group, P.S. is a full-service firm of certified public accountants and consultants located in downtown Tacoma, Washington. Our lineage began with the first CPA firm in Tacoma, Busch, and Webb, which opened in 1918. Today, we remain a leader in the fast-paced, ever-changing business environment, building upon the same values as the founders. With over 33 professionals led by shareholders Paul Doty and Shelley Drury, our global reach is enhanced by our membership in the PKF International network. With offices in 440 locations and 125 countries, PKF International is the 10th largest accounting network in the world and enables its member firms to deliver insights and global expertise through innovative solutions and services.
The Firm serves a wide range of industries, with specializations in construction, real estate, and professional services. We offer a full range of services including audits, reviews, compilations, tax compliance and planning, outsourced CFO and accounting services, internal control assessments, merger and acquisition planning, due diligence, fraud and forensic accounting, valuations, estate, and gift planning.
