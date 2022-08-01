Founded in Port Orchard, Washington in 1908, the bank operates 18 locations in six Western Washington counties. At over $1.7 billion in assets, Kitsap Bank provides a full range of financial services to commercial and individual banking clients.
As a long-time community bank, Kitsap Bank is committed to our communities; contributing to crucial causes, and investing in the sustainability of our region. The organization regularly supports local eco-conscious non-profit organizations, choosing to partner with vendors who offer sustainable products, holding an annual company-wide volunteer Earth Day project, reducing waste, and investing in energy efficient facilities.
Kitsap Bank also actively seeks out ways to innovate, and is an industry leader in its commitment to triple bottom line values. The bank has partnered with EcoPower Development to invest in utility-scale clean energy solar projects around the United States and is also a leader in promoting the C-PACER adoption in Washington State.
It’s all part of Kitsap Bank’s commitment to sustaining the resources entrusted to all of us – for this generation and the next.