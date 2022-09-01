Experience the Power of Community!
Celebrate a 33 year legacy and make an impact for the future, until every neighborhood is safe. You're invited to spend a night with Safe Streets and experience the power of community in honor of Dr. Priscilla Lisicich's retirement. Enjoy an evening of dinner, music, and community entertainment.
Date: September 23, 2022
Time: VIP 5:30-6:30 | General 6:30-9:30
Location: STAR Center 3873 S 66th Street Tacoma, WA 98409
VIP and General Tickets can be purchased at powerofcommunityevent.org
Not able to make the event? You can still make an impact and help us build stronger, safer communities! Donate today at safest.org/donate