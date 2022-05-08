Whether you don’t have space for an antique family heirloom, you’ve inherited an estate that needs to be managed, or just some jewelry or coin collections you no longer have need for, selling them is the best way to get value while letting them move on to a new, loving home.
But as anyone who has sold their old valuables can tell you, it’s not an easy task. Pawn shops looking to haggle and demean your items despite their emotional value. “We Buy Gold” stores offering you bottom dollar. Online marketplaces with no way to trust the buyer.
Thankfully, there are specialists who respect you, your items, and your time. Bellevue Rare Coins is a family-owned and operated local business, who offers free appraisals and helps you get educated on the true value of your items. With glowing reviews from customers and high Better Business Bureau ratings, they are the best place to start, and hopefully end the journey of selling your pre-loved valuables.
What do they look for? Jewelry, pearls, precious gemstones, gold bullion, luxury watches, antiques of all stripes, and more. If you’re not sure, bring your item in for a free, no-pressure evaluation.
For more information, click here.