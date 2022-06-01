Bellevue Rare Coins

Do you have valuables that you would like to sell? It’s important to work with a trusted local business that will pay you what your items are worth. 

 Bellevue Rare Coins is a family-owned local business that has been buying valuables from our community members for over 40 years. We buy all sorts of items, including:

  • Precious metals (gold, silver, platinum and more)
  • Jewelry
  • Coins & currency
  • Collectibles
  • Watches
  • Scrap/dental gold 
  • Estate collections
  • And much more

 Clients can stop by any of our four convenient locations (Bellevue, Issaquah, Lynnwood and Tacoma), or schedule a free, no-obligation evaluation

 We treat all our customers with dignity and respect. Whether you’re looking to sell a single silver coin or a massive collection, our staff will ensure that you understand what you have and what it’s worth — and will give you a free, no-obligation offer to purchase your items. 

 Looking to buy? We’ve got you covered there, too! 

 Bellevue Rare Coins stocks a wide variety of investment-grade bullion, rare coins, jewelry, watches, and more. We offer the best pricing in the Seattle area, whether you’re buying a single coin or multiple kilos of gold bullion. 

 Click here to learn more about Bellevue Rare Coins.

Recommended for you