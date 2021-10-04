Is it the right time to grow my business?

Most successful entrepreneurs are thinking of how to scale their business for growth. Whether that means developing new products or services, taking on larger orders or moving into the export business. There’s no right or wrong time to expand and it can be done whenever by working smarter and taking advantage of new opportunities. Make sure you have the capability (the right people, suppliers, equipment, etc.) as well as capacity (can you physically handle the increased demands). Like anything else in business, scaling it successfully is down to preparation and planning.