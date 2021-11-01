Many of us conduct at least a portion of our day-to-day business communication and transactions digitally and often via mobile devices. While conducting business on the go is convenient, it also opens you up to cyberscams, such as business email compromise (BEC). This is a scam that targets anyone who performs legitimate funds transfers. To protect yourself, watch for these common red flags: unexplained urgency, last minute changes to wire and account details, refusal to communicate via telephone or online video platforms, requests for advanced payment of services, and requests from employees to change direct deposit information.