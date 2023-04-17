Krystal Barkus-Franco's Passion for the Business Community

The April 2023 issue of South Sound Business is its Women in Business issue. Here is the third of four features about businesswomen you should know. Read last week's profile here.
Krystal Barkus-Franco has been with the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce since 2015. After getting hired as an intern, she worked her way up to vice president of operations in 2020.
If someone had told her a decade ago that she would serve such an integral role in the local business community, though, Barkus-Franco might not have believed them.
“To be honest, I knew nothing, really, (about) what the chamber did,” Barkus-Franco, who started her career in the hospitality industry, said of her pre-chamber career.
Below, she reflects on her career path, the successes — and challenges — she faced along the way, advice she would give to women in business just starting out, and more.
What does your role as vice president of operations at the chamber typically entail?
Primarily, my role is to oversee our member services department. Additionally, I oversee the entire office operations for the chamber, and then also oversee the annual and monthly events that the chamber puts on.
Walk me through a little bit of your career before you took on the vice president role.
I became employed at the chamber in 2015. Prior to that, I had graduated from Central Washington University with a B.S. in tourism management and went right into the hospitality industry. I found out that wasn’t kind of the direction I wanted to take, so I took some time off.
Then, in 2014, I became a single mother to my daughter, who’s now 8. In 2015, after being home with her for about a year, I got involved — through the Work Experience program through WorkSource Thurston County — and was placed as an intern for a receptionist position at the Thurston County Chamber. Fortunately, (I) got hired on part-time permanently. In five years, I have held five different titles, ranging from office receptionist to events coordinator.
What was attractive to you about working with the organization and sticking with it?
To be honest, I knew nothing, really, (about) what the chamber did. But after serving in my internship, I found that the culture at the chamber and the leadership was just something that I wanted as a career. Being there and seeing how the chamber serves the business community and advocates for them so strongly definitely became a passion of mine.
When you look back at your career, what are some successes that particularly stand out to you?
I think I mentioned one: holding five different titles in five years — I think it’s pretty substantial, and I’m very proud of that, moving up so quickly. I have (also) attended many national conferences for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and being able to provide input on what our chamber is doing nationally. Most recently, I’m excited that I’ve done a full (relaunch) of our chamber’s website.
On the flip side, what have been some challenges you’ve had to overcome?
Relating specifically to women in the workplace — if we’re going to bring it back to that — being a single mother in the workplace definitely has its challenges. Had I not had the support of family, co-workers, and friends to be able to care for my child at the time and allow me opportunities to grow — (finding childcare) is a challenge in itself.
What advice would you give to women just now starting out in the business field?
Give yourself grace. Don’t judge yourself. As women in the workplace, we don’t have to try to be supermom. One of the things that I take pride in is that, when I’m at work, I’m 100 percent at work, unless you know, my kids are sick or there’s a problem. (Also), never fail backward. It’s OK to make mistakes. We fail forward, right?