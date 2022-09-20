Made in South Sound: Reinventing Commercial Interiors

Like the trees at the root of its founding, Tumwater-based Windfall Architectural Products is branching out. What started as Windfall Lumber after a December 1996 ice storm felled trees throughout the Pacific Northwest — prompting four friends to start a business making lumber for furnishings and other products out of the salvaged wood — became Windfall Architectural Products in 2018.
The company designs and manufactures wood products from salvaged and sustainably harvested hardwood and softwood, including interior cladding, stair treads and landings, tables and counters, table bases, and more for commercial customers. Windfall has supplied Starbucks with wood panels and wall cladding for 11 years.
“Over time, we moved from wood product to architectural product design,” Scott Royer, president and owner, said of the name change and product evolution.
Around 2017, the popularity of wood cladding for offices, conference rooms, stores, hospitality venues, universities, health care facilities, and other indoor spaces began to wane as clients focused more on lighting, acoustics, and diversity of colors and materials, according to Royer. Windfall recognized the challenge designers experienced when specifying and installing mixed materials along with wood. His team started working on a way to easily attach and switch out wood panels on walls.
Brainstorming with interior designers and architects, an idea was born: Cambio Wall System.
Windfall designed the wall system using magnets to easily attach wall panels to metal rails mounted on the wall. Panels are available in wood, metal, felt, and fabric (with more in development), in varied colors and thicknesses. With the magnetic system, panels can be quickly attached, changed, or rearranged. True to Windfall’s roots, Cambio panels are easily recycled and repurposed, with the parts and pieces reused.
“We do our best to maintain our roots and stick to a sustainable sourcing of materials while addressing designers’ needs,” Royer said, noting the company’s sustainability story is shifting to the versatility and reuse of the Cambio panels.
Windfall also is working with international design organizations to develop innovative lines for Cambio. Soon, Windfall will launch an LED lighting system that is integrated within the system.
The patent pending Cambio Wall System launched in March 2020, with new finishes developed during the pandemic. Cambio translates to “change” in Italian and Spanish. Windfall opened the Cambio Design Lab, an airy architectural studio in downtown Olympia, to develop new lines for Cambio and to demonstrate the system and features to designers.
“Cambio is addressing architectural installation and material design problems,” Royer said. The system presents a growth market, which means Windfall could add another facility in the Midwest or East Coast to produce Cambio products. For now, everything is made in Windfall’s Tumwater facility for Cambio and Windfall’s other products, such as tables, counters, and cladding.
“We’ve created now essentially two companies with two focuses out of one manufacturing plant, and that is a challenge for a small business,” Royer said, recognizing the contribution the employees make every day. “The changes we’ve made during the pandemic have been challenging … our staff has been great.”
