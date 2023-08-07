The July-August 2023 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the sixth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read the previous story here.
United Way of Pierce County’s 2021 centennial marked a century of committed service and aid to those in need. At its inception, the organization was established as a federation of social agencies, including the South Puget Sound chapter of the American Red Cross, local churches, Family Counseling, and the Tacoma Community House.
In the years since, UWPC displayed a commitment to connecting people and bringing groups together to address urgent and pervasive societal issues.
“It’s always been a focus on how we can make lives better in the community — that we’re ensuring the good for all in Pierce County,” said UWPC President and CEO Dona Ponepinto, who has been with the nonprofit for the last nine years.
Ponepinto said poverty reduction has been the focus of the organization for almost the entire duration of her tenure. In fact, UWPC identified that 31% of the Pierce County population can be described by the term ALICE, or asset limited, income constrained, and employed people who potentially work multiple jobs to make ends meet.
“We needed partners to collaborate and ensure that we were moving towards getting families out of crisis towards being self-sufficient,” Ponepinto said.
In 2017, the UWPC board set a goal to lift about 15,000 families out of poverty by 2028. After the decision was approved in 2018, the organization developed a cause statement that focused on uniting the community to end poverty one family at a time.
Since then, UWPC has established partnerships with entities such as financial opportunity centers for debt and credit coaching, and Lyft to attend to the health care and educational needs of families and children while ensuring that those groups had rides to grocery stores and clinics.
It continued this service even amid pandemic challenges, impressively managing to expand outside Tacoma, too. “In 2021, we were able to move 717 people through this service, and about 143,000 had access to support that helped them move from crisis to self-sufficiency,” Ponepinto said.
In 2021, UWPC established a key initiative that helped families affected by COVID-19. In collaboration with Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, it participated in the Guaranteed Income Movement, which provided financial relief to 100 families across four ZIP codes.
Since its founding, UWPC hasn’t wavered in its dedication to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion among community members to ensure everyone gets equal access to justice.
“We want to be relevant for another 100 years,” Ponepinto said. “We’ve made it this far, and we want to ensure that families have the support they need to be successful. It’s more about how we can ensure that we are creating a community that is thriving.”