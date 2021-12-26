Touting Tourism

it’s the soggy offseason when leisure travel slows with the rain and cold in a normal year. The pesky pandemic has added even more chill, pummeling corporate, convention, meeting, and trade show business that typically provides a solid floor of mostly midweek business.
But the sky’s not falling with the rain for the tourism and hospitality sector. Leaders of the South Sound’s two main destination marketing organizations (DMOs) aren’t throwing a wet towel on the winter season. Both see reasons for optimism further into 2022.
There is a caveat, though. Forecasting during a pandemic has proved difficult at best with each new wave of infections. COVID-19’s Delta variant was the last party crasher, quashing a sizzling July for the local tourism and hospitality sector, according to Dean Burke, president and CEO of Travel Tacoma — Mt. Rainier Tourism & Sports. He calls forecasts in this environment highly perishable.
“In July of this year, we saw numbers exceed July of 2019, which was an all-time high, and then three weeks later, we saw them go below August of ’20,” Burke said, hoping for a return to that brief summer feeling when the business rocket lit. (Hopefully, it’ll stay lit, too.)
He thinks some of the cargo ships waiting to unload containers (many of them holiday gifts) and related supply-chain woes could translate to increased family travel as some people convert gift spending to family travel spending.
“I feel like we’re going to see drive markets shift toward a family focus for the holidays,” perhaps even more than the typical holiday surge, he said. “With major impacts coming to the holiday buying season, there is a sense that we’re going to see an influx of local-ish and drive-market getaways for ‘time together,’” he said. “We’re working hard to push itineraries to target audiences to help keep the infill moving forward.”
Nearby travelers are a focus for Thurston County’s DMO, too, during the soggy season. “Thurston County as a whole has learned that there are a few key factors that we can’t lose sight of: We have to aim high — not just looking at how can we get through, but how can we really grow revenue and quality of life here while not compromising public safety,” Annette Pitts, CEO of Experience Olympia & Beyond, said in late-October.
“We are leveraging partnerships in the community to minimize redundancies while maximizing efficiencies, and we’re leaning hard into the leisure travel market, and specifically, the drive market, as travelers are still tending to travel closer to home and seeking reunion travel opportunities to connect with family and friends,” Pitts said.
Thurston County’s proximity and access to off-peak activities is a plus, she added.
“This is particularly attractive to folks looking to get away but who would rather not have to cross snowy winter mountain passes,” Pitts wrote. “Travelers can unpack once in Thurston County, and spend days exploring our communities, venture out to the Capitol Forest, or travel further to the Olympic National Park, Mount Rainier National Park, or ocean beaches nearby. Thurston County is a fantastic base camp and that is a message we will be promoting throughout the next few months.”
Longer term, Burke is buoyed by reports like those coming out of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., which includes Ticketmaster.
Live Nation President and CEO Michael Rapino said in an August earnings release: “Looking forward to 2022 and now also 2023, all our leading indicators continue to point to a roaring era for concerts and other live events. Starting with our concerts division, every major venue type — arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums — have pipelines indicating double-digit growth in show count and ticket sales relative to 2019 levels. In some cases our pipeline is so strong we are extending our planning into 2023 and even beginning to discuss tours that extend into 2024.”
Burke said that while conventions and meetings will be suppressed this winter — he sees groups holding, canceling, and postponing — there is booking activity, albeit resembling one step forward, one step backward along with state or federal pronouncements on the virus.
Helping prop up the current tourism/hospitality sector and winter season are places like museums, entertainment venues for concerts and small shows, breweries, and other gathering places that are operating as best they can amid labor and other challenges. Longer term, the prognosis for conventions and meetings improves.
“The ramp looks brighter the further out into ’22 we get,” he said. “And then from this perspective so far, it even looks normal in ’23 and ’24, and we really start to imagine that we’re going to be past this thing by then, and the confidence of the planners agree; they think so, too, but again, it’s that space between here and there. What is the shape of that ramp? How aggressive is it?”
Pitts, of Experience Olympia & Beyond, citing lodging data in October, said Thurston lodging properties were running just more than 8 percent above last year’s occupancy, “so visitation is definitely moving in the right direction, and we are feeling optimistic.”