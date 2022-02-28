Time-Tested: Legacy Business to Know

They’ve weathered many storms and withstood many trials. The 20 august companies in our annual legacy business issue — many of which are family-owned and have been around for a century or more — have been battered by wars; the Dot-Com bust; the Great Recession; and, most recently, the coronavirus pandemic. And yet, no matter what economic crisis threatened to shutter them, or what family drama has befallen them, these small- and medium-size legacy businesses have persevered.
Cole Graphic Solutions
Since 1930, scores of South Sounders have relied on Tacoma’s Cole Graphic Solutions for all their graphic screen-printing needs. This women-owned business prizes community partnerships — some clients have regularly returned to Cole for the last 30 years — and the employees that help maintain its high quality, with the average production-personnel tenure sitting at 12 years. “We aren’t the best because we’ve been around the longest — we’ve been around the longest because we’re the best,” the business’ website reads. — BP
RMI Expeditions
Lou Whitaker lived to climb. By the time he was a teenager, he and his twin brother, Jim, were leading treks up Mount Rainier. This love of climbing eventually led Whitaker to form Ashford-based Rainier Mountaineering Inc. (RMI) in 1969 with the mission to establish a guide service that was dedicated to teaching as well as leading climbers. Since then, RMI has evolved into one of the leading mountaineering businesses in the United States. It is now led by Whitaker’s son, Peter. — MM
University Place Refuse and Recycling
University Place Refuse and Recycling has served its community since 1942. This full-service refuse company offers residential pickups, curbside recycling, yard-waste disposal and composting, commercial and apartment garbage services, construction waste disposal, drop box (dumpster) rentals, and portable storage units. But that’s not all it provides. A contributor to the community in more ways than one, University Place Refuse and Recycling sponsors such events as the Virtual Chair Affair and the Mountain View Community Center’s annual auction, to name a couple. — AA
Burkhart Dental Supply
Tacoma-based Burkhart Dental Supply has a 134-year history of supplying dentists and their offices with products and equipment to run their practices. Dr. William E. Burkhart started the company as Tacoma Dental Depot in Tacoma in 1888 to supply the emerging Northwest dental community with supplies, according to a company timeline. The name changed to Burkhart Dental Supply in 1891. Lori Burkhart Isbell, president since 2006, is the fifth-generation family member to lead the company. She oversees 18 company branches in the West, Midwest, and South, and 400 employees, including 120 salespeople, according to Burkhart’s website. The company also offers supply management, equipment and technology recommendations, service and repair, practice consulting, and office planning and design. — JS
Burs Restaurant
Landmark Lakewood diner Burs Restaurant has been serving traditional comfort dishes for nearly 70 years. Burs got its start in 1952 as both Georgia’s Boulevard Coffee Shop and The Lakewood Coffee Shop, dishing out homestyle meals, homemade pies and pastries, and more. In the early 1970s, Will Burslem and his wife, Verna Burris, bought the business and renamed it Burs — a play on their last names — and it remained in the family for almost 30 years. Just prior to the millennium, Tim Tweten, owner of South Sound Restaurant Group, purchased the restaurant. Tweten has since been joined by his two sons in the running of the growing family business. — AA
Winslow Masonry
For more than 60 years, Winslow Masonry has provided a wide range of services in Kitsap County and surrounding areas. The family-owned masonry construction company is based out of Port Orchard and was founded in 1954 by Gerald Winslow. Gerald later passed down the company to son, Bret, and grandsons, Evan and Brady. Three generations of knowledge assure customers the highest-quality workmanship. Winslow Masonry is a hands-on company that says, “If you can dream it, we can build it.” — SQ
Ted Brown Music
Family-owned and -operated Ted Brown Music was founded in 1931 and has remained, since its inception, among the most dependable music stores in Washington, with locations in Tacoma, Richland, Yakima, Seattle, Silverdale, and Puyallup. Though many might best know the business for its vast selection of instruments, that’s only part of the model: Ted Brown Music has long offered rentals for school bands and orchestras as well as music lessons. — BP
Milgard Windows & Doors
What started as a small father-and-son glass company has now become an industry go-to for windows and doors. Maurice Milgard Jr. and his son, Gary, started Milgard Glass Co. in a small building in Tacoma in 1958. Within a few short years, the Milgard family diversified into aluminum windows. Gary soon left the glass company to start Milgard Manufacturing. By the late ’60s, Milgard Manufacturing started producing sliding glass doors, and later aluminum frames were redesigned to fit both single-pane and insulating glass. In addition to the Tacoma operation, the company has manufacturing, sales, and service locations in Oregon and California. — MM
The Cloverleaf
Though Tacoma’s The Cloverleaf is known for its signature crispy-thin crust pizza, it wasn’t always a pizza joint. Originally founded by Pat Nolde and Mike Ball as the Cloverleaf Tavern in 1950, the establishment didn’t start selling pizza until Larry Turco purchased the business in 1960 and brought with him the confidential pizza recipe from a subsequent business interest. Since then, the business has changed hands a few times and has been run by Debbie Manke since her reign began in 2004. Under Manke, the pies still are “hand squashed” daily for peak thinness and covered with melty cheese and delectable toppings. — JK
Way Scarff Ford
Celebrating its centennial year this year, Way Scarff Ford has been helping driving the Auburn economy since 1922. The family-owned and -operated dealership has served drivers with great deals and service. Way Scarff is said to help drivers find the perfect vehicle, from the 1923 Ford Model T — which was sold to Viola Grant, who drove it daily until she was in her 80s and willed it to the dealership upon her death — to the new all-electric models, like the Ford Mustang Mach E, Way Scarff has Auburn covered. — SQ
Northwest Custom Apparel
Whether you’re looking to personalize a baseball hat or strut into a concert with a one-of-a-kind band T-shirt, Northwest Custom Apparel has you covered. With origins selling caps on the Alaska Pipeline, this Milton-based company has been a leader in custom clothing in the Puget Sound since the 1970s, boasting the Northwest’s largest direct-to-garment printer. Founder Jim Mickelson emphasizes old-fashioned customer service alongside quality — a balance that continues to be upheld to this day. — BP
