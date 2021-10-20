Global supply-chain issues continue to challenge businesses of all types and sizes to find enough products to meet customer demand, as evidenced by persistent shortages and shipping delays in myriad sectors.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is definitely one of the main and perhaps the biggest reason why so many industries are disrupted right now,” said Luna Zhang, assistant professor of business analytics in the Milgard School of Business at the University of Washington Tacoma. Zhang has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in supply-chain management and a doctorate in business economics.
Supply-chain challenges that began with the pandemic — from factories slowing or shutting down early in the pandemic as consumer demand waned or workers were sickened — persisted throughout the summer as COVID-19 variants emerged and consumer demand for products rebounded, straining already-disrupted manufacturers. Trade wars before the pandemic, industry-disrupting cyberattacks during the pandemic, and inaccurate forecasting of consumer demand for products haven’t helped, Zhang said in mid-August.
“Global trade is heavily impacted by the pandemic in a negative sense,” Zhang said. The trade imbalance between countries like the United States, a big importer, and China, a big exporter, also has created a shipping container imbalance between ports, which has been exacerbated by pandemic-fueled slowdowns at ports, and more, she said.
Container shortages drive up the cost to ship and delay shipments, with consumers forced to accept higher prices or longer waits for products. It’s a cascading effect.
Well-publicized product shortages have included semiconductors, with automakers sometimes struggling to get chips for today’s tech-heavy vehicles.
“That chip shortage spread out across all the industries. Almost all the devices are using chips, including refrigerators, your espresso machines …,” Zhang said.
At The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse in Sumner, sales manager John Oxsen has a front-row seat for the disruptions that kinks in the supply chain present.
“One challenge is the cost of freight has skyrocketed,” Oxsen said. “I think pre-COVID, an average container was about $3,000 to $3,500, and right now they’re coming in anywhere from $14,000 to $20,000,” he said in early August. “So to get product from Asia has been quite expensive.”
The store gets about half its product directly from overseas manufacturers, the other half from U.S. distribution centers, which experience their own delays. Even U.S. furniture manufacturers are being impacted by delays or shortages in parts they need from other countries, he said, noting what once was about six to eight weeks to get product from one longtime U.S. supplier has stretched to five to six months.
With more people working from home, demand for furniture has risen, putting more pressure on manufacturers and the supply chain, Oxsen said.
Despite the challenges, The Old Cannery has been as aggressive as possible in getting product to keep its warehouse full, he said. “When we can’t get product from vendor A, we’ve been looking at vendor B, C, D, and E,” Oxsen said. “So we’ve been looking at every manufacturer. We’ve been really looking at domestic goods and products that don’t come from Southeast Asia (where plants were experiencing COVID delays) so that we can have a better future in the next six to 12 months. … There’s been a lot of new product on the floors, a lot of new product being introduced just because if we can’t get product from one place, then maybe we can get it from another place.”
Customer patience is key with so many global variables in the supply chain, Oxsen said. He believes U.S. manufacturers are rebounding the best as they figure out how to get extra raw products in their supply chain, which is shortening lead times from some suppliers.
“The manufacturers are either starting to hire enough people to beef production up at the higher level or get enough raw product that the product shortages haven’t held them back,” he said. “It’s not like it was pre-COVID, but some of the domestic manufacturers are getting better. Overseas, we don’t see it getting better for at least another six months. It’s still going to be a challenge because they are having another round of COVID … as we speak, so it’s not going to get any easier on imported product.”
Chris Schumacher has felt the supply- chain impact across all four of his businesses: ShuJack’s Bar & Grill in Elma, Bean Bags Coffee Co. in Elma, Bee Street Espresso in Aberdeen, and Schumacher Electric in Elma.
He’s dealt with shortages of some foods among his suppliers for his restaurant and bar; some shortages of cups, lids, and straws for the coffee shops; and shortages of electrical components from suppliers and soaring prices for wire and conduit in his electrical contracting business.
At ShuJack’s, he’s had to deal with food outages at a key South Sound supplier, and with product shortages and substitutes from two delivery companies as they’ve struggled with getting what they need. Substitutes are not preferred, as he likes to maintain consistency for customers.
“That’s been a very difficult thing, to be able to be consistent in these times,” Schumacher said, hopeful that customers understand. ShuJack’s closed a few days in August to replenish inventory and give staff a break during the persistent labor shortage affecting businesses everywhere.
The coffee businesses, run by his daughters, have experienced similar shortages of some products, fortunately not coffee. The stands also get product deliveries, but his daughters travel frequently to stores like Costco Business in Fife to find what they need.
“We’re spending a lot of hours on the road just trying to keep our product consistent,” Schumacher said.
At Schumacher Electric, which does residential, commercial, and industrial work, one supplier that normally can deliver next day is now months out on some items, Schumacher said in mid- August. Many of the parts come from China.
Once Schumacher secures a job, he begins looking for parts before he schedules the work. In his warehouse, “We’ve got painted squares on the ground that we put the job number in, and then every time we gather a part, we put it in their square, and once we get all the parts on board, then we can schedule their job,” he said of navigating the parts puzzle.
“All of our businesses are service-type industries that we choose to take care of our customers, and it’s a real struggle to do what we feel we do best” when there are forces outside of one’s control, Schumacher said, grateful for customers’ patience during these unprecedented times.
He’s had to be adaptable.
“We all keep a positive attitude, my daughters and I, and we just keep plugging away at it and with the thought of, ‘We’re going to put the puzzle together; we’re going to find the pieces, and eventually it’s going to be a lot better than it was in the past,’” Schumacher said. “We’re fine-tuning processes … in all four of our businesses.”
Does UWT’s Zhang think there need to be more supply-chain redundancies to guard against such product disruptions? “The pandemic is a once-in-a-century thing, which is really, really hard to predict, and also if you want to maintain such a high capacity or redundancy, you have to invest a lot in terms of the capital, the labor, which sometimes does not make sense” for companies, Zhang said.
While companies have been adapting and innovating where possible, the Biden administration also stepped in with a review this year of supply-chain disruptions and plan for addressing shortand long-term vulnerabilities.
“This is a very good thing because sometimes the industries themselves do not have enough capacity and capability to quickly adapt, so then we need some help from all sides, especially from the government,” Zhang said.