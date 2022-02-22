The Storied History of Polaris Theater

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the seventh in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
Port Orchard’s theater has enjoyed a long and storied history, beginning with its opening as The Community Theatre in 1924. Residents and visitors alike have viewed countless films and been entertained for nearly 100 years. It has stood amid several closings and ownerships, but with its new name and vision, it will continue to stand as the Polaris Theater.
Located on Bay Street downtown, the Polaris Theater is right in the heart of the city. Thanks to a South Kitsap family, the inactive space that housed the former Dragonfly Cinema will continue to entertain residents. Brigadoon Ventures LLC recently purchased the nearly 100-year-old-building that houses the theater. The LLC includes Steve Sego; his wife, Coreen Haydock; her son, Josh Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Sarah Johnson.
“We’re a fan of Bay Street. We’re a fan of Port Orchard,” said Josh Johnson, who also runs a public relations company, Serotonin Creative, with his wife, Sarah. “It’s about investing in the community and in the space that’s so unique. It has so much potential, and it’s waiting for someone. It’s either going to sit there and get worse, or it’s waiting for someone to come up and start the next chapter. The story isn’t over.”
Johnson vividly remembers visiting the theater when it was the Plaza Twin Cinema in the 1980s. At about 5 years old, Josh Johnson watched An American Tail and remembers the sensation of seeing a movie screen. He described it as a “magical feeling.”
The two-story building has seen many names and changes of ownership throughout the years. In 1924, the building was opened by the Knights of Pythias, which held meetings upstairs and rented out the cinema downstairs. Four years later, it became D&R Theatre, until its closing in 1965. Residents then were without a movie venue until 1980, when a group of Port Orchard businessmen purchased the building from the Knights of Pythias and remodeled it. It was named Plaza Twin Cinema until 2005, Orchard Theatre from 2007 through 2010, and Dragonfly Cinema from 2011 through 2019.
With a renewed vision, Johnson hopes the new Polaris Theater will bring more than just films. He wants to bring an experience. He said it’s something people are craving now more than ever, especially in the time of screen-based entertainment and activity.
“It’s the physical experience of going to a place and being present with a piece of music, art, cinema, or just gathering together as community. I think it’s more important than ever,” he said. “We want to provide that space and safeguard for the community, so no matter what happens in technology, we (want to) safeguard the space for the arts … the live arts in our downtown, which is where it should be. There should always be a theater in downtown Port Orchard.”
Polaris Theater will be a single-stage performance space that also will accommodate live music, special events, theatrical performances, lectures and workshops, and movies. The team envisions a space for film festivals, comedy shows, DJ nights, student productions, private events, fundraisers, and anything the community can dream up.
The new theater is under construction and accepting donations. Polaris Theater is a nonprofit organization and received a $50,000 grant from the Cowlitz Tribal Foundation in November. The LLC and community members are working hard to complete construction by 2024, just in time to celebrate its centennial.
“People are already rallying the cause and really believe in it,” Johnson said of the community. “(They) really want it to have that next chapter and story, and they want to be a part of it.”