The Spice of Life

With a name like Hotbabe-Hotsauce, owners Sandra Bocas and Fiona Douglas-Hamilton get countless queries on the name of their company.
The idea popped up while Bocas and Douglas-Hamilton were enjoying wine with friends. The group was dissecting one of Bocas’ recent paintings, which eventually would become part of the product’s logos. One of the women looking at the painting perked up and exclaimed, “I know what she is — she’s a hot babe!”
And thus, Hotbabe-Hotsauce was born. In the time since, Hotbabe has made Caribbeanstyle hot sauce out of its Tumwater kitchen using some of the most fresh and clean ingredients locally available.
The Chef and Her Peppers
Bocas grew up surrounded by good food; both of her parents were successful restaurateurs in her home country of Trinidad. The foundation for Bocas’ hot sauce goes back further into her heritage, though: it has its genesis in a recipe created by her grandmother.
“Food is in our family,” Bocas said. “It’s an ‘in our blood’ kind of thing.”
After spending nearly 30 years in the fashion industry as a hair and makeup artist living between Germany and New York, Bocas decided it was time for a change. When she landed in Tumwater, she found that fashion wasn’t a significant industry in the area and had to get creative.
Bocas made 10 jars of her grandmother’s hot sauce and started down the main thoroughfare in Yelm. By the time she returned home, she didn’t have any jars left and said she knew that she was in business.
“In 2012, there was a lot of hot sauces on the market,” Bocas said. “There were even people doing clean ingredients, sure. But there was virtually nobody doing completely fresh hot sauce. It kind of set us apart.”
Bocas spotted a small commercial kitchen space and began making her hot sauces there. She had only a small 3-foot section of refrigeration space that her business was quickly outgrowing.
Eventually, Douglas-Hamilton and Bocas found the kitchen where they’re now making their sauces. Since that day on the street in Yelm, Hotbabe has grown from one recipe to nine and employs local farmer Judy Schelble to supply their beloved scotch bonnets and other peppers.
“Our friend and farmer has learned the art of growing Caribbean hot peppers in the Pacific Northwest,” said Douglas-Hamilton. “Our commitment to her was that whatever she grew, we would purchase the full harvest.”
Bocas said that she feels the peppers are a unique part of their story because it all begins and ends with the peppers. Since Hotbabe is a completely fresh sauce, there are no artificial colors, preservatives, or gums — what you see is what you get.
Pivoting Amid the Pandemic
“I think in 2020 we learned that we really weren’t alone — we are part of a community. We spend our money locally, employ people in the community,” Douglas-Hamilton said. “We feed the community, and it feeds us.”
Prior to the pandemic, 70 percent of Hotbabe’s business came from vending and sampling at farmers markets. Customers had become familiar with the company’s product and came back time and time again to purchase from them in person.
When farmers markets closed, the duo began brainstorming ways to create a shelf-stable version of their original fresh hot sauce. Today, their customers purchase their shelf-stable versions just as frequently as their fresh hot sauces. “We really owe our survival and thriving to our customers; we’ve been blown away by the support we’ve gotten,” Douglas-Hamilton said. “It’s a symbiotic relationship.”
What's Next
There are exciting things in the works in the year ahead for Hotbabe-Hotsauce.
Recently, Bocas and Douglas-Hamilton decided to enter the 2022 Scovie Awards, a competition that recognizes the very best fiery food and barbecue in the world. They walked away with a first-place award for meat-grilling sauces.
In addition to their recent recognition, Bocas has been working on curating three more hot sauce recipes to add to Hotbabe’s repertoire. The new sauces, expected to debut later this year, will grow the company’s offerings from nine sauces to 12.
In order to support this growth, the company is working with a second farmer to grow peppers for Hotbabe this year.