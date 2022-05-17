The Rising Tide

The Port of Tacoma is seeing a resurgence of boatbuilding with the recent arrival of Silverback Marine and the return of SAFE Boats International after a four-year absence. Both are contributing to a 100-year legacy of boatbuilding at the port and are hiring and employing workers in a range of manufacturing roles.
Another port tenant, Motive Power Marine, complements the boatbuilding tenants, mostly doing repairs of barges. It has been a port tenant since 2016.
All three companies were featured in a Port of Tacoma video presentation at the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber’s annual Horizons Economic Forecast in January. They were cited as examples of the port’s economic vitality efforts to advance living-wage job creation and business- development opportunities in Pierce County with a focus on marine trade and transportation. Economic vitality is one of five goals in the port’s 2021–26 strategic plan.
These port tenants, all located at the tip of a parcel between the Blair and Hylebos waterways, contribute to a substantial port economy.
For Ian Gracey, founder and owner of Silverback Marine, his company’s port location is especially meaningful at the site of the former Todd Shipyards Corp. and its Seattle-Tacoma Shipbuilding Corp., which built ships for the U.S. military in World Wars I and II. In World War II, more than 30,000 people worked at the shipyards. Gracey’s grandfather, John Montaldo, was a naval officer on the aircraft carrier USS Block Island, which was built at the port, and he spent several months in Tacoma before the ship’s 1942 launch.
“It’s just kind of a bizarre feeling because you know it’s the same old buildings … and it’s kind of amazing to think in these same four walls that the circle of life continues,” said Gracey, whose love for the maritime industry was fueled by time spent as a youth with his grandfather.
Silverback Marine builds workboats for commercial customers who use the vessels for jobs that include pier inspection and maintenance, environmental cleanup, fish-tagging, and more. The Tacoma site, which opened last year, can make workboats from 20 to 50 feet. Gracey started his company in 2019 in Seattle and moved it to the Port of Tacoma last May, attracted by the ease of logistics, with many of its suppliers in the Kent Valley and south; the ability to tap area employees for fabricating and manufacturing, and where cost of living is lower; plus the port’s willingness to listen to tenants.
“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” Gracey said, praising the port’s cooperation with manufacturers, who have to deal with myriad moving parts, including complicated supply chain issues for raw materials and other products, hiring talent, leading customer tours, health and safety, and environmental considerations. “They’re just very understanding, very receptive. They love new ideas, and they love collaborating and seeing manufacturers collaborate,” he added.
That included connecting Silverback Marine to World Trade Center Tacoma personnel to help with allocation of raw materials, he said.
“It’s just a perfect manufacturing hub, and it’s just got that maritime vibe to it,” Gracey said in the Horizons video.
Large-Boat Revival
Silverback neighbors Bremerton-based SAFE Boats, which builds vessels for first responders, military personnel, and research and private use around the world. It is reopening its large-craft facility this summer at the Port of Tacoma to build 85-foot Mark VI patrol boats for the Ukraine Navy under an initial eight-boat contract awarded last year and administered by the U.S. Navy, SAFE Boat’s customer for the deal. The deal could extend to 16 boats.
SAFE Boats built 12 Mark VI patrol boats for the U.S. Navy from 2013 through 2017 in Tacoma, then idled the facility after completing the order. After being contracted by the Navy to provide Mark VI boats for Ukraine as part of the U.S. government’s Ukrainian assistance program, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, SAFE Boats this time hopes to use the deal to springboard into other large-craft business.
Following the invasion, SAFE Boats was told to move ahead on the contract for the boats, which take almost a year to build. No near-term changes were expected in the contract, SAFE Boats CEO Richard Schwarz said in mid-March, about three weeks into the invasion. Schwarz was hoping for the best for Ukraine remaining an independent country, but if circumstances were to change, the Navy or Congress would have to weigh in on the contract. In the past, he’s seen U.S.-purchased assets for one country diverted to another country when conditions changed.
“There are a number of different possible outcomes that have SAFE Boats continuing to complete these boats, even if the worst comes to pass in Ukraine,” Schwarz said. “So we’re, at this point, continuing with all of our plans, continuing with production of the first two boats now, continuing with our plans to reopen the facility, and continuing with our hiring plans, based on the assumption that that program will continue.”
When the contract concludes, SAFE Boats wants to continue building other large craft in the Tacoma facility, which can build boats up to about 120 feet, whether additional patrol boats for government customers or other craft for commercial customers. Its Bremerton facility builds boats up to about 65 feet.
SAFE Boats, named for its wrap-around collar design — Secure Around Flotation Equipped — has been talking with Silverback Marine and Motive Power Marine to leverage the group’s presence and combined capabilities, Schwarz said. For example, SAFE Boats could subcontract with neighboring Silverback Marine for some welding and machining for parts or fabrication, he said.
“I think it also seems to resonate with the goals of the Port of Tacoma and the commissioners to refocus activity on marine construction, on shipbuilding, and really to diversify a bit the manufacturing base in the Port of Tacoma,” Schwarz said, referring to the port’s shipbuilding history. “It’s nice to be kind of at the center of a resurgence of that activity and to see support coming from the board commissioners to … encourage and continue to grow what I think we’re trying to establish down there in the port.”
Manufacturing Jobs Fuel Port Mission
Don Meyer, president of the Port of Tacoma Commission, said it was exciting to see the port’s boatbuilding and repair industry thriving, given the long history of shipbuilding there.
“Central to the port’s mission is advancing economic development in support of living- wage job creation in our region, and these companies are not only providing skilled, family-wage jobs, but also the opportunity for a whole new generation to start a career in the maritime trades,” Meyer said in an email. “We are thrilled to have Silverback Marine, SAFE Boats, and Motive (Power) Marine in our port family of tenants, and very excited to see their ongoing success.”
SAFE Boats is hiring about 75 people to operate the Tacoma facility or backfill positions in Bremerton, where some people had previously worked in the Tacoma facility and want to return, or are interested in joining the large-craft facility there, Schwarz said. Manufacturing positions to fill in Tacoma include aluminum welders, plus installers for electrical, mechanical, and control systems. Other jobs include warehouse workers, buyers, and other administrative positions.
The companies’ hiring demonstrates a line of work in the Puget Sound that doesn’t always make headlines like technology jobs do.
“We’ve obviously been doing most of our recruiting here in Kitsap County for the last couple of years, but we are certainly seeing a group of younger people who are interested in boatbuilding, in manufacturing, and have really been encouraged, especially as we see kind of a graying of the workforce and the challenges that manufacturing has had attracting and retaining people,” Schwarz said. “There’s clearly still an interest amongst a large group of younger workers in the kind of work we do … and who we build boats for.”
Noting that the company has boats in about 60 countries, not just among foreign militaries but other foreign customers, its story is also one of American manufacturing for American exports.
“We touch on a lot of what people worry about in the U.S.: Have we lost our position as manufacturers? Are we just importers rather than exporters?” he said. “I think when you look at not just SAFE Boats, but Silverback and really the industry and what’s occurring in the port, it touches on all of those things in a way that is a pretty compelling and ultimately, I think, pretty important part of the economy.”
Silverback Marine’s Gracey had about 10 employees in mid-March and was looking for about six more, including fabricators and electricians. With future growth, he expects he eventually could approach 50 employees.
“We have the ability to train people, but there is definitely something for everybody in boatbuilding,” he said. “Welding and fabricating are the more common ones, but then there’s things like painting, upholstery, electrician stuff. It just goes on and on.”
Boatbuilding offers a rewarding career, he said in the video, noting opportunities for young people. “It’s an industry where you get to see the fruit of your labors,” he added.
JD Schultz, president of Motive Power Marine, said the port is ideal for the company’s work repairing and refurbishing barges that ply the rivers and coastline of the West. Motive can handle barges at its site up to about 400 feet long and 100 feet wide, he said. The vessels are rolled onto the land-based repair site over a series of massive inflatables that are about 100 feet long, up to about 6½ feet tall, and weigh about 3,000 pounds. The company does everything from paint jobs to steel replacement and repair.
Motive employs about 15 people at the port, but hires subcontractors to erect scaffolding around the barges, provide containment wraps for sandblasting and painting, deliver steel, and more. Motive also gives business to divers to inspect vessel bottoms before they’re rolled onto airbags, tugboat operators to move the barges, and suppliers of welding fuels. He estimates Motive Power Marine indirectly employs more than 100 other people.
Schultz also sends his welders and other repair technicians to work on ships pier-side, as he recently did for a local company’s fishing fleet.
Motive Power Marine is certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration as a HUBZone (Historically Underutilized Business Zone) employer for its location in a HUBZone and for employing at least 35 percent of its people who live in a HUBZone. The HUBZone program fuels the growth of small businesses in the zones by providing certification for preferential access to federal contracts, according to the SBA, which has a goal of awarding at least 3 percent of federal contract dollars to HUBZone-certified companies each year.
Motive Power Marine has done work for the Navy and has worked on Army landing craft for amphibious operations.
Motive Power Marine’s website notes the company is proud to support the HUBZone program and its community by providing good living-wage jobs to people residing in historically underutilized business zones. The certification helps it pursue federal contracts and subcontracting opportunities to keep its employees working, it added.
Schultz, too, is glad to see the resurgence in boatbuilding at the port.
“Bringing back some of that history is really nice,” he said. While not port tenants, other boatbuilders in the Tacoma Tideflats include Modutech Marine and Nordlund Boat Co.