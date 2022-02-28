The Pioneering Path of Kirk's Pharmacy

The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the ninth in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders. Read last week's here.
Kirk’s Pharmacy is thought of as one of Eatonville’s, and possibly Pierce County’s, oldest pharmacies.
Leonard Swanson debuted the shop in 1929 under the name Drug Store. In addition to being a pharmacy, Drug Store included a soda fountain, U.S. Post Office, and a dress shop.
Drug Store turned into Rexall Drug when Lou Grant and George Hagan bought the pharmacy in 1940. They swapped the post office and dress shop for a barbershop and beauty parlor. Twenty-five years later, in 1965, the name changed again, to Eatonville Drug Co., under Bob and Betty Allison. And the name changed again — to Colton’s Pharmacy — in 1981, when Skip Colton took ownership.
By then, the pharmacy was in desperate need of an upgrade. So, after a complete renovation, the pharmacy then occupied the whole building, eliminating the barbershop and beauty salon.
Here’s where Kirk enters the picture. After graduating from Washington State University in 1986, Kirk Heinz was hired to manage the pharmacy.
Heinz said he always wanted to live in a small town and work in a local pharmacy and said that he loved the feel of Colton’s. As Skip Colton entered retirement in 1995, the name changed to Kirk’s Pharmacy.
Kirk’s Pharmacy has significantly evolved under Heinz’s ownership. In 2003, pediatrician Henry Reitzug asked Heinz to open a second Kirk’s Pharmacy location, at what is now known as the Sunrise Medical Campus in nearby Puyallup. Six years later, Heinz was asked to open a third location, in one of Sound Family Medicine’s Hartland buildings.
Now with three locations, Heinz gladly hired his son, Andrew, after he graduated from pharmacy school in 2013. The Hartland location outgrew its location, and in 2018, the pharmacy relocated to a new building in downtown Puyallup. This latest change allowed the business to expand services and its name changed to Kirk’s Pharmacy and Compounding.
“Working together has been great; we have a great working relationship,” Heinz said about working with his son.
“We kind of have a yin and yang thing going on,” Andrew added. “My dad is very big picture, whereas I’m more in the background and in the details. I think we really balance each other out, and it really allows us to grow our stores.”
Though the name and faces might have changed several times over the pharmacy’s near-century in business, Heinz said Eatonville locals still call it their hometown pharmacy.
And this hometown pharmacy hasn’t gone unnoticed. Kirk’s Pharmacy was one of the first pharmacies in the state to be supplied with COVID-19 vaccines. Additionally, Heinz said Pierce County recently awarded the pharmacy a certificate of appreciation for its work in administering vaccines.
“I think the thing that has led to our success is that we have great employees, and we take care of our patients, and I think we’ve been able to establish that over all these years,” Heinz said. “It is wonderful to be part of this community and get to do what we do.”