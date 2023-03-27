The Gig is Up

Best friends and Bidbud co-founders Elias Salmo and James Fakhoury have bounced ideas off each other since meeting as freshmen at Auburn’s Mountain View High School in 2013. Today, the two lead a South Sound startup looking to revolutionize the way the world thinks about the gig economy.
In those early years, Fakhoury said, he and Salmo would constantly strategize ways to break into the business world.
When both graduated, Fakhoury chose to study at the University of Washington Tacoma, while Salmo continued on at the school’s Seattle campus. At the time, Fakhoury had heard of someone advertising baby-sitting services on the NextDoor app, which sparked a high-school memory.
“I had a friend who owned a truck and some lawn equipment — I would work with him sometimes for some side cash, go (from) location to location, and he would place bids for small contracting jobs,” Fakhoury recalled. “All these things just jumbled in this moment — the idea kind of spawned instantly, and I asked (Salmo), ‘Why isn’t there an app where I can just post a job, describe exactly what I need, and people can place bids then and there?’”
The seed for Bidbud was planted.
After Salmo transferred to UW Tacoma in 2018, the pair realized they knew zilch about programming or app engineering. Eventually, Salmo would teach himself the ins-and-outs and pivot his degree to computer science. Today, Salmo handles most of the technical department.
Now, the Bidbud app is available on iOS and Android, but users might find that it operates a bit differently than other gig-economy apps and services such as Upwork or Fiverr. Bidbud users can post any type of job describing what they need — there’s also a feature to attach images to the listings.
Once jobs are posted, local freelancers on the platform can begin to bid. The poster can then select a worker based off the bid amount, reviews, skills, and background checks.
Fakhoury is quick to note that background checks are not required to join the app or accept work on the platform. “We don’t want it to be a very controlled system, like most apps,” he said. “But users with a cleared background check get a green check mark next to their name so other users know.”
Bidbud further sets itself apart from its competition through a unique service-fee system. A large portion of freelance work platforms require the worker to pay a fee to accept a job, but Bidbud does things differently.
“We use an equal service fee; we split it 50/50 between the gig worker and job poster,” Fakhoury said. “That way, the job poster has a bit more skin in the game. If I just posted a job for free, accepted a bid for free, and — say the worker paid that service fee — as the job poster, I could totally flake. But once we both pay the service fee, then we have access to each other’s information.”
Unlike most gig-work apps, where payment takes place inside the platform, Bidbud requires job posters to pay the worker outside the app.
"The issue with payment taking place inside the app is that there’s no transparency,” Fakhoury said. “Say I’m a DoorDash driver and you place an order. I have no idea how much you actually paid to DoorDash. Then as the driver a week later, DoorDash then pays me some arbitrary amount.”
At Bidbud, the company maintains that freelancers are in charge of their own business, and the control should be in their hands, not a platform. In addition, Fakhoury feels that recent layoff s and the pandemic have fueled people’s desire to work for themselves.
This assertion is underscored by a 2022 study that revealed that 64.6 million U.S. workers work independently, which is a 26 percent increase from the previous year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the freelance workforce has grown by 69 percent.
Fakhoury said he foresees a tidal wave of small businesses making a comeback, and if that premonition comes to pass, he hopes they’ll be using Bidbud.