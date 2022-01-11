The January-February 2022 edition of South Sound Business is the Legacy Business Issue. Here is the first in a series of features about local businesses steered by second-, third-, or fourth-generation leaders.
Nestled in the quaint historical community of Steilacoom, The Bair is far more than just a restaurant. It is a living museum — literally.
While dining, patrons can enjoy turn-of-the-century atmosphere brimming with well-preserved antiques that tell the stories of the building’s past.
“There are a lot of things that are amazing about being in the community, being in The Bair,” restaurant owner Sara Reid said. “People all over the world tear down old buildings to put up new ones, and The Bair is special in that it is remaining. It is still standing, and it’s functioning in more than one way. People get to come in and see all of the stuff that is original to when it was functioning as an apothecary, or a post office, or a bait and tackle shop, or a hardware store.”
The building, which is owned by the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, is located on Lafayette Street and dates back to 1895, when W.L. Bair opened The Bair Drug and Hardware Store, the serial entrepreneur’s second store.
The first, on Commercial Street, served as a drug store and post office. However, as explained by Reid, the Tacoma Trolley Co. in 1895 decided to stop the trolley from Tacoma at the top of the Lafayette Street hill instead of down at the dock, and that’s when Bair decided to move his drugstore to where the building stands today.
Upon its relocation, it operated as a pharmacy, catering to passengers waiting for the trolley or those returning passengers looking to make quick purchases. Bair even tapped into the power line that powered the electric trolley and installed the first electric lights in Steilacoom.
Given that the trolley needed all the power it could get to make it up the Lafayette Street hill, the lights would dim as the trolley neared the store — a cue for passengers awaiting the trolley that it was time to leave. In the early 1900s, Bair added a soda fountain and began selling phosphates, sodas, and cones. To this day, the original soda fountain remains in use.
As explained by the museum association, heirs of Bair — Eudocia Bair Leach and Godfrey “Cub” Bair — donated the building to the association in 1973, and it was renovated in 1976 and 1997.
Since 1977, The Bair Drug and Hardware Store has included a full-service restaurant. At that time, it was operated by Rosa Kreger and then Ed and Martha Lintott. However, in fall 2008, the restaurant closed, and a new round of repairs, renovations, and upgrades occurred.
In 2010, a new chapter began as the museum association welcomed a new tenant: Reid’s restaurant. Menu offerings today consist of homemade comfort food, soda fountain treats, espressos, and desserts.
Above all else, The Bair is a living museum. Preserving its relics and stories of years past is a task Reid and the local community do not take lightly.
“It’s a community place. So many people remember going to (The Bair Drug and Hardware Store) with their grandparents and with their parents. … Nearly everyone has a story — something that happened in The Bair, something that their grandparents did at The Bair, or with the Bairs,” Reid said. “It is supposed to be a gathering place. A place for the community to go.”