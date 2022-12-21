Lead + Follow: Stephanie Schramm

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Stephanie Schramm, owner and marketing director at MadCap Marketing + Creative.
Schramm has been a fixture in the South Sound business community for more than two decades, working in the world of marketing, media buying, and events. Outside work, Schramm enjoys spending time with her husband and her daughter, playing softball, and traveling.
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
Late 20s ... young enough to have stars in my eyes, but old enough to be making some money and essentially “know better."
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
Yellowstone
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
Umm … before I owned a smartphone
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
Anywhere in the Caribbean
Whom do you admire most?
My husband
What is your email etiquette?
Short and sweet
What’s worth paying for?
Vacations and good food
What is your wine or drink of choice?
Wine, sparkling water, and coffee are really the only three beverages in my life.
What’s your most treasured possession?
My wedding ring
What’s your favorite children’s book?
The Monster at the End of This Book: Starring Lovable, Furry Old Grover by Jon Stone
What are you afraid of?
Heights
What causes are important to you?
So many … I love philanthropy work. Hunger, drug-prevention, mental health, sex trafficking
Music of choice?
’80s rock, but I love almost all music
What excites you most about the future?
I have a young daughter, and it excites me to see what the younger generations will do. They are so smart, but priorities are so different for them; it intrigues me.
What is your mantra?
Work hard to play hard.
What is your leadership style?
I am big on being a leader, not a “boss.” We all matter. Most of our employees are smarter than I am, and I love that!
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Get my coffee
What in your wardrobe do you wear most?
Fuzzy socks … I hate cold feet.
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Chicken enchiladas
What does success look like?
A happy and healthy family and business I am energized by being around other people that I enjoy: colleagues, coworkers, family, friends, and neighbors.
In 10 years, I hope to
own a condo in Mexico and have a GM running the place.