Spotlight on ... Olympia

The city of Olympia has a story to tell. It is a story of community investment, changing lives, and recovery from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is very common when you talk to a business leader or a business owner for them to say the staff at their organization are their greatest resource. As an economic development director for the city, I believe that our residents are our greatest resource,” said Mike Reid.
Like many cities across the country, the onset of the pandemic proved to be not just a health crisis but also an economic crisis. Economic development partners from around the region were quick to spring into action. Efforts included a hotline for affected businesses and workers, nonprofit assistance, and millions of dollars in grants distributed to help keep businesses alive and people employed.
The efforts proved impactful, and the city experienced strong recovery. There remains work to be done, however. Olympia continues to face some short- and long-term economic challenges, including workforce shortages and a housing crisis.
Olympia might be the job center of Thurston County — it accounts for 39% of the county’s jobs yet holds only 18% of the population — but it continues to face workforce shortages across several industries.
Thanks to an infusion of federal pandemic relief, the city has been able to fund, in partnership with other local agencies, two job training and placement programs for dislocated workers: Journey2Jobs and the Construction Boot Camp Training Cohort through the Olympia Career Hub.
“Valeo believes that targeted universalism is the only way that communities can reach a functional zero state and reduce the homelessness crisis,” said Sherri Jensen, CEO of Valeo Vocation, a Tacoma-based nonprofit committed to helping people experiencing homelessness reenter the workforce. “Multiple strategies of interventions must be considered, and the reality is that for individuals who can change their circumstance — through access to income, comprehensive case management, financial empowerment — these folks are not usually considered ‘vulnerable enough’ to be prioritized for existing resources, and so we must continue to create opportunities for them.”
J2J, which runs through 2023, is funded by a contract between the city of Olympia, Valeo Vocation, and Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council, also known as PacMtn.
The program is for residents experiencing homelessness who desire reentry into the workforce. The low-barrier workforce program connects Olympia’s unhoused residents with career development, employment, and training opportunities.
“We hear a lot of times rhetoric like, ‘Those people just need to pull themselves up by the bootstraps.’ The reality is we have homeless individuals, and there’s no boots or bootstraps to lift themselves up by,” Reid said. “They’ve been living in a crisis situation. They are dealing with significant barriers, be it addiction or housing insecurity, food insecurity, all sorts of other things that may be troubling. … The idea that they are just immediately able to jump into a … 40-hour-a-week job, that’s just not a realistic expectation.”
Reid added that the J2J project provides unhoused folks with “the necessary exposure and wraparound services to take those first, intermediate steps into the workforce.”
“The fact that over 200 people approached the program regarding reentering the workforce demonstrates the need for this type of program,” said Jeannie House, director of essential workforce for PacMtn. “It has linked some to stable, full-time employment housing; some to training; and others have been referred on to remove barriers for future employment. Some of the most requested/needed items were obtaining replacement documentation for (Form) I-9 purposes. You cannot legally work in the United States without these.”
House noted that Valeo Vocation is still looking for local job openings for some of these workers; a late summer appreciation and job fair is currently in the works.
Aimed at alleviating the workforce shortage, the Olympia Career Hub is funded by the city of Olympia and sponsored by the Thurston County Chamber of Commerce. It offers free, in-person training and events designed to help residents level up their skills, such as the Construction Boot Camp cohort.
As explained by Micah Pong, project manager for Thurston County Chamber, “The Construction Boot Camp is a four-week-long, pre-apprenticeship program designed to give its graduates the skills and knowledge needed to enter the construction trades.
“This full-time (40-hours-per-week) training course includes professional development, hands-on training, and soft skills. Every graduate earns their OSHA-10 certification, flagger certification, and forklift operator certification. Most importantly, the program hosts a hiring event exclusively for the graduates on the last day of the program. Multiple graduates have received job offers the day they completed training,” he continued.
Pong said a dozen people have graduated from the Construction Boot Camp, and more than 15 people were projected to graduate from the Construction Boot Camp cohort in June as of press time.
Because the city of Olympia is short on skilled labor for the construction industry, Reid noted that the Construction Boot Camp not only benefits program participants but also local construction companies looking to hire.
Both the J2J and Construction Boot Camp programs have proved “very successful,” Reid said. The city’s focus is now on telling its story and finding continued support dollars for these projects, since current funding is through one-time, economic recovery dollars that inevitably will run out.
“We’re trying to show decision makers, influencers, and policymakers that programs like this, in a community like ours, make a lot of sense to continue to invest in and have an incredible return on investment,” Reid said.
Olympia by the Numbers
Population
55,605 (2020)
Population Estimate for 2040
69,800 (2020)
Average Homes Sales Price
$470,000 (2021)
Median Household Income
$63,185
Residents with a Bachelor's Degree or Higher
25.7%
Poverty Rate (2016-20)
15% In poverty, 85% Not in poverty
Jobs (2017 Estimate)
Resource, construction, utilities 1,860 jobs
Manufacturing, wholesale trade 2,090 jobs
Retail, accommodation, food 10,910 jobs
Transportation, warehousing 620 jobs
Services 22,370 jobs
Finance, insurance, real estate 4,090 jobs
Government 18,690 jobs
Source: Thurston Regional Planning Council