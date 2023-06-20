Spotlight On ... Puyallup

More business development and a bustling transit station are just two signs that Puyallup is on the rise, and city leaders hope to propel that momentum with a new tourism marketing campaign amplifying the city’s attractions.
“This is a cool town,” said Shaun Brobak, owner of Crockett’s Restaurant Group in Puyallup and chair of the Puyallup Sumner Chamber of Commerce. “There’s a lot we can do with it, and there’s a tremendous amount of opportunity. It’s perfectly located if you live in the area, and it’s just a great place. It’s a great place for our retail. It’s a great place for the public, and it’s a great place to do business, frankly, once you get to the point where you are open.”
Brobak established Crockett’s Public House in 2011 — which was featured on the Food Network TV show “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” — and also opened nearby eateries Trackside Pizza and Meridian Cafe.
But don’t just take Brobak’s word for it. The city’s growth potential and business opportunities, especially in the downtown core, are hard to miss.
“Puyallup has really been growing,” said Meredith Neal, economic development manager for the City of Puyallup. “We have a fast-growing talent pool here. We have a lot of millennial professionals who flock to Puyallup for attainable housing and a higher quality of life, and they are contributing to a highly educated, very skilled workforce. What we’re seeing is that businesses are noticing that and moving here to access the workforce.”
Puyallup by the Numbers
Population
42,794
Average home value
$538,633
Median household income
$81,224
Residents with a bachelor's degree or higher
25.7%
Top 10 employers:
Puyallup School District
3,118 employees
MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
2,861 employees
Pierce College
800 employees
Fred Meyer Distribution Center
386 employees
O’Reilly Auto Parts Distribution Center
356 employees
City of Puyallup
300 employees
Cascade Christian Schools
300 employees
Olympic Eagle Distributing
238 employees
Sound Family Medicine
235 employees
Puyallup Nursing and Rehab
232 employees
Larson Motors
200 employees
Sources: City Of Puyallup; U.S. Census Bureau; Zillow
To illustrate Neal’s point, two employers, Builders Capital and Red Dot, recently relocated their headquarters to Puyallup. Builders Capital brings about 125 jobs to Puyallup. Red Dot will bring roughly 330 jobs. In August 2021, Builders Capital, which is one of the nation’s largest private construction lenders, announced plans to move its corporate headquarters from Seattle to the Benaroya Co.’s South Hill Business + Technology Center in Puyallup.
“We are excited to make Puyallup the home for our continued growth,” chief operating officer Beth Glein said in a press statement announcing the move. “Surrounded by regional builders and banks alike, Puyallup is an ideal area to source the top talent we require to support our borrowers with best-in-class service wherever they are located.” One year later, Red Dot, a manufacturer of mobile HVAC systems, announced its decision to move its headquarters from Tukwila to Puyallup. It had operated in Tukwila for nearly 60 years.
According to Red Dot, the newly opened location “will enable us to streamline our manufacturing and distribution processes, better delivering for the heavyduty equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers we serve. This move will position us just minutes away from the Port of Tacoma, allowing us to cut down on material transit times. Plus, because the new facility will house all of our manufacturing and distribution activities in a single building, we are reenvisioning the layout of our manufacturing and supply chain processes, supporting lean principles, and optimizing material flow through the facility.”
Builders Capital and Red Dot are just two examples of the businesses that are securing a foothold in Puyallup.
In fact, Brobak is further investing in Puyallup and recently acquired a building near his current restaurant locations. Like many of the buildings downtown, this building is older, and Brobak is considering its potential future uses.
“I purchased this building because I believe in downtown. I think there’s a lot going on, and I think it will continue to grow for many more years and (offer) a lot of opportunities. After this feasibility work, it will determine what I can do with that building,” Brobak said.
Meanwhile, city officials are working on a new multiphase destination and marketing campaign to further drive tourism in Puyallup, which is perhaps best known for the Washington State Fair, as well as the Daffodil Festival and Parade, the historic Meeker Mansion, and Puyallup Farmers Market.
As a result, residents and visitors soon will see banners bearing the new marketing slogan “Puyallup Always in Season” throughout downtown. A new tourism website and visitor guide are also under development.
“It’s really just presenting Puyallup in a new and fresh light. … With that kicking off, along with some of the other projects that are happening downtown, that’s really going to add some vibrancy to our downtown core area,” said Eric Johnson, the City’s public affairs officer.
However, such growth requires infrastructure to support it. Several notable downtown projects underway include:
The Cornforth-Campbell redevelopment project: Dubbed the Cornforth-Campbell Lot, this 1.5-acre parcel comprises three separate properties: the Cornforth Campbell Lot, the Hill Lot, and a covered parking lot. The city owns these properties and is reviewing request for proposal responses for redevelopment of the site. It will ideally create synergy with other planned city projects, most notably the Meeker Festival Street Project.
- Meeker Street: Located next to the Cornforth-Campbell parcel, Meeker Street hosts a range of public events, including the annual Meeker Days Festival. The city determined Meeker should be downtown’s primary “festival street.” Throughout the year, staff will work with a consultant to create a festival street concept.
- New Sound Transit parking garage: To accommodate the robust ridership at the Puyallup Station, a new Sound Transit parking garage opened in March. Previously, parking at the station would routinely fill early in the morning, requiring later-arriving riders to use an offsite satellite lot. The garage and a new surface lot bring total parking stalls to 1,044.
- Redevelopment of the administrative office building parking lot: The parking lot is the former site of City Hall, which moved in 2008, after which the old City Hall was razed and the site converted to a 103-space parking lot. McBride-Cohen Management Group LLC bought the lot and plans to build a 60- to 90-unit condominium complex.
“There’s already so many great things going on here, which is part of the reason why Eric and I have been working on sharing that messaging with people outside of the Puyallup community, because I think it’s very much a hidden gem,” Neal said.