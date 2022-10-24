Commercial Real Estate Development Continues Pushing South

The Tumwater Corporate Center at Interstate 5 and 93rd Avenue Southwest represents the southern push of warehouse projects along the I-5 corridor as companies seek more land and cheaper rents than near Tacoma or Seattle, while still enjoying good highway and rail access, available labor, and more affordable housing for workers.
That push has advanced south to Centralia and Chehalis, driven largely by affordability and proximity to the Port of Tacoma, according to Scott Price of the Tacoma team of commercial real estate firm Neil Walter Co.
“That’s another area that is starting to explode; it’s the next stop after Tumwater, so it’s pretty crazy,” Price said.
He and Joel Jones, both industrial specialists and principals at Neil Walter, represent the 83-acre Tumwater Corporate Center, where work has begun on the first two of six buildings that will be about 200,000 square feet each. Two buildings abut I-5.
“We’ve had a couple good-size projects over the years, but as far as what we’re working on, this is a marquee project,” Price said.
Southern migration is a common refrain among brokers in the commercial real estate industry as they work to satisfy client needs for space to serve the growing Northwest market. Driving much of the push are logistics-related companies that find the South Sound area attractive not only for land availability, lower rents, and good highway access, but also for its centrality to Portland and Seattle, access to labor, and housing affordability and space for employees.
“Some of these companies are saying, ‘We can’t afford these rents now in close-in Seattle or in Kent Valley or even in Sumner, in Auburn and the Port of Tacoma, so we need to go farther South Sound … so all-in occupant costs are less and our employees can afford to live,’” said Brett Hartzell, CBRE vice chairman and in the company’s Seattle-based National Partners Group. There, Hartzell is part of CBRE’s industrial real estate team representing developers of new projects and investors in existing structures.
He’s seen the push as far south as Winlock, where a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center opened last November for Lowe’s Home Improvement.
Pricing trends in the region were exemplified in CBRE’s second-quarter report on industrial leasing.
Asking rents (triple net, per square foot per month) were $1.38 for Seattle “close-in” markets; 90 cents for Kent Valley (SeaTac, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Auburn, Federal Way, and Sumner); 79 cents for Tacoma/Fife, including the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma West, Fife, Puyallup, Frederickson, Lakewood, DuPont and Gig Harbor; 60 cents for Thurston County; and 45 cents for Lewis County.
Jones, of Neil Walter, said he and Price did a 180,000-square-foot lease in Puyallup for a company that had been in Kent and moved south for cost. Additionally, all 49 of its employees, already living in the South Sound region for affordability reasons, had a shorter drive, he said.
“It was a great move for them; they’re closer to the Port of Tacoma, they’re closer to their employees,” Jones said. “Now you’re seeing that even happen further as those prices have gone up in Fife, Tacoma, Puyallup, Sumner, and even Lakewood, you’re seeing these tenants move farther south, and the pricing is cheaper, the land is cheaper down there, the employment base is even cheaper than it is in Tacoma, and it’s just continued to make that push.”
He and Price are seeing tenant inquiries about Lacey and Tumwater from Portland tenants, viewing the region as central to Portland and South Puget Sound.
Price believes the push started about four years ago. Back then, companies were entering the Frederickson market with their warehouses, realizing lease savings, affordable transportation, and good employee base. Those companies raised the region’s profile.
Not too long ago, many developers were skeptical about building there. It was 5 miles off State Route 512, “kind of out in the middle of nowhere,” Price said. “And when you started with the LPC (Logistics Property Co.) group based out of Chicago developing speculative development of 500,000-square-foot warehouses and they’re leasing them up, then it was a game-stopper. I mean, everybody then went, ‘All right; we’ve got to really evaluate these outlying areas.’”
Panattoni heightened that focus last year when it bought about 310 acres of undeveloped land in Frederickson from Boeing. It plans millions of square feet of warehouse space there.
In that area, Neil Walter also is representing a new warehouse development, Canyon Point Industrial Center, that will have three buildings totaling 584,000 square feet that could start construction first quarter 2023. The developer had planned multifamily and retail for the site on Canyon Parkway East, but a Pierce County zone change resulted in a switch to industrial.
In Tacoma, Neil Walter is representing Tacoma Central Logistics, where construction has begun on an infill project of 248,000 square feet near South 19th and State streets planned for completion in March. The site could accommodate anything from a distribution warehouse to a “last-mile” facility, Jones said, citing its access to rooftops and employees.
With the demand for space and supply struggling to keep up, rents have risen quickly in the Northwest and nationally, CBRE’s Hartzell said. That means investors in existing warehouses leased at lower rents than new warehouses can roll the rents closer to new product rates. Investors want relatively short weighted average lease terms (WALTs) to allow them to increase rents and grow net operating income, he said.
Not Everything is 1 Million Square Feet
Tacoma general contractor Colvos Construction doesn’t build the massive distribution centers, but Colvos has seen the southern migration of the smaller to midsize commercial projects it builds in sectors such as retail, restaurant, office, health care, self-storage, and multifamily.
Colvos, for example, is building a roughly 90,000-square-foot, three-story, self-storage facility in Yelm, “which is interesting, I think, because it kind of shows the spread of growth as it heads south,” said Devin Page, the company’s president.
Towns like Frederickson, Yelm, Graham, those are areas that are getting developed under this cycle that probably weren’t even considered under the last cycle,” Page said.
The reasons are many, transportation being one. “People, if they can, don’t want to drive an hour and a half each way up to Seattle or Bellevue, so I think people are more interested in finding employment in South Puget Sound. ... Land prices obviously are a big factor. Housing affordability is a big factor. I think some people covet in their homes ... some space where you can get a half-acre, quarter-acre ... or more down in more of these outlying areas. I think it gives people a little more quality of life, which they’re looking for, especially in the post-COVID (era), if we are in the post-COVID era.”
Colvos also has been busy in Frederickson, known for its massive warehouse and logistics facilities, where it’s building new restaurant, retail, and infill office projects.
“Frederickson seemed to start out primarily as an industrial growth area, and now that that has a foothold, I think you’re kind of seeing the other markets start to build there, as well,” Page said.
Colvos, for example, is building a project in the town center at the northwest corner of 176th Street East and Canyon Road East. The 12,000-square-foot, two-building development will include space for restaurants, a dental clinic, and medical use. Nearby, Colvos built a Gravity Coffee shop last year.
“From our perspective, things are as busy as they’ve ever been for us,” Page said, and it’s not all farther south.
The company this fall will begin building a roughly 90,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Gig Harbor. It also has enjoyed projects from its biggest client, Tacoma-based MultiCare, for outpatient clinics, including one now involving tenant improvements Colvos is making to a 42,000-square-foot building shell in Puyallup near MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital. Colvos is constructing several clinics within the shell that was built by a developer last year.
Multifamily Project Growth
For multifamily housing projects, the southbound dynamic is somewhat different for large, 150-plus unit developments, which are tending to stay closer to major employment centers such as Tacoma and Olympia, said Mark Washington, executive vice president and multifamily specialist with CBRE in Seattle.
With growth in logistics, technology, and engineering-related companies in South Sound and migration from the Seattle area for affordability, that has increased housing demand in South Sound, Washington said.
As such, rents are rising, which has spurred new development, or the potential for it, as developers seek returns necessary for large, new projects, he said. For years, markets such as Tacoma had stable housing supply with supply and demand relatively balanced and less new product developed. Therefore, rents were stable and consistent for owners, he said.
While larger developments are staying close to Tacoma and Olympia, smaller projects of fewer than 100 units are occurring farther south, “But nothing at a large clip that you’re seeing in and around major employment centers like Tacoma,” he said.
CBRE provided a list of three multifamily projects in Tacoma totaling more than 1,000 units that are under construction, placing them among the larger projects underway in the area.
With rising interest rates and concerns about the broader economy, Washington is seeing concern among investors.
“It has disrupted the investment sales market over the last three to six months,” he said in late August, citing current disruption for selling buildings.
Among individuals renting units, though, growth remains in rents and occupancy, and there’s reduction in concessions, he said.
“The demand piece, from individuals as tenants … that is giving people at least some positive signs that there are still people wanting to rent,” Washington said. “You are seeing more renters by necessity instead of renter by choice,” because they maybe can’t afford higher-priced mortgages or other homebuying costs.
On the industrial development side, CBRE’s Hartzell said rent growth and low vacancy rates create demand for buildings, but construction loans for new development have slowed.
“Developers are used to getting nonrecourse debt to go build projects,” he said. “That doesn’t exist anymore, so now the lenders want recourse.”
He’s seeing some partial recourse, for example — maybe 20 percent recourse to get a project built — but that’s going to slow development, which is going to impact the already-tight supply and already rapidly increasing rental rates, he said. Recourse means all the developers’ assets are at risk until the recourse portion is paid.
“It’s really interesting dynamics at play right now,” Hartzell said. “I’ve been doing this since 1985, and I’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s a really unique period in time.”