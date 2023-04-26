SiteCrafting Turns 25

Brian Forth never imagined he’d start a tech company. But in the late 1990s, he did just that, turning his late-night website-building side gig into a full-service digital agency called SiteCrafting. Since its beginnings, SiteCrafting has helped South Sounders design, develop, and launch products, websites, applications, and campaigns that “make the web a better place.”
From Teaching to Tech
An interest in using technology to problem-solve began around the time Forth turned 10, when he tried to code a Commodore 64 game. Over time, Forth built a more formal expertise and said he learned how to program and code. Originally from Southern California, Forth pitched for the Gonzaga University baseball team for four years. At the Spokane school, he received his degree in philosophy and education. In 1994, Forth and his wife moved to Tacoma, where he became a fifth-grade teacher at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School.
“That was the early days of movements for computers in the classroom,” Forth said. “I took on doing the computer repairs and setup, and I started networking for the school to get computers in the classroom. … I trained the kids to support teachers in technology and (how to code) so that they could start building websites. … Those kids had parents, and those parents, many of them had businesses and were trying to figure out how to get their business online.”
Forth saw an opportunity, and soon was using his teaching position as a conduit to connect with parents who wanted websites.
“There were a lot of late nights,” he said. “I was figuring it out. I made a lot of promises that I had to learn how to do that night in order to keep the promise the next day.”
Those late nights paid off. After amassing enough commissions, he was able to turn his after-school gig into a main job, with SiteCrafting officially formed in 1998. SiteCrafting subsisted on a few contracts here and there at first. But by 2001, the business was able to operate full-time, bringing in its first employee, Mike Ash, in 2003. Now, Ash is vice president.
“Many milestones and memories stand out to me, from outgrowing our first office on St. Helens and opening our office in Spokane to delivering the digEplayer reservation system to Alaska Airlines and signing some of our biggest clients,” Ash said in an email. “The biggest milestones that stand out to me though relate to our team. Anytime a new kid is added to an employee’s family or someone gets married, those are big milestones that stand out. They help remind me that the company is more than just the company — everyone is connected with it. We’re building something that impacts more than just the 35 of us that work here. We’re part of something bigger.”
Connecting Communities
Since the early days when Forth took his first client — North Coast Electric — his team has partnered with local mission-driven organizations including Tacoma Public Utilities, Metro Parks Tacoma, Kitsap Bank, 7 Seas Brewing, MultiCare, Washington State History Museum, and more. Other brands it has worked with have included Darigold, America’s Credit Union, and Safeco.
“We try and meet clients where they’re at and not over-engineer things for them,” Forth said. “A lot of our big stuff came because of small things, word of mouth being a key thing. … It’s important we deliver value and show up with our best for that client no matter what the size.”
Surviving Y2K, and 'The Future Looks Like Change'
Reflecting on 25 years of business, Forth said he considered the act of staying put in Tacoma itself a milestone. He made the commitment to stay after the pandemic to have a destination — a base camp — for partners and employees. Another huge success for the company, Forth added, was partnering with the Association of Washington Business during the pandemic. The two entities collaborated to provide local businesses with the resources they needed to navigate extended closures, helping create a personal protective equipment request form that was both accessible and customizable to each business owner.
By 2020, having to navigate and survive troubled times was nothing new for SiteCrafting: The company, given its 1990s founding, has persevered through the ramifications of the dot-com bust, the Great Recession, the housing crisis, and the rise of Big Tech. As the web climate continues to evolve, Forth said the company is going to evolve right along with it.
“I’m super-optimistic for the future,” Forth said. “The future looks like a change to me. … Whatever comes, we’re going to roll with it and accept it.”