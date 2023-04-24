Sheila Lange Wants to Meaningfully Impact Students

The April 2023 issue of South Sound Business is its Women in Business issue. Here is the fourth and final feature about businesswomen you should know. Read the previous profile here.
Sheila Lange didn’t grow up envisioning that one day she would be the chancellor of a university. In fact, when Lange began her journey in academia, she was studying to become a medical doctor. Now, as the chancellor of University of Washington Tacoma, Lange has a few words to share about her ascent to her current position.
Are you from Washington? Where did you grow up?
I was born in Mississippi and moved to California when I was 10 or so years old. I actually came to Washington to go to graduate school at University of Washington Seattle in 1987. I fell in love with the Northwest and have worked and gone to school here ever since.
What are your passions and/or hobbies?
I love traveling. I’m a huge fan of going to places that have warm beaches. My happy place is Hawaii; it’s actually where I got married about 22 years ago. I also like going out to dinner with friends, and I’m an avid reader, too — so whenever I get some downtime, I love a murder-mystery story.
How did you become interested in working in higher education?
I never thought of higher education as a career path. When I first went to college, I thought I wanted to be a doctor and was in an undergraduate program. Eventually, I came to the realization that I didn’t do well with bodily fluids. I started thinking, “Well, if I’m not going to be doctor, then what can I do?” I talked to my boss, who is now one of my longest-term mentors, and she told me that there were people who worked in colleges to manage these programs, and that’s when I became really interested. I had always been active in student organizations, and at the time I was working for the housing and food services department. I loved working with students and helping them navigate higher education — it didn’t feel like work; it just felt meaningful and impactful.
What are your responsibilities as chancellor?
The chancellor’s job is to manage all of the functions of the university, which includes finance, campus facilities, student success, community relations, and more. It’s like being the executive leader for the campus. I also have six vice-chancellors that have areas of responsibility such as equity and inclusion, student affairs, academic affairs, etc.
What has been your experience as a woman working in higher education?
There are still very few college presidents that are women. At my prior institution where I was president for six years, I attended my first national convening of community college presidents. I was stunned by how many of (those in attendance) were white males, even though the community college system predominantly serves students of color. So, there’s definitely lack of access for women in higher education for especially senior leadership roles. One of the first things I did before taking the presidency at the previous institution was pull together the Washington chapter of the American Council on Education to convene and create professional development for women who wanted to become college presidents. We still do that work, but there is still a need for national training programs to get more women into higher education.
What do you hope to accomplish during your time as chancellor?
My vision is that UW Tacoma will become the regional school of choice for students in Washington state. We’re trying to do that by looking at how we recruit and make pathways for students to transfer in, how we’re growing our campus, and how we’re creating new academic programs.
What advice do you have for women looking to join the field?
I have been fortunate enough in my career to have had incredible mentors and people who provided a safe place to ask questions. I always recommend to folks who want to be in leadership to identify the specific field you want to be in, find the folks currently working within that field, and reach out. Mentoring starts with coffee or even an informational interview.
I also recommend joining organizations and seeking out affinity groups within those organizations. For example, I’m part of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities, and they have a women’s leadership group and an African American leadership group. Since joining, I’ve developed a network of people who are in positions in the field I’m interested in and can also be mentor