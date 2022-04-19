Secrets of Success: 2022

Whether it’s a humble brag on Instagram, an automated-feeling LinkedIn update proclaiming a promotion or work anniversary, or a YouTube clip of a recent business awards luncheon, success is in our faces, day and night. What you won’t see in most newsfeeds, however, are the insecurities, blunders, or straight-up failures that are inevitably there beneath the surface. But those, too, are part of a person’s career learning curve.
Below, you will read about the myriad wins in the lives of several prominent South Sound businesspeople, alongside testaments of failure and how they were transcended.
Editor’s note: Responses have been edited for clarity and length.
Shalini Sarin Jain
University of Washington Tacoma, Milgard School of Business, Director of Diversity and Inclusion
Successes
1. I was born and raised in India when societal and cultural norms restricted women from pursuing higher education or professional careers. Among my 30 first cousins, I was the first female to pursue a professional career and graduate education, and the first — if any — generation to receive a doctorate and become an educator. I have taken the path less trodden (or seemingly impossible), challenging myself to expand my capacity by owning my goals and acting on them.
2. My career has spanned for-profit, not-for-profit, and government organizations across two continents. My experience and qualifications did not prevent “impostor syndrome.” While I have found no way to fully silence this evil twin, I allow the symphony of courage, humility, and curiosity to play louder. As Dory famously said in the movie Finding Nemo, “Just keep swimming.” There are many an expanse of water and stormy seas that I have traversed.
3. As the lead researcher on a project investigating how to reduce recidivism of female incarceration, I interviewed close to 100 imprisoned women. Unsurprisingly, a vast majority of them were women of color and victims of intergenerational abuse. My key takeaway from this project was that most policies and solutions are designed without crucial affected voices at the table. This experience inspired me to become an educator. My mentors helped me break through self-doubt and draw out my latent potential.
Learning from Failure
“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm,” Winston Churchill once said. Life is not a straight line. The question I have learned to ask myself whenever I trip is, how will I use the fall to rise up again? As a graduate student, I failed a major qualifying exam required for my progress to the next level. After throwing myself a pity party, I got off my high horse and asked for help, something that didn’t come easily to me. My willingness to keep moving forward and pull out all the stops is the lesson that has stood the test of time. — As told to BP
Cheryl Heywood
Timberland Regional Library, Executive Director
Successes
1. Several community partnerships are based on past and current strategic plans and community input. We’ve established a formal partnership developed with school districts offering K-12 students e-library card access to online resources. Libraries are connection sites in the WorkSource system, assisting job seekers and business owners. And our Veterans’ Connection Café offers telehealth benefits to rural veterans throughout the counties we support.
2. Since 2019, expanded amenities such as mobile services, Lucky Day libraries in Hawks Prairie and Olympia Capital Mall, expanded access hours, and new early literacy formats — Vox books, Playaways, and Launchpads — were introduced. These successes stick out because they provide long-lasting services for the community.
3. Since March 2020, TRL has been navigating the pandemic and working closely with the board of trustees, union, and staff to keep everyone safe. We have developed innovative services that other entities expressed interest in as a model to follow.
Learning from Failure
One failure that I have experienced was in 2009, when voters turned down TRL’s levy lid lift proposition. As a result, $2.5 million was cut from the 2010 budget, resulting in reductions of services and the introduction of overdue fines. TRL worked tirelessly to reorganize and to restructure working within our budget. The failure taught me the need for progressive planning, to seek subject matter expertise, strong communication, and teamwork. TRL is currently reassessing the need for a new levy lid lift proposition in the future. — As told to BP
Ally Upton
South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity, Director of Housing
Successes
1. While managing homeowners and condominium associations, I realized that my heart and passion were working in the nonprofit sector (specifically affordable housing). Coming to that realization was a difficult one. Telling my manager about my dilemma was even more difficult. Realizing that I was not in the correct place professionally, finding my voice and the courage to speak that truth out loud will always be a significant success in my book.
2. Working with Pierce County Housing Authority, I had the pleasure of assisting housing recipients with moving out of their rental units and into homeownership. Helping participants achieve a lifelong dream and being part of it is something I will always cherish. Engaging second-generation Section 8 recipients and having an active role in helping facilitate a dream they thought they would never be able to achieve is both an honor and a victory.
3. My current position as the director of housing for South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity is a role I am very proud of. I have used skills from my past, matched them with my passion for the housing industry, and turned them into my career. Each time I am blessed with the honor to hand a new homeowner the keys to their new house, I feel a tremendous sense of success professionally and personally.
Learning from Failure
Growing up, I witnessed my parents helping and serving the community their entire lives. My mother marched with Cesar Chavez for farmworkers’ rights. My father helped non-English-speaking Colorado residents obtain citizenship and translate legal documents. My lack of activism and community service for most of my career bothered me. I felt like a failure personally and professionally. In 2019, I was invited to join Olympia’s Homeless Response workgroup and have since stepped into more local activism roles. Civic engagement was something I was nervous about participating in, but it’s taught me never to forget where I come from, honor my roots, and recognize the importance of integrating and evolving my goals. — As told to BP
David J. Fischer
Tacoma Arts Live, Executive Director
Successes
1. I am the product of an education system that invested in the theater. The phrase “whole child” wasn’t often used in my youth. But theater training then and now is about the development of the whole person — intellectual, emotional, and interpersonal. I’m very proud that today, Tacoma Arts Live serves about 50,000 students and families toward being their whole selves, whether guided by our LENS Project, Civil Rights Legacy Tour, or our after-school learning programs.
2. I believe that the arts bring strangers together inside a dark room or in a gallery to share a unique perspective. The arts also allow people to bear their most human selves — it’s a vital method to build understanding. That’s been my whole career, connecting about 1.5 million audience members through more than 1,500 events and productions.
3. Among my most favorite projects have been those focusing on place-making. In Santa Rosa, California, I enjoyed bringing the arts and medicine onto one campus where we added a major hospital adjacent to a long-standing performing arts center. In Tacoma, it has been a true privilege to help restore and make functional Tacoma’s Historic Theater District.
Learning from Failure
In 1997, early in my management career, I was confronted with the truth that “cash is king.” I made a critical error in judgment surrounding cash flows, and for the only time in my career missed a payroll. It affected about six staff members and their families. Nothing has felt more professionally devastating. Rather than hide the error, I sent out a press release and letter to explain the issue. The community rallied, and, within 10 days, we were fully restored (and then some). Two lessons: Leadership requires diligence and responsibility for others’ livelihood, and it’s important to be transparent about mistakes. — As told to BP
Jennifer Luna
Paper Luxe, Little Luxe Baby, The Curious Bear Toy and Book Shop, and The Crest Home, CEO and Co-Owner
Successes
1. One of our greatest successes is growing the business from a small e-commerce website in 2012 (that we ran out of our basement and funded with credit cards) to five physical storefronts and a warehouse. We also have a new website-only business in the works that focuses on supporting and promoting independent stationery artists and raising money for small nonprofits. I think our successful growth can be attributed to listening to our customers and market demands, actively participating in the community, and simply being empathetic and kind.
2. We also consider it a great success to be able to employ over 20 team members, 11 of which are full-time. Our staff consists of recent college graduates, retired grandparents, mothers of school-aged children, and a handful of high school students. Our turnover rate is very small, and we’ve been able to grow significantly even during the pandemic and the “great resignation.” We look forward to continuing to grow our team as we expand. We also pride ourselves on our customer service and wholeheartedly believe that is a key to our success.
3. I was recently named to Stationery Trends magazine’s editorial board. As a stationery store owner and fanatic, to be named to this prestigious board is a great honor. Paper Luxe and The Curious Bear have both been recently featured in the magazine, along with The Curious Bear gracing the cover of the most recent issue of Gift Shop Plus magazine. I’m excited by the opportunity to share my experience and industry knowledge with my peers.
Learning from Failure
One of our spaces, where The Crest Home is now, was originally called “The Nineteenth” and was set up as an event venue that we would rent out for business meetings and social gatherings. Over time, we realized that the costs associated with a rental venue (insurance, maintenance, staff - ing, and supplies) was too high for what we could rent the space out for consistently. We had to scrap our business plan and reinvent the space into a more profi table business model. So we took our next bestselling category at Paper Luxe (home goods) and created The Crest Home. — As told to HW
Arvid Anderson
Valhalla Coffee Co., Owner
Successes
1. I’ve worked in the coffee business for 30 years and have owned Valhalla Coffee Co. for 18 years. I once had business partners because I needed an influx of capital. That was in itself both a success and a failure. It definitely solved our problem of capital, but also hindered my ability to make the decisions.
2. I decided to buy the partners out. This allowed me to limit internal business conflict and let me have the ability to make the decisions I felt were necessary for the growth of Valhalla.
3. Much of my success has come from simply hard work and an unwillingness to give up. I also owe my success to hiring and retaining good employees, for without them and their hard work and loyalty, Valhalla Coffee would not be where it is today.
Learning from Failure
One failure I experienced was expanding my business with a second location. I found that the stress, money, and reallocation of our resources just exceeded the profit possible. So I overcame that failure by closing it down and refocusing my energy and resources on my original location in Tacoma. — As told to HW
Deanna Keller
Port of Tacoma, Commissioner
Successes
1. I am proud of the eight years I served as school principal for Woodland Elementary in Puyallup. Before I arrived, they had been cycling through principals every two to three years, and I was determined to break that cycle, as well as restructure the school to ensure student success. As principal, I created a leadership team, hired consultants for staff team building and student engagement, and facilitated team visits to other schools to study and learn from their successes and challenges. This experience proved to be one of the most difficult and challenging in my life, and the ability to bring others in to provide input and insight was crucial in order for me to grow as a leader. It was also crucial to have staff be part of the decision-making process.
2. I was the CEO and co-owner, along with my husband, of Kel-Tech Plastics in Tacoma for 12 years. In 2012, Kel-Tech was presented with the Best Mid-Sized Business in Pierce County award from the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce. I was proud to be part of creating and implementing a new business plan that added printing graphics on plastics in-house to our plastics fabrication business, resulting in adding a second building, new machinery to our facilities and doubling our workforce. To exist in small business over a long period of time requires the business to shift plans to stay ahead of the market demand, to reinvent oneself.
3. In 1983, I won a national audition and was offered a clarinetist position with the U.S. Marine Corps Band, “The President’s Own.” I was appointed to the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-6) and spent five years serving at the discretion of the president of the United States and the Commandant of the Marine Corps. We performed for White House state dinners, inaugurations, Pentagon and White House arrivals for heads of state, congressional barbecues, and many other duties. A highlight for me was playing “The Flight of the Bumblebee” as a clarinet section with Pete Fountain at the opening of the New Orleans World’s Fair. This was the first time taking a major audition, experiencing Washington, D.C., and moving away from my home. If I hadn’t taken the risk and made myself available to the opportunity, I would have never had this wonderful experience.
Learning from Failure
In 2020, after 38 years in business, we decided to close Kel-Tech Plastics. The business was centered around us, as owners, and would have been difficult to sell without us staying on board. While this is not necessarily a failure, we often look back and wonder if we should have kept the business going a little longer, but at the time, we did not have a viable leadership succession plan. We really felt the need to reinvent ourselves and explore other challenges and experiences in our careers and lives. Closing the business was a very difficult decision, we felt we had failed 12 employees who counted on us for their livelihood, many of them were with us for more than 18 years. The lessons learned here are succession planning is crucial to long-term survival in business as well as making your business stand on its own rather than continuously feeding personal monies into your company which made us close our doors earlier than we wanted. — As told to JS
Lynnette Buffington
Greater Grays Harbor Inc., CEO
Successes
1. Coaching I was working incredibly hard to break into (coaching). It was a huge achievement to secure a spot on a coaching staff for a statewide elite player program. When the players traveled to a regional camp that would provide the platform for them to be evaluated and selected for the next level of play, I was told that only two of the three coaches were funded to attend. I was devastated and off ended I was not going to be one of the two. I was one of the only female coaches on the statewide staff and the only female coach for my players. I was told I could come if I paid my own way. So, I paid my own way. While it was a larger financial investment than I had planned to make for a volunteer gig, I refused to be left on the sidelines of my own career development.
2. Collegiate Athletics My boss was tasked with significantly growing the college’s enrollment through the expansion of the athletic department, and his mission was to build a team of professionals that could meet that objective. I was the first full-time hire under that mandate, and over the years, we built a department of driven professionals that nearly doubled the enrollment of the college and subsequently built meaningful programs for athletes and students. I reflect on the team that built the legacy that still exists today and remember our differences, but also our common alignment behind the goal.
3. Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber We launched a program to develop entrepreneurs in our K-12 system. Throughout the program, we worked with nearly two dozen students through concept ideation to the launch of a real, functioning business. It was a lesson in brevity for me, as it was tempting to provide evaluation cloaked in the positive intent of “advice” to our young entrepreneurs. By releasing the need to ensure the program’s success and smartly placing a level of leadership between myself and the program, I was able to step back and got out of the way. The result? Tacoma was the proud home of America’s Next Top Entrepreneur in 2016.
Learning from Failure
When I interviewed for one of (my previous) roles, I remember asking the panel of current employees, “Do you like each other?” There was a long silence followed by some awkward laughter and a few, low-volume half-hearted “yes” statements, but there was little enthusiasm. I recall thinking I could change that and make us a team, a community. I worked hard on improving our interpersonal dynamics but did not occupy a role to impact meaningful change. I was focused on making it a better place for me versus working on what I was hired to do, and ultimately I failed. In retrospect, I spent too much time trying to make it work instead of reflecting on why it wasn’t working. — As told to SQ
Casey Hubbell
Yoga Wild, Director of Yoga and Operations and Co-founder
Successes
1. Our first yoga class was a six-week series at Tacoma Nature Center. I was nervous putting our business out there, and worried no one would sign up. Fortunately, my fears were unnecessary because we sold out that series. That was the moment we realized we were on to something. There was indeed a market and a desire for sliding-scale, accessible yoga offerings.
2. In 2019, we participated in Business Impact Northwest’s Impact Pitch competition. (It) is a multiround business competition that highlights small businesses in the region and their positive impact within the local community. After presenting our final pitch to a panel of judges and an audience of 150, we won the (award for) best early-stage business and a $10,000 grant. Considering our competition, and the esteemed panel, we were extremely honored.
3. In February 2020, thanks in part to the earnings from our grant, we offered our first retreat at Sleepy Lady Resort in Leavenworth. This was a customize-your-experience style retreat that focused on reflection and renewal for the winter season. For us, this was a success, because it was our first big investment, and it paid off . We began making plans for seasonal retreats at local resorts and campsites.
Learning from Failure
I think the biggest and perhaps hardest failure for me was closing our Yoga Wild On-Demand platform. We invested our heart, time, and money to provide high-quality content online. Although we received amazing support from our local community, we never quite grew outside of Tacoma. As a result, we made the hard decision last fall to close our platform. My new business partner, Erica Chang, and I have shifted our focus back to nature and community classes. We are collaborating with local organizations and businesses and teaching in beautiful locations (throughout) Tacoma. — As told to MM
Annette Pitts
Experience Olympia & Beyond, CEO
Successes
1. Building back a high-functioning team to move our organization forward after some truly difficult years working through the pandemic. Since June 2021, our team has grown from two to five individuals, and while their skills, experiences, and world views are as diverse as the communities we serve, they share values essential to successful teamwork: respect, collaboration, empathy, trust, accountability, and integrity.
2. Stepping into a destination marketing program that was effectively at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic (it’s no secret that the hospitality industry was hit hard), and not only bringing a comprehensive program back to life, but doing so with a new, evidence-based approach, allowing us to more effectively and efficiently support our industry and communities.
3. In my previous role at the Cascade Loop National Scenic Byway: When I started in that position back in 2011, I started the process of working toward federal designation. It took (more than) two years of stakeholder engagement meetings with which to base the corridor management plan that would guide our destination management work for the next decade, and ultimately lead to our designation as a National Scenic Byway.
Learning from Failure
Decades ago, in my first executive director role, I was new to operating under board oversight and unsure of myself. When directed to undertake projects that we didn’t have resources to support (producing large events, for example), I bent to the will of stronger personalities rather than presenting a case for working within capacity. While the events were well-attended, I was exhausted and deflated. I learned that leadership is tethered to accountability. And if our actions (or lack thereof) do not result in measurable, positive impact, then they will most certainly bear obvious negative impact instead — there really is no in-between. — As told to JS
Todd Cutts
Olympia Downtown Alliance, Executive Director
Successes
1. At 35, I was appointed acting city manager of SeaTac. Subsequently, the acting tag was removed, and I served in that capacity for six years. Until you sit in that chair, it’s impossible to understand the challenge that it presents. I absorbed so many lessons about leadership; management; strategy; and, most importantly, people — all of which inform the leader I am today.
2. Upon taking on the role of executive director of the downtown association, it became clear that the organization was struggling with its identity and the value it could provide. Drawing from the insight and experience of our small businesses downtown, we were able to define how we could best provide value to our stakeholders. Ever since then, we’ve been working to execute projects and programs targeted toward providing value. We have been able to grow our budget and our impact, and I’d like to think that we’ve earned the trust of our community. This all reinforced the need to listen hard to stakeholders, seek alignment, and be relentless in pursuit of our goals.
3. Last summer, before the Delta variant, we put on a street party called Love Oly Summer Fest in downtown. Our planning window was short, but with the help of amazing downtown partners, we pulled off a great event that brought smiles to the (faces in) our community (when they needed them most). Watching our community come together and enjoy each other was arguably my most rewarding professional experience ever. It filled my cup and reminded me why I love my job.
Learning from Failure
While a city manager during the recession, flagging revenues meant we needed to cut the budget. We cobbled together the best budget package that we could while still delivering key services, but we couldn’t avoid laying off employees. To sit across from my co-workers and break the news to them still haunts me to this day. As the leader of the organization, I felt personally responsible for the impact on their lives. I learned from that process that the best way to have difficult conversations is to engage directly with honesty, respect, and compassion. While it doesn’t make anything easier, people deserve at least that. — As told to MM
Ivan L. Harrell II
Tacoma Community College, President
Successes
1. I worked at an institution where Black male students were not experiencing levels of success comparable to their peers. This data prompted me to research and develop a proposal for a program to assist this group of students. Initially, I didn’t receive much support for the program but worked to develop ways to implement the program. The program was successful, and more than 10 years later is still in existence. I still think of this because it was an example of the importance of being creative to implement programs and services that are needed to meet the diverse needs of students being served.
2. My realization of the importance of leading authentically is another success I’ve been able to achieve. Throughout the majority of my career, I spent a lot of time code-switching in different environments, stressing over how to say things in a way that I thought would resonate with those to whom I was speaking, and having doubts of whether or not I was even worthy to be in the positions that I have had. This is something that many Black professionals and other professionals of color deal with regularly. But, when I got to a place where I allowed my authenticity to shine, I became a much better leader and person.
3. Leading a college through the global pandemic in a way that was equity-centered and focused the college’s decisions on what was best for our diverse student population is certainly a success that I am proud of. I’m extremely proud because this work was the result of the amazing faculty, staff, and administration that I have the fortunate opportunity to lead. This exceptional team of people took a crisis that we never experienced before and created opportunities for our college to continue to provide excellent education and supports for our students and our community.
Learning from Failure
There was a time when an administrator at a higher level accused me of not taking appropriate actions to deal with a college issue. When I heard this, I immediately began developing documents that outlined my actions and how they aligned with college policy. After widely disseminating the document, I then took every opportunity I could to rebut what I believed to be inaccurate information. My behavior did not change until an executive-level administrator pulled me to the side and told me, “Stop!” One lesson I learned was in these types of situations, find the most appropriate mechanism to issue concerns, and move on. Because when I behaved in that way, I became the problem. Second, it is always good to have people in your life that will pull you by your collar when needed. And lastly, I learned that the best way to counter negativity in the workplace is to do exceptional work. — As told to MM
Kristine Grace
Jolt Biotech CEO | Oral and facial surgeon and founder of multidoctor practice | Founder of digital marketing company for health-care providers, biotech and real estate investor successes
1. Facial Surgery Center of Puyallup When I started my surgical practice, I took on significant risk to enter a crowded market. However, the benefit was enormous when I sold the practice for 20 times my investment. I knew I was different than my competitors: my personality, skill set, and work culture, which would translate to longterm success. Growth through revenue rather than outside investments really led to such a high return on investment.
2. IntellaHealth During my UW MBA, I identified a need to disrupt the med/dental industry with a low-cost website/social media company responsive to the busy doctor. Once I determined what the market demanded, I surrounded myself with a network tuned to advancement. Never turn down coffee or lunch with someone who can help accelerate you to the finish line. I achieved my goal with IntellaHealth, selling the company to pivot myself toward another industry in need.
3. Real Estate Investing Invest early and often when you are young to grow your portfolio, diversifying to ride out the bumps. Learn from others — I was lucky to have Gordon Rush and Eli Moreno as mentors in real estate. I learned how to identify locations that could be converted to better use and invest to overhaul or repurpose (a) site in order to reap greater profits.
Learning from Failure
The biggest losses I have are due to micromanaging rather than delegating. Likely because I am a surgeon, I mistakenly try to do everything myself. This attitude enabled me to enter different industries, but it’s costly. Knowing the skills of the people on your team and allowing them the freedom to perform independently is critical to success. I suffered from my inability to successfully delegate to the proper parties. As an angel investor, I formerly looked for strong leadership and the product’s market potential when I invested. With experience, I have learned to look more at the financials of the company to avoid startups with high aspirations and poor fiscal outcomes. — As told to JS
Arianna Thornton-West
Co-founder of Paradoxum Consulting and RE Tacoma
Successes
1. My first success was actually filing to open our business with my partner. It felt exhilarating and terrifying — filing a business license, signing paperwork, creating the branding — it was all a huge first step.
2. Gaining our first contract with a nonprofit agency. It’s really easy to doubt yourself, feel like what you have is not enough, but gaining that first substantial contract showed me that believing in yourself, and allowing others to believe in you, can lead to a lot of mutually beneficial work.
3. We had to pause our consulting work to really invest in and build RE Tacoma, and I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished with our members, donors, and supporters. It can be scary to do the work you feel needs to be done, and it’s not always immediately lucrative. RE Tacoma has been a testament to our values and those of our community.
Learning from Failure
Truthfully, every day holds failure. Social media posts that don’t get liked, calls that go unanswered, deals that go flat. But I really only ever feel like I have truly failed when I haven’t learned something. Could I have closed more deals, won more contracts, been better? Absolutely. Failure is an important, necessary part of growth. But in my opinion, true failure only occurs when we give up and stop learning. I don’t think failure is something that needs to be overcome, but more so listened to and learned from. My greatest successes have been built on the learnings of my greatest failures. — As told to HW
Anthony Anton
Washington Hospitality Association, President and CEO
Successes
1. I’m very proud of how my team at Washington Hospitality Association has worked tirelessly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We have prioritized safety for restaurant and hotel guests and team members while also ensuring the industry is supported. That work has saved thousands of businesses and many more jobs while helping to stop the spread of COVID.
2. After 9/11, I worked for Boeing with an incredible team of elected officials, community leaders, and company officials to help keep the aerospace industry in Washington. In spite of long odds, we were able to keep aerospace jobs in the Northwest for another 20 years. During that time, I had the privilege of working with Alan Mullaly, who is the leader I most strive to model.
3. During that time, I also participated in a process to build a better unemployment insurance system. It was a massive undertaking, but a large and diverse group of stakeholders successfully helped build a system that has helped millions of people across the state through major economic downturns with great benefits at a much more competitive cost than before.
Learning from Failure
I was devastated when restaurants across the state had to shut down indoor dining for the second time in November 2020. In the first six months of the pandemic, thousands of hospitality businesses closed permanently, and nearly 150,000 people in our industry lost their jobs — and we knew another indoor dining restriction could lead to another wave of incredible debt levels and further closures. We had worked so hard to reopen with new rules that would protect the indoor dining guest, build trust, support our workers, and restart the industry. The moment I received that call we were closing again was crushing. There was certainly a momentary feeling like all would be lost for thousands more.
But like our fathers told many of us, you have to get back up, dust yourself off, and go back at it. The association can never stop fighting for our members. It’s too important to our workers, the fabric of our community, and those chasing their dream. We worked around the clock with lawmakers and health offices to educate on the extensive safety measures that helped our industry operate safely, and the need for support to help struggling operators. We were able to secure local, state, and federal relief dollars as well as pass several regulatory changes to allow outdoor dining, liquor to-go, and third-party delivery caps that saved countless small-business dreams. — As told to MM
Christine Wickstrom
The Garden Room and Home, Owner
Successes
1. The first success I felt in a significant way was the realization that I had successfully opened a small business in the midst of the immediate aftereffects of the 2008 economic crisis. Setting out to open the doors of my own gift, garden, and decor store during a time of great economic turmoil was uncertain and required a willingness to take risks. That willingness to take risks when necessary has absolutely been a key to success for me repeatedly.
2. Another big step was choosing to expand our offerings in a significant way. We've really grown — evolving from a small gift and decor shop to now offering a significant range of quality furniture, lighting, wall art, and large garden products. We offer design services and have a credentialed interior designer in-house. We’ve also expanded to apparel, accessories, and have picked up some luxury brands. This evolution required taking chances. We deliberately chose to off er new things at higher price points, unsure of how they would be received. We’ve tested the waters with so many trends, lines, and product types. Some don’t do well; some do great! And those failures inform us just as much as the successes. So that desire to expand and elevate our offerings has been a key. At the same time, it’s so important to us that we honor our roots and continue to serve our faithful customers that were attracted to the store in the very beginning.
3. We just recently celebrated our biggest success yet: a new location, over twice the size of our previous. All of our growth was absolutely maxed out at our last store, which, in turn, limited our offerings in-store and burdened our operations in the warehouse locations we required. The immediate next step was not always apparent. We anxiously waited and looked for a new location for years. Multiple potential locations were passed up because they just did not excite us or feel like the right fit. That patience and willingness to bide our time even when it challenged us in the short-term has paid off big time. We moved next to the Gig Harbor Metropolitan Market last year and are overjoyed to have the space and features we so desperately needed, not to mention a fantastic neighbor.
Learning from Failure
Most South Sound small businesses feel the catastrophic effects of the pandemic, and for us — as much as it was out of our control — it still felt like our biggest failure for some time. The 2020 year was extremely difficult. The store was closed for some months, so we did what we could to sell through our Instagram and Facebook. I spent a significant amount of time at the store waiting for any customers that may call looking to place an order. Once we did open back up, our small store size required severe occupancy limits. Only being able to allow a few customers in at a time during our busiest season inhibited our ability to rebound well. Our customers wanted to shop, but we frequently had a line of them waiting outside in the rain. We opened up an online store with a small selection of products for our customers who did not feel comfortable shopping in-store. In the end, we seem to have made it through the worst of it and are looking to the future. — As told to HW
Charlie Davis
YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap County, President and CEO
Successes
1. My deepest sense of fulfillment is to be part of developing communities that draw people together and provide them a source of encouragement. This is the way of the YMCA. I benefited from it, and helped strengthen it. I do feel I received more than I gave. I am devoted to raising up people and community. I believe the YMCA is a vital part of raising the quality of life in our community. It is a privilege to be part of it.
2. For nearly 39 years, I have had the amazing opportunity to grow within the YMCA organization. I consider myself very fortunate to have had the career path that I did because it allowed me to step into new situations that challenged me to learn new skills. These opportunities within the organization, which was experiencing exponential growth at the time, is an unusual occurrence within the YMCA movement.
3. I have had success in building strong teams, which led to successful operations. I was smart enough to know that success is only achieved as a collective body. I draw a great deal of fulfillment looking around our organization and seeing leaders I hired and promoted. It is my effort of developing a succession plan.
Learning from Failure
After experiencing success in my previous role, I wish I had come into my new role with much more patience and a posture of learning, instead of (wanting to) immediately make it better. I needed to walk with the new team and recognize the great things they were (already) doing. I know I would have had a better chance of building a trust with them. I struggled mightily in leading the team. It was a misstep I try never to repeat. It was a painful lesson. — As told to SQ
Daniel Frederick
The Coffee Oasis, Executive Director
1. After graduating from WSU in 2008, I returned to our only location at the time, in Bremerton, which was staff ed by my father and a couple of baristas. In 2009, we hired three full-time employees that worked with youth, with me being one of the new employees focusing on street and school outreach. At the time, I also was completing my master’s degree online. One of my classes focused on racial reconciliation, and my eyes were opened to see those hurting. I had a desire for change, so we responded by hosting The Oasis Block Party in partnership with BAAMA (Bremerton African American Ministerial Alliance). The goal was to simply bring people together, and it continued to do so for seven years. The block party would bring together upwards of 1,500 people in Bremerton.
2. As The Coffee Oasis (a faith-based, nonprofit that endeavors to help homeless and at-risk youth) grew, we knew a succession plan was needed. The board and my father designed a five-year succession plan that culminated with me becoming the executive director (ED). In the spring of 2019 (several years before the expected culmination of the succession plan), my dad was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and two weeks later I stepped into the role of interim ED. That year was fiscally one of our hardest years yet. I officially became ED at the beginning of 2020, just in time for COVID-19 to effectively cripple our coffee shop operations. This was a time to lead, and all eyes looked to me. We mobilized to offer even more support for homeless and at-risk youth, while we weathered the temporary closure of our coffee shops. Following a difficult year in 2019, the following two years have been fiscally our two strongest years since the beginning of The Coffee Oasis. And one small gift we were given in the heartache was the opportunity for my dad to see and celebrate The Coffee Oasis grow under my leadership.
3. We’ve had the privilege of seeing thousands of homeless and at-risk youths find hope at our shelters and drop-in centers. We desire to do these things with the highest level of excellence. Coffee and youth programs are an expression of our faith, and our simple mission statement since 1997 is to “show the simplicity and sufficiency of Jesus.” Becoming the ED in 2020, I realized we were significantly drifting from our mission. We had experienced great success in running coffee shops and helping young people, but somewhere along the way, we lost a vibrant expression of our faith. So, I sent out a simple survey to our team of 80 employees, spanning from Tacoma to Kingston. Rediscovering our mission has been a beautiful journey. I truly believe the more we understand and embrace the compassion of Jesus, the more we will have the courage to suffer with those in our community that need help.
Learning from Failure
The first year in the role of executive director, I had to make hard decisions. We were struggling financially, and we were all holding the grief of my father’s cancer diagnosis. For two years, we had been meeting with an amazing group of people on Bainbridge Island with the dream of bringing a Coffee O. to the “The Island.” The effort had been tough. There were some that weren’t thrilled to have us and others who simply didn’t see the need to have an organization like us. When I stepped into leadership, I sensed that we didn’t have the organizational strength to see the project through. I’m not sure if this is a failure or just the hardest decision I’ve had to make. For those who carried the dream with us, I’m sure it felt like a failure. We absolutely loved the people that we walked with for that season. — As told to SQ
Zac Keener
Chambers Bay Golf Club, General Manager
I have been fortunate to grow as a person and leader by experiencing the success and hardships of developing a facility from the ground up. In 2007, I began at the bottom of the organizational chart, as a golf shop assistant after graduating from Washington State University. As we all worked tirelessly on the proper procedures to open Chambers Bay and meet high expectations (America’s Best New Course, Golf Digest; Best New Course of the Year, Golfweek), most of us were unaware Pierce County (course owner) and KemperSports (course manager) were pursuing hosting a major USGA championship. Eight months after opening in 2007, we were awarded the 2010 U.S. Amateur and 2015 U.S. Open Championships. In almost 15 years at Chambers Bay and getting increasing leadership opportunities over the past five years, I’ve come to lean on three things that have guided me through the ups and downs toward success. successes
1. The first is embrace discomfort — whether the uneasy feeling of taking on a new task, transitioning to a new job, or going into a situation where the outcome is uncertain. Embrace these as opportunities to solve problems, push the boundaries of your comfort zone, and grow as an individual. For example, I learned early that in the rare occasion a guest was upset, this interaction was a chance to address the issue at that moment and an opportunity to develop a creative solution for a positive outcome.
2. Next, listen to hear and understand, not to speak. To connect as a peer, leader, and friend, we owe it to those around us to be present and to be the listener (we) would want. This is especially important in times of conflict, when it’s easy to catch ourselves waiting for the other party to finish so we may speak our point. Instead, a strong resolution comes from the constructive dialogue that involves more than one side’s point of view.
3. Finally, be “all in” — whatever it is you face in that moment, be committed to giving it 100 percent through completion. By being all in, you may notice others do the same when they feel the team and the environment is safe and supported.
Learning from Failure
One of my biggest failures but most vital lessons came early. Leadership opportunities were readily available as we prepared for our first championship in 2010, and like many overly ambitious youths, I sought to help in every way possible. While this attitude is often encouraged and celebrated during times of dramatic growth, I hadn’t taken the time early on to prioritize the true needs of what my team was relying on me to accomplish. By the time I realized I had taken on too much, we were less than a week away from the event. My goals of accomplishing everything myself were not met. Thankfully, my amazing leadership team came to the rescue, and we delivered an overwhelmingly successful tournament. When I had the time to reflect, a Dalai Lama quote I remembered from childhood felt profound, “When you lose, don’t lose the lesson.” I learned that if I was to be a good leader, I must prioritize tasks that those in my care are relying on me to accomplish before accepting more obligations. — As told to JS
Monica Blackwood
West Sound Workforce, President and CEO
Successes
1. When I started at West Sound Workforce, our technology situation wasn’t what I wanted. Despite having two offices, everyone used desktop computers and relied heavily on paper files for much of our work. After a year of observing the team’s work habits and how we ran things, we made a change to our computers at the end of 2019. The reception to it was incredible. The team felt they had the ability to do what they needed, where they needed. Five months later, the COVID-19 lockdown happened, but the team didn’t miss a beat. We transitioned our collective operations to our own home settings, continuing to provide our services.
2. I celebrated my second anniversary of company ownership during a statewide lockdown. I didn’t know what was going on in our world, but I knew I needed to be on top of the information coming out as quickly as I could. I was scared, but fear creates energy. That energy needed to be funneled in positive ways, like reading, researching, and applying for grants and aid. Letting fear paralyze you in business is useless. Fear needs to be used in ways that create positive motion, where you’re trying things, learning things, and making the best decision you can at the time to keep yourself and your business moving forward.
3. Before joining West Sound Workforce, I was part of another organization in a different industry, where I was successful and worked with an incredible team. The leadership was getting ready to evolve into its next generation, and I had been trying to find my place there. I was at a professional crossroads, so I invested in a professional coach. It was hard work to look at myself through the exercises and tasks, but it was an incredible time. It brought the clarity I needed to move forward and led me to ownership at West Sound Workforce. Investing in yourself as a leader, community member, or as a team member is one of the most important things you can do.
Learning from Failure
I experience failure every day. I believe in the philosophy of failing fast. Recognize what isn’t working, stop it, and make a change. Sometimes the failure is not winning a new contract, having a candidate ghost us, or having an employee get injured on the job. It also doesn’t provide any benefit for dwelling on the emotional response to failure for too long. Realize it is the little corrections you make once an hour, daily, or however frequently, that get you to the point of that big moment. If you’re correcting yourself along the way, chances are your big moment will be more of a celebration. — As told to SQ