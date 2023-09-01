The term "community" doesn’t often come to mind when thinking of franchises. Renovation Sells, a locally owned new business on the block, is ready to change that.
Aly and DJ Cullinane make up the team running the South Sound location of the national presale and post-sale renovations franchise. The husband-and-wife duo works with real-estate agents and their clients as they’re getting ready to sell a house, helping customers make more money at sale in the process.
Renovation Sells particularly specializes in quick cosmetic updates, focusing on kitchens, baths, and fireplaces. Updating these smaller features helps bring a larger return at sale, Aly Cullinane said.
“In the Northwest specifically, we have a lot of families who’ve been in their homes 20-30 years, and when they’re getting ready to sell they need to update a little bit,” Cullinane told South Sound Business recently.
Aly and DJ signed on as franchisees in January 2023, launching the new location in late March. The first Renovation Sales franchisees in Washington, Cullinane admitted that taking the first step was nerve-racking.
However, with two former self-starting businesses under her belt, Cullinane knew that her previous experiences as a business owner would help her succeed in this new territory.
“Even in a franchise model with having so much support, you do need to have that entrepreneurial spirit to really carry you and to help you grow and set the correct goals for your business,” Cullinane said.
Cullinane also pointed out that while ensuring profit in a business or franchise is important, having passion for the business is key. Without it, “you won’t succeed,” she said.
Unlike her previous businesses, though, Cullinane noticed that a larger challenge that comes with a franchise is having zero brand recognition, especially within her local community. With Cullinane’s previous businesses, she was the face of the company, and community members recognized her. But trust can be trickier to build with a franchise.
While the franchise itself comes out from of state, Cullinane and her family don’t, and, with that, Renovation Sells South Sound aims to change the impersonal manner with which typical franchises are run.
“Knowing that we are local owners who were both born and raised in Tacoma, and (are) a husband-and-wife team with three little ones that (are) rooted in this community, I think is the important thing,” Cullinane said.
Find out more about Aly and DJ Cullinane and their South Sound Renovation Sells location here.