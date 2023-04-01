Renee McClain's Big and Bold Vision

The April 2023 issue of South Sound Business is its Women in Business issue. Here is the first of four features about businesswomen you should know.
When Renee McClain was 16, her parents surprised her by letting her drive without adult supervision two hours from Central Washington to attend what was then known as the Puyallup Fair.
From that point on, the fair was an integral part of McClain’s life. After graduating from Central Washington University and working in various accounting positions, McClain was hired by the fair.
During her 26-year career there, McClain worked her way up from an accountant to chief financial officer, eventually being named CEO in 2022.
Looking back on her career, McClain said she can’t pick just one favorite fair memory, but there are a few that stand out: that drive from her hometown when she was 16 to ride the wooden roller coaster, going on fair dates with her husband, taking her young kids on the slide, helping her sons arrange homecoming proposals, and bringing her elderly parents to see The Beach Boys, to name a few.
South Sound Business recently caught up with McClain ahead of her first Spring Fair as CEO to talk about her new job, her vision for the fair, and other career highlights.
Congrats on becoming the first woman CEO of the Washington State Fair in its more than 120-year history.
It is hard to believe that … there are things that are still first after 100 or even more years, but I will say on the fair’s side of it, there have been legacy CEOs. They’ve been in place for so long that the opportunity has been pretty limited. I was hired under Bob Carlson, and he’d been here like 35 years — and then Kent (Hojem) in that position — so there’s 50 years where there wasn’t that opportunity.
That’s got to say something about the position of CEO at the Washington State Fair that people want to stay in that role for so long.
Working at the fair, if it’s your fit, it becomes your heart and soul. And it’s more than a job.
Do you find that longevity in the rest of the administrative staff as well?
We publish a newsletter that has (staff) anniversaries, and so there’s kind of this gap of longtime (employees) and then new (employees) — there isn’t a lot in between. When we went through the pandemic — since we were not allowed to operate really at all, especially in the beginning — we had to get down to what I call our “small and mighty team.” It was really important to keep that team together and do whatever we could so that when we came out (of the) pandemic, we would be able to go full steam ahead.
And it’s interesting because even month to month your staffing levels can fluctuate quite a bit depending on the time of year, right?
Yes. So, we have about 50 year-round full-time employees, then we have another 20 that we call our core 1,000-hour-plus employees, and then we have another 50 that are event staff that work year-round, and then we go up to 1,700 during fair time.
You have been with the fair for 26 years, and you started as an accountant, working your way up to chief financial officer. Was CEO always the end goal for you?
I never thought I would do this.
So, it was accounting that led you here?
I love accounting. When I was 12 years old, if you came to my house, we did not play Barbies. My dad had old office equipment; I would write you up an invoice for whatever, and I’d use the carbon copy machine and say, “Next time you come back, pay me.” And that was 12. I think most people were like, “What?” and I’d love it. … Even at the fair, it was (always) accounting.
With that love for a job you were already doing, what made you go for the CEO position?
I wasn’t (originally) thinking about being the CEO. But I had four kids; they all left home, and I became an empty nester, and I realized how passionate I was for the fair during the pandemic — it was like, we had to fight to survive. … I (also) have this creative side that’s come about in the last however many years. (I worried), “What if someone comes on (as CEO), and they don’t want to do (something creative)? What if it takes them a long time to kind of figure out what they want to do? Or what if they have a different vision?” Because I could kind of tell our team was all feeling the same way: We were really ready coming out of this pandemic to just go big and go bold.
Do you think you’re going to be another legacy CEO like your predecessors?
I’m not going to be a legacy. I’m not going to be here for 20 years; that’s not what I’m going to do. But since I had so many years of thinking about the vision and who we could be, I think that gives me a couple of years that we can kind of start moving forward. And we’re in a really strong financial place — it’s super exciting.
Can you share a bit about what that “big and bold” vision will look like?
I have a lot of vision of the future to own, “We are Washington.” We changed our name in 2013 from the Puyallup Fair to the Washington State Fair, really from an identity standpoint so that people understood (who we are). So many people are moving into this area and all throughout the state, and they know — if they’ve come from (out of state) — what the Minnesota State Fair is or the Iowa State Fair; they know what that is.
But coming here to the Puyallup Fair, they didn’t know the depth and the breadth and the scale. So, by changing the name, we got that out there to really be welcoming to our entire state. … So now I want to own Washington even further, because I want every business that started in Washington — those iconic ones, those world-renowned ones: Paccar, Brown & Haley, Microsoft, Starbucks, Boeing — we’re going to find a way to knock on your door and say, “You should be represented at the fair. You should have a corporate event here. We should have an exhibit here. We should celebrate your 125th anniversary.” We are going to find a way to engage industry. We’re No. 1 in the state for apples; we’re No. 2 in wine production; pickleball started in this state — we’re finding ways of engaging all of that.
In addition to industry, what are some other ways you’re looking to make connections?
So, we already have a natural tie to the JACL, the Japanese American Citizens League, because of the internment camp that was here at the fair. It is a story that needs to be told. And not just what happened here in Puyallup — which is the focal point for us, because it did happen here at the fairgrounds — but what happened throughout the state. Then (asking) how we can educate and create an awareness so that something like that can’t happen again.
With these changes coming, will the fair continue to look like it has in the past?
I think one of the things for me is that we do a lot of fair visits. … Some fairs — in, let’s say the California area — have said it’s much more financially feasible to be a festival and really just go down the path of food, entertainment, beverage, and alcohol. And I just really feel that we will stay true to our agricultural roots. We will continue to invest the money that we do; we invest a lot of money in those programs and facilities.
You were part of the team that started the fair’s foundation, which funds a lot of community projects, particularly ones centered around agriculture and education. What are some of the projects there that make you the proudest?
(The foundation) has taken on different capital campaigns for the fair. (One of those is) our traveling farm, which goes out within a 6-mile radius and educates and creates awareness and allows people to touch animals free of charge for schools. We did the funding for The Farm at SillyVille — and even Piglet Palace — that was (another) one of the pieces of funding that we did. So, to see those things come to fruition because we are a self-sustaining entity, and we do have to fund ourselves, is a proud moment.
We heard that you once helped rescue some animals from a barn fire here at the fairground. Do you find that adaptability is an important trait in this role, or really any role at the fair?
It is one of those things where, if you work at the fair, you’ve got to love people, (people from) all walks of life, and want to engage with them. And you’ve got to be willing to do anything. Because you could literally be picking the poop off the ground, or shoveling it off the ground, or picking up trash. That tends to be the (kind of) person that thrives here.
What is your favorite ride?
The wooden roller coaster.
What is your favorite fair food?
I (like to) tell people that before I had my first child, I came here and literally ate a lot. I gained 7 pounds and then had (my daughter) on Sept. 25 (at the end of the fair) because there was no more room. I was excited when we expanded from 17 to 20 days because I had three more days to eat fair food.
My two favorite foods are a sweet and a savory: Elephant ear is my sweet, and Krusty Pup is my savory. The Spring Fair is beginning soon. How are you feeling about things going into that event? I’m feeling really good about that. Last year was the first year that we expanded the Spring Fair. We went to two weekends, Thursday through Sunday. … When I started here, the footprint for Spring Fair was maybe one-eighth of the fairgrounds. Now, it’s probably three-fourths of the fairgrounds. And it has its own offerings that are different than the State Fair. We will have the barbecue competition; we have the chainsaw competition; we have DockDogs; we have racing pigs.