One Man’s Trash …

Chad Barnett was never able to answer the age-old question: What do you want to be when you grow up? With one dissatisfying career change after another, the 37-year-old Lacey resident never knew what to do next. That is, until shortly after the start of the pandemic, when Barnett remembered an interesting YouTube video he had seen of a teen starting a trash bin-cleaning service.
“I randomly remembered that video and remembered feeling inspired by it,” Barnett said. “I decided to learn more about the (trash bin-cleaning) industry and realized it’s something that people really do and how there really isn’t a service like it in this area. So, I kind of stumbled into this industry.”
After months of research and financial planning, which included buying a truck, Barnett launched Lacey Bin Wash in March 2021.
Never heard of trash bin cleaning? You’re not alone, the proprietor said. “Not many people know this service exists, and I think I’m like the third (business) in the Puget Sound region,” Barnett said.
Most bin-washing services are provided by a city’s waste management system. However, many do not offer adequate cleaning solutions or regular and timely schedules.
That’s where Barnett’s one-man show comes in. He commutes from one client to the next, averaging about 10-20 per day — always the day after their trash has been picked up. Barnett lifts each bin with his truck, which flips it upside down and sprays its inside with 180-degree high-pressure water over a holding tank to capture the dirty water that’s later disposed properly. That’s a feature many bin-washing services don’t offer, he said.
The bin is then placed back on the ground and sprayed with a biodegradable disinfectant and an odor-removing liquid.
Part of Barnett’s business model is making his service affordable. A monthly cleaning costs $20, and bimonthly cleanings are $28. Quarterly cleanings are $35, and yearly cleanings are $60.
“I want to be very accommodating,” he said. “There are no contracts; you can cancel or adjust the schedule at any time. I want to earn people’s return business with great service.”
Unlike some other trash bin-cleaning services, Barnett always returns the bins back to the client’s garage.
“This work is so satisfying,” he said. “I can clean a bin and look at it and say, ‘That was filthy just a few minutes ago, and now it’s practically sparkling. I cleaned the hell out of that thing.’”
Barnett started with just a handful of clients and now has around 400. His routes have expanded, too. Lacey Bin Wash now serves Olympia, Tumwater, Yelm, DuPont, and Rainier, in addition to its namesake city.
By next summer, Barnett hopes the business has grown to be able to allow for a second truck and an employee.
“It’s a hard business to get started in. It’s no get-rich-quick scheme,” Barnett said with a laugh. “I had no idea if I was even going to like it. I made this leap of faith and I was terrified, but I absolutely love it.”