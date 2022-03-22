New Coins on the Block

The Kraken is the mascot for Seattle’s new professional hockey team. It’s also a San Francisco-based digital asset exchange, founded in 2011. For many, the world from which the latter Kraken derives can be as mysterious as the mythical sea creature representing the National Hockey League club. That’s because it’s part of the complicated and oft-confusing world of cryptocurrency, the tentacles of which spread out by the thousands, with names such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Solana, Cardano, Terra, Polkadot, Avalanche, Chainlink, Cosmos, and Dogecoin.
Factor in the occasionally wild price fluctuations, concerns over energy use to run complicated computations to “mine” the currency and verify transactions, real-world spending uses (or lack thereof), questions over what role the federal government will take in digital currency, and it seems the road ahead for cryptocurrency is rife with curves.
Regardless, more people are hearing about cryptocurrency and using it in some way.
A Pew Research Center survey conducted in September 2021 found 16 percent of U.S. adults had invested in, traded, or used a cryptocurrency. In 2015, Pew asked about the use of Bitcoin specifically and found that only 1 percent of respondents had invested in, traded, or used the first and most widely known cryptocurrency. The most recent Pew survey shows significant awareness about cryptocurrency, with 86 percent of respondents having heard at least something about it, but media reports and a recent Visa/ LRW study suggest that cryptocurrency still is primarily being used as an investment play more than a medium of exchange. At least so far.
A number of retailers do accept cryptocurrency — including Microsoft, which takes Bitcoin in its online Xbox store. But how about buying a hamburger with digital money, for example?
Tesla’s Elon Musk made news in January when he tweeted that McDonald’s should accept Dogecoin as payment for its food, adding that he’d eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s did that. McDonald’s playfully responded in a tweet: “Only if @Tesla accepts grimacecoin,” referring to McDonald’s Grimace character. Tesla accepts Dogecoin for some merchandise, but not for vehicles. Cryptocurrency was established as a decentralized digital currency allowing peer-to-peer transfer of value without a middleman bank or central government control.
A Hot Topic
“Cryptocurrency is definitely a hot topic, and it is a subject that does drive questions and interest from our customers — more about how it works and what the future holds, than wanting to invest at this time,” Ryan Betz, vice president-marketing and public relations manager at Olympia Federal Savings, said in an email. “Our wealth management and financial planning division probably receives the most inquiries as clients look at their portfolio and want to know if cryptocurrency ownership makes sense for them.”
Jesse Proudman, who grew up in Tacoma and graduated from the University of Puget Sound, saw a business opportunity: helping investors decide what “thematic baskets” of cryptocurrency to invest in based on their risk tolerance. He’s co-founder and CEO of Seattle-based Makara, an SEC-registered cryptocurrency robo-advisor founded last year. It is not an exchange.
“The crypto markets … are confusing and complicated, and they move very quickly, and to most people they’re intimidating,” said Proudman. “We felt like there wasn’t a good set of products out there that simplified investing in the asset class.”
Proudman on the advisory board of the Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington. His business partners also are tied to UW, where the Foster Business Magazine featured the team last October in an article titled “The Dawgs of Digital Currency.” Before Makara, the partners in 2018 founded Strix Leviathan, a cryptocurrency hedge fund.
Cryptocurrency is a 24/7 emerging asset class that Proudman likened to a frontier market that comes with high risk and the possibility for high reward. “We believe that investment in this asset class makes sense as part of a broader allocation strategy of your portfolio; certainly in no way does it make sense to take all of your money and put it here,” Proudman said.
For example, someone might invest 1 to 5 percent of their portfolio in cryptocurrency. A core tenet for Makara is to invest in a diversified way to expose people not to one or a handful of assets, but to the broader industry. It doesn’t necessarily make it a safe investment, but it reduces some of the exposure in a frontier market, he said.
Proudman likens investing in cryptocurrencies to investing in startups by venture capitalists. A VC that makes many investments will likely see many startups fail, some be moderately successful, and a few turn wildly successful.
“It’s that distribution that makes the broader losses palatable, and we kind of think about these markets in a very similar way,” Proudman said.
Cryptocurrency’s volatility has been apparent in the price of Bitcoin, which hit a high of $68,789 in November, but was trading at about $40,000 in early February.
Betterment, the largest independent digital investment advisor in the U.S., announced Feb. 8 that it entered into an agreement to acquire Makara.
“Crypto is here to stay and Betterment wants to live our promise of long-term diversification and to provide our customers with the best variety of assets in the marketplace,” Sarah Levy, Betterment’s CEO, said in a news release announcing the deal, which is expected to close by the end of the first quarter, subject to customary closing conditions. “Makara is unique in offering consumers managed crypto portfolios combined with the guidance and ease-of-use that have defined Betterment. Makara is to crypto today what we are to traditional investing, since pioneering robo-investing a decade ago.”
Makara’s team of crypto experts and engineering talent will join Betterment when the transaction is completed.
"We are thrilled to be joining Betterment,” Proudman said in the release. “We developed Makara to bring an easy and accessible long-term investing approach to cryptocurrencies. Combining our crypto expertise with Betterment’s scale will accelerate the growth of the platform with both retail investors and financial advisors.”
Facilitating Transactions
Cryptocurrency exchanges such as Kraken, Coinbase (the largest digital exchange in the country; it went public last April), FTX, Crypto.com (which grabbed attention last year by buying naming rights to the former Staples Center arena in Los Angeles for a reported $700 million over 20 years), and others offer platforms to buy, sell, and hold the digital money. Cryptocurrency is bought with U.S. dollars and other traditional currencies. Some exchanges also devote large swaths of their websites to explaining cryptocurrency and how it works, which is worthwhile reading for anyone considering the digital assets. An online cryptocurrency news site, CoinDesk, closely tracks the industry.
Buying cryptocurrency involves creating a digital wallet through one of the many exchanges or other companies. Through their apps, the wallets can be used for buying and selling digital currency, or sending payments to buy goods and services, or sending money to others. Companies such as Visa want to make buying with cryptocurrency easier, too.
“With the rise of crypto, we are committed to connecting our network to crypto and blockchain networks to deliver on our mission: enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive,” Visa said in a report of a study it did last year with LRW titled “The Crypto Phenomenon: Consumer Attitudes & Usage.”
Visa is working with 60-plus crypto platforms to issue crypto- linked cards to make it simple and convenient to convert and spend crypto at the 80 million merchant locations worldwide that accept Visa, the report said, adding that the ability to spend digital currency anywhere Visa is accepted adds utility.
“What’s more, these programs don’t require coffee shops, dry cleaners, or grocery stores to directly accept cryptocurrencies at checkout,” the report said. “It’s the magic of ‘tap and go’ without the complexity of new acceptance points or cryptographic keys.”
How widespread cryptocurrency gets for everyday purchases is yet to be seen, and predictions are conflicting.
For example, a San Diego Union-Tribune story in January cited nine economists and financial professionals who were split 5-4 on whether the allure of cryptocurrency was fading. The Visa/LRW study found that most crypto-aware people believe cryptocurrency would be used by most consumers within 10 years.
Local Insights
Cryptocurrency has banks’ attention, OlyFed’s Betz said. Neither OlyFed nor its financial services arm, OFS Financial Services, offers a means or platform for customers to buy or sell cryptocurrency, he noted.
“That said, we are in the process of evaluating a number of solutions to provide customer support in this area, but most importantly, we want to ensure whatever we potentially implement is safe, secure, and meets the highest standards of compliance with those agencies that regulate us as an institution,” Betz wrote. Prolific advertising — whether in blockbuster arena sponsorships, Super Bowl commercials, or a TV ad for Crypto.com narrated by Matt Damon concluding that “Fortune favors the brave” — has brought significant public attention to cryptocurrency and exchanges.
Also, more businesses and governments are recognizing digital currencies and accepting them as a means of conducting commerce, Betz said.
El Salvador, for example, made Bitcoin legal tender last year. China recently launched a digital version of its yuan and outlawed other cryptocurrencies. Like other industries being disrupted by technological change, the banking and finance industry also is undergoing a digital revolution on many fronts, providing more options for consumers and businesses, Betz said.
“If there is one thing we know, customers like choice, so we see a future where both traditional and cryptocurrency have a place in our economy for a wider distribution of resources and economic growth,” Betz said. “Adoption of cryptocurrency will likely grow with greater oversight and regulation that puts consumers more at ease with protections for their digital assets.”
Anderson Nascimento, an associate professor at the University of Washington Tacoma in the School of Engineering & Technology, and a research associate with UWT’s Center for Data Science, has a doctorate in cryptography. He researches areas that include cryptology, cryptographic protocols, and cybersecurity. The technology underlying cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin is sound and prevents forgery and double spending, he said, adding that security of the protocols also assumes no one party controls more than half of the computational power of all the computers involved in Bitcoin transactions.
While not an economist, he believes, based on people he’s talked to, that digital currency is here to stay as one more option in the portfolio of options people have, but isn’t likely to replace conventional currency in the near future, in part because the most widely used protocols behind cryptocurrency are not sustainable from an energy perspective.
Some miners have exploited cheap coal power to power their servers for the complex, energy-sucking computations needed to validate cryptocurrency transactions and earn digital rewards in the process.
But Makara’s Proudman thinks the cryptocurrency industry can accelerate the focus on more energy-efficient sources of power.
“I think a lot of people within the industry can make the argument that this economic activity of mining creates economic incentive to push the boundaries of renewable energy … and figure out ways to continue to improve and innovate in renewables,” he said.
Bitcoin’s consensus mechanism is known as proof of work, which is what requires so much energy to validate, but an emerging consensus mechanism is called proof of stake, which doesn’t consume nearly the energy that proof of work blockchain requires, Proudman said. Between adoption of different forms of consensus mechanisms and more renewables, he believes the energy issue can be solved.
“I do believe at some point, cryptocurrency will all migrate to different protocols that are more sustainable,” UWT’s Nascimento said, adding that proof of stake is as secure as proof of work, but he thinks it will take some time for cryptocurrencies to shift.
Kiosk Conversion
Bellevue-based Coinstar, known for its coin machines in grocery and department stores, allows customers to set up a digital wallet through Seattle-based partner Coinme. Insert a $20 bill, for example, into a Coinstar kiosk, and you can receive the equivalent in Bitcoin in the Coinme wallet, minus a 4 percent transaction fee. From the wallet, you can send, store, and receive Bitcoin anytime, and anywhere. Setting up a wallet through Coinstar and Coinme requires a thorough ID verification process to ensure they know their customers and that they are ahead of the curve as regulations around the industry inevitably evolve.
Coinstar and Coinme began offering Bitcoin three years ago and purchases of it began taking off in 2020 and accelerated through mid-2021, before stabilizing as the prices settled, said Michael Jack, head of product for Coinstar. In January, Coinstar and Coinme began adding some other cryptocurrencies. More than half of Coinstar machines had bill accepters to convert bills to Bitcoin early this year, with a 2022 target to have all machines capable of that.
“Our goal is really expanding to not only convert your silver coins into paper currency, but being able to digitize your paper currency into whatever digital method you want,” Jack said.
The company has benefited from the rise of interest in cryptocurrency as an investment tool, but Coinstar’s customers, many of whom are underbanked or prefer transacting in cash and therefore generate more change, also have been using the cryptocurrency for payments using their Coinme wallet, Jack said.
About a third of the Coinstar customers are buying cryptocurrency as an investment play, with about two-thirds using it for payments, roughly split between payments to people and businesses, he said.
“What we’ve seen is it’s much more transactional than the market typically is overall,” he said.
Jack also is seeing blockchain not only facilitate cryptocurrency, but more people and fintech companies trying to leverage the technology, with its real-time transactions and distributed ledger concept, to make financial services more efficient.
He expects to see a lot of innovation in the financial services space in coming years, and said Coinstar hopes to be a major piece of that.
Fed Weighs Digital Pros, Cons
Digital currency also has the attention of federal officials.
The Federal Reserve Board dipped its toe in the digital currency pool with a paper titled “Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation.” It was issued Jan. 20, examining pros and cons of a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and inviting public comment through May 20 on 22 questions it posed.
The Federal Reserve doesn’t intend to issue a CBDC “without clear support from the executive branch and from Congress, ideally in the form of a specific authorizing law,” the report said. The Federal Reserve Board called its paper a first step in a discussion of whether and how a CBDC could improve the safe and effective domestic payments system. The paper does not favor any policy outcome.
“We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives, and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell said in a news release.
The paper summarizes the current state of the domestic payments system and discusses the different types of digital payment methods and assets that have emerged in recent years, including stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. It concludes by examining the potential benefits and risks of a CBDC, and identifies specific policy considerations, according to the release.
“While a CBDC could provide a safe, digital payment option for households and businesses as the payments system continues to evolve, and may result in faster payment options between countries, there may also be downsides,” the release said. “They include how to ensure a CBDC would preserve monetary and financial stability as well as complement existing means of payment. Other key policy considerations include how to preserve the privacy of citizens and maintain the ability to combat illicit finance,” it adds, noting the paper discusses the factors in more detail.
Central banks establishing or considering establishing their own digital money tied to their standard fiat, or currency, is a hot topic, raising many questions about what that could mean for other cryptocurrencies.
Coinstar’s Jack doesn’t see digital currency replacing traditional money anytime soon.
“I think cash will be around for a long time,” he said, noting that the government still has to figure out whether it’s going to launch a digital currency, and political winds are blowing on both sides. “I’m not sure within our lifetimes we’re ever going to see cash completely go away.”
UWT’s Nascimento never imagined when he got his doctorate in cryptography 20 years ago that the technology would become core to something like cryptocurrency and be widely used.
“It was something completely out of our imagination altogether that this would become so mainstream and known by everyone,” he said. Decentralization is the key word when it comes to cryptocurrency, he added, noting the challenge of creating digital money without a trusted central authority, but cryptographic protocols behind Bitcoin and others accomplished that, solving for problems such as forgery and double spending in a decentralized environment.
“We solved that from a technical point of view, but from a political and economic point of view, (we) have to wait to see what will happen,” he said. “It goes beyond technology.”