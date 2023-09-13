How Nancy Salguero McKay Gets It All Done

During the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly one-third of small, community-based museums in the United States were shuttered due to periods of forced isolation and low turnout. Highline Heritage Museum executive director Nancy Salguero McKay said she feels fortunate that her museum weathered the storm.
“The fact that we did is probably even bigger than the opening of the museum itself,” Salguero McKay said.
An immigrant born and raised in Mexico City, Salguero McKay is proud to be the first Mexican-born museum director in Washington state, a position she has held for close to five out of the last 18 years she’s been with the organization.
In addition to her work in Highline — a community that encompasses Burien, SeaTac, Normandy Park, White Center, and the Port of Seattle — Salguero McKay serves on multiple boards to include the Washington Museum Association and taught as an exhibit design instructor for the UW Professional and Continuing Education certificate program for two years.
Though Salguero McKay is the only full-time employee at the museum, she said there is no way she could do her job alone.
“Everything you see is all volunteer — it’s many people caring,” she said, gesturing around the modest and well-organized space. Here, a Seattle-Tacoma International Airport exhibit complete with a portion of a Jet Age fuselage and rows of cabin seats. There, the partial re-creation of a Highline schoolhouse of yore, to name a couple displays.
“That’s one of the things that I am super-proud of, because it’s impossible for me to do all of this work; that is how much love there is here. So as (guests) walk through the space, I do hope (they) feel the energies of people who want to share and give back to the community,” she continued.
As a diverse member of that community, Salguero McKay — who in addition to being an immigrant, was born partially deaf and has an inoperable (but managed) brain tumor — said she wants the museum to continue to pay it back to the local community with an impetus on diversity and greater accessibility to represent the lived experiences of the distinct people of Highline.
“And I think all of us in one way or another crave to belong in a place or in a community where we can express ourselves in many different aspects, not just one thing," she said.
5 a.m. I manage a busy Airbnb vacation home, so I spend the quiet hour checking pending items for our guests and the services we provide.
6 a.m. I get the house organized as much as possible while ensuring things are OK with my 16-year-old daughter, Sophia, and my mini long-haired dachshund, Cooper.
7 a.m. After arriving at the museum, I catch up with messages.
8 a.m. Zoom interview with a potential new museum intern.
8:30 a.m. Meeting with my board treasurer to address our new annual budget and to work on our new interlocal agreement with our partnerships, which include the cities of Burien, SeaTac, Normandy Park; Highline School District; the Port of Seattle; and Highline Community College.
9:30 a.m. Zoom meeting with Explore Seattle Southside to address our SeaTac tours project.
10 a.m. I check on our volunteers who are working on a gallery installation of an early-1900s canoe.
11 a.m. Reviewing — and creating social media content for — two new artifact donations. The first is a pair of handmade skis from the 1930s that were donated by a man who worked at Mount Rainier. The second is a new interactive storyboard of local history with 36 windows opening to tell different facts about the area.
11:30 a.m. Checking in with our radio station installation team. When all is complete, patrons will be able to see the hyperlocal station in operation from a window in the gallery.
Noon Meeting with our research team and the nearby Hydroplane Museum to work on our upcoming “Fierce Women and Hydroplanes” exhibit. We will have a real hydroplane in our parking lot during the opening reception.
1 p.m. Some guests from Woodland Park Zoo stop by the museum to discuss a community project we are collaborating on.
3 p.m. I check the logistics and design marketing materials for upcoming events to include the Burien UFO festival, a cultural and inclusive storytime with Three Tree Books, and a book signing with Sen. Karen Keiser.
4 p.m. A celebration of life for my museum mentor, Lloyd Herman.
8 p.m. Back at home family dinner, snacks, and painting help to shut down any thoughts to end the day.