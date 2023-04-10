Nancy Backus is Working Her Dream Job

The April 2023 issue of South Sound Business is its Women in Business issue. Here is the second of four features about businesswomen you should know. Read the first profile here.
Since being elected mayor of Auburn in 2014, it’s become clearer to Nancy Backus that her calling in life is working for the people in the city she loves most. Backus is the first woman to hold the office since the city’s 1891 incorporation. Backus said her passion for Auburn is even greater than when she first started. Now in her third term, Backus continues to prize giving back to the community she feels has given her so much.
Tell us about yourself.
I was born in Wichita, Kansas, but we moved to Auburn shortly after I turned 6 years of age. I’m a product of the Auburn School District, a very proud graduate of Auburn High School, and a proud graduate of (Green River College). I’ve been married for 25 years to my husband, Kemon, and we have (a 24-year-old) daughter.
What was attractive to you about serving your city and pursuing the route that eventually led to becoming mayor?
My 10 years as a City Council member coincided with my last 10 years at Boeing in finance. While I love the work that I was doing, I came to the realization that my real calling was working for people in the city that I loved. I pursued the position of mayor and was fortunate enough to be elected.
You were first elected as mayor in 2014 and are the first woman to hold office in Auburn. Can you talk about what/who motivated you to run?
The reason that I was involved in city government at all was (because of) someone I considered a true mentor, Jeanne Barber. She was someone who I really wanted to be like. When she decided (to retire from council), she and the former mayor both contacted me and (encouraged me to) apply. I was honored to be asked, so I (applied) and was appointed to complete the two years left of her four-year term. I’ve been inspired most of my life by my mother, who is 95 and still living in Auburn in the house that we grew up in. She was always a real inspiration for me. She worked outside of the home before it was a popular thing to do. … I wanted to be like her. I wanted to be independent, make a difference, and I wanted her to be proud of me.
When you look back at your time as mayor, what successes stand out to you?
One of the things I think early on in my first term was when King County was doing a lot of budget cutting. One of the things that they had planned to do was to close the King County Public Health Clinic in Auburn. We worked with people in the community, with people who worked at that clinic, and were able to come to a compromise. … The clinic stayed open and serves thousands of people who otherwise might not have access to a clinic.
What have been some challenges you’ve overcome?
There are always going to be competing priorities in any city. It’s (about) trying to find the balance; trying to find the budget for the issues that you really want to work on and believe in; and always working with our great City Council, who believes in the work, believes in our community, and the mission of trying to make Auburn a place that they can be proud of to live, work, and play in.
In 2022, you started the "That’s So Auburn" podcast. What motivated you to start it? Will it continue this year and, if so, what topics are you hoping to discuss?
Yes, it will continue this year. We just were finishing up the last podcast of the season. We’re asking the community what other topics they would like to hear about. We really want to (cover) things that our community cares about. Instead of resending the same email as an answer — which I don’t like to do — we thought we would try and voice what we realize the issues are.
What does it mean for you to be mayor of Auburn?
It is my dream job. It is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year job. One that makes me tired but makes me so happy at the end of every day. I know that I’m not making everyone happy. That’s just ridiculous to think that I could. But hopefully, at the end of my time here, people will know that I cared.