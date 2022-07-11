Most Influential: 2022

When we started brainstorming what this piece could look like, we thought of the obvious South Sounders who could be lauded. The big names we all know well, whose companies and outreach have shaped the region.
But we instead sought to find the everyday person whose meaningful contributions may go unnoticed, unacknowledged, or unappreciated. To facilitate this, we asked you, our readers, to nominate the unsung heroes in your community, and you delivered. Here are 10 of the most influential folks in our business community.
Patricia Chase
As an outreach coordinator at Bates Technical College, Patricia Chase keeps an ear on Tacoma’s ground to gauge the community’s needs.
Chase masterminded pulling strings to get programs up and running for Bates students to enjoy and learn from for more than 15 years. Before that, Chase held a position at WorkSource, where she played matchmaker between employers and job seekers. “After coming to the United States (from Colombia), I was limited in speaking English, so I began going to school at the same time I was working in the hospitality industry,” Chase said. “I realized, and using myself as an example, that the more education I was getting, the more my career was opening up. That really became my passion, to help others do the same.”
At Bates, Chase and her team are responsible for the planning and implementation of recruitment efforts for the college. She builds relationships and partnerships with entities in the community to support the college’s strategic goals.
“Every year my job is different,” Chase said of why she continues in her role year after year. “There are new needs from the community, new partnerships to create, new strategies and laws. Education is evolving all the time. And as a technical college, we need to provide programs that are in high demand in the workforce, so we’re always creating new things to implement.”
Chase believes the ever-changing nature of her career allows her to keep her thinking sharp. When tackling a new need from the community, she asks herself, “What am I able to do here, and what can I create to bring students to our doors?”
“She has worked tirelessly at both Bates and WorkSource to assist community members to find their passion, plan their vocation, get the necessary education, and secure employment since the late 1990s,” Chase’s friend, Daniel Gill, wrote in his nomination of her. “She works regular office hours as well as evening and weekend booths to bring youth to self-discovery and attract them to programs at Bates.” — HW
Lori Drummond
Lori Drummond’s decades-strong dedication to community can be traced back to her upbringing.
“It’s gonna sound corny, but it really goes back to my family and, in particular, my father,” Drummond, who is the first woman to hold the title of president and CEO in Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed) history, told South Sound Business. “He set a great example for the importance of giving back to the community, and I really like to honor his commitment to that. I picked up the baton and wanted to carry it forward.”
That spirit is evident in Drummond’s leadership of the company. She’s always been committed to hiring and promoting from within — with it typically kept in mind what a prospective promotion is doing for their community in addition to the customers they serve. She’s always prioritized the larger picture, pointedly assisting people with wealth management and commercial projects that ultimately would benefit the region. Philanthropy is huge at OlyFed, too. In 2021 alone, the bank donated $465,000 in gifts and sponsorships to nonprofits, with bank employees contributing more than 1,000 hours of community service.
That leadership is felt elsewhere. Drummond has served on so many boards — including the United Way of Thurston County, the Rotary Club of South Puget Sound, Boys & Girls Clubs of Thurston County, and many, many more — that one might suspect her of having secret time-traveling abilities.
Drummond has rarely known a life without OlyFed. She became a receptionist there in 1984, moved to a marketing director position in 1987, and ascended to executive-level management in 1991. She’s held the president and CEO role since 2008. Drummond announced her retirement in November 2021 (her last day was June 30) and hopes in her wake the bank stays true to its community-driven mission and continually adapts to new technologies and advanced services.
The first thing that came to mind on the subject of what she’s most looking forward to about retirement is “a little downtime — a little relaxation.” But, more specifically, Drummond is excited to divide the time between gray and cloudy Olympia and a newly purchased condo in balmy Scottsdale, Arizona. She’s also preparing for her next big endeavor: a trip to Italy.
“I’ve never been,” Drummond said. “I’ve always wanted to go — that’s the first big adventure.” — BP
Tom Burkley
If you live in Algona or Kent, chances are high youʼve at least once seen a siren-red pedicab with mustard-yellow stickers on the sides scooting across various streets, commandeered by a salt-and-pepper-bearded man in dark glasses and a baseball cap accumulating more and more trash in his flashy wagon with every passing hour.
That man is Tom Burkley, who, when not working full-time at Safeway, is the mastermind behind Algona Litter Patrol. Its predecessor, Kent Litter Patrol, launched in 2018 and transitioned to Algona when Burkley moved there with his wife in 2020. The operation goes about its business as you might expect. Burkley wheels his converted wagon — lovingly called “the litter buggy” — to an especially unkempt stretch of street and stays put until all its litter has been banished to his waste containers.
Burkley and his wagon go way back. For about 20 years, he wheeled it around Seattle for people moving to and from sports games. When an injury about a decade ago took him off the road, the buggy collected dust in the garage. After going on walks with his wife around Kent and noticing the amount of litter turning local sights sore, a lightbulb flickered on: What if he used this indefinitely retired pedicab for good?
Burkleyʼs efforts, tracked mostly on Facebook, remain widely followed and praised. His work has been featured on the local news. Heʼs garnered a Volunteer of the Year award in Kent. And, more so in Kent, was frequently accompanied by other community members as he cleaned up the town. Heʼs appreciated the publicity not for the personal attention it brought but for the way it has reemphasized the foundation of his work.
“As much as possible, I like to keep the focus not on me,” he said, “and more on the cause of keeping the streets clean.” — BP
Julie Davidson
Julie Davidson is the type of person who makes lemonade out of lemons. With determination and community support, Davidson fulfilled a childhood dream and opened Komadre Kombucha in Tacoma in May 2021.
As a kombucha brewer hobbyist for several years, Davidson said the pastime was on steroids during the COVID-19 shutdown, brewing far more than her family could drink. Davidson’s solution? Start a “bucha brigade.” This was her way of helping people through the lockdown, not knowing how long it would last. Friends, family, and colleagues put out flip-top bottles for Davidson to fill, and before she knew it, they wanted more.
“I started getting into pop-ups and other opportunities,” Davidson said. “I researched everything there was to know about brewers here in the area, who I could connect with, who might mentor me, as well as (asking), ‘Is there room in the market for another kombucha brand?’ The answer was a resounding yes. People we would call competitors were very friendly. … Everyone was welcoming. And they were like, ‘Yeah; you have a good, unique product. There’s room for you. The pie just gets bigger, Julie.’”
Komadre Kombucha is Tacoma’s first kombucha taproom and is located on Sixth Avenue. Davidson’s concoctions are locally brewed, use in-season ingredients from partnerships with local farms, and are inspired by her Latinx heritage. The taproom is vibrant with color and culture, including the brand name, which comes from the Spanish word comadre, which translates to co-mother — someone you consider a part of your mothering circle.
“I realized that everything I’ve accomplished in life has been because of comadres, mentors, friends, mother, grandmother, sisters, and my aunts,” Davidson said.
Davidson’s determination and collaborative spirit have taken Komadre Kombucha into 20 establishments, with hopes of a second retail location. Davidson also was one of Comcast’s RISE recipients in 2021. The RISE program provides complimentary marketing services to small businesses like the taproom.
Recently, Davidson graduated from the Pierce County Small Business Accelerator and was named class speaker. Davidson will be reentering the coaching and consulting world through Pierce County, which has asked her to help coach and support small-business owners.
“I’m really happy to pay it forward and help other business owners find their footing,” she said. “None of us gets to where we are alone. We all have help. We all have people who are rooting for us and teaching us and helping us along.” — SQ
Bruce Kendall
The local economy has enjoyed quite a ride during the 23 and a half years Bruce Kendall has been president and CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County.
“Itʼs been a renaissance across the county,” Kendall said, rattling off Tacoma investments over the period, some of which already were underway, including University of Washington; Columbia Bank Center; Pacific Avenue streetscaping; light rail; new museums; hotels; restaurants; multifamily housing projects; Point Ruston development; the portʼs evolution; and progress in cities such as University Place, Puyallup, Sumner, Lakewood, and DuPont.
“The reason itʼs been able to happen is, itʼs been literally hundreds of people working together over all those years,” Kendall said. “Even when tackling difficult issues, the level of cooperation and respect is remarkable” in government and business.
Thereʼs still a long way to go, he acknowledged, which includes EDBʼs commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion at the board level and operationally by being intentional about companies with which EDB works.
“Weʼre committed to that direction, and thatʼs a big part of what weʼre gonna be going forward,” he said. Kendallʼs also proud of the work EDB — as a collective of the board, staff, and partners — did during the pandemic, dealing with new challenges and producing some of its “finest hours.”
EDB focuses on three pillars: business retention and expansion, business recruitment, and cluster acceleration to help segments of the economy with systemic challenges and growth. Two cluster acceleration teams of public and private leaders are focused on technology businesses and institutions, and logistics and trade.
EDB has worked with companies that have brought more than $1.6 billion in capital investment and 25,000- plus jobs to the region in the last 20 years. Kendall credits his “absolutely top-notch” staff at EDB. “Itʼs all about the team, and itʼs just been terrific,” he said.
Kendall is one cog in that group and the broader economic development ecosystem, which seems fitting for someone whoʼs into long-distance cycling, where cogs and gears facilitate forward progress. Kendall and his wife, Sara, to mark their 30th anniversary a few years ago, rode with three friends from University Place to Yellowstone National Park, about 1,000 miles. The five took turns driving a support vehicle with the groupʼs gear and supplies as they traveled, typically staying in B&Bs along the way.
“It was a pretty epic adventure,” Kendall said.
One might say the same for the ride Pierce County has been on. — JS
Daniel Frederick
Caring for people has always been a part of Daniel Frederick’s life. As the executive director of The Coffee Oasis, Frederick leads from a strong foundation of compassion.
For Frederick, helping those in need started right at home. Growing up, his parents Dave and Cindy Frederick, served as foster parents, and saw firsthand the pain and drug abuse youth faced. In 1997, they opened The Coffee Oasis, and it became the place for youth in the community.
“I loved growing up with it. … Our home was always full of people,” Frederick remembered. “It was really the original shelter. People (were) getting cared for there. It was a whole family effort.”
The Coffee Oasis is a nonprofit organization that helps restore communities through compassionate youth programs. Programs include shelter, mentorship, street and school outreach, job training, and more. This mission is accomplished through sustainable and successful coffee businesses, according to the organization’s website.
Fast forward to 2019: Frederick’s father was diagnosed with cancer, and Frederick became the interim executive director several years before he had expected to take the reins of the family business. That year also was one of the hardest financial years yet, according to Frederick. In 2020, during the unprecedented rise of COVID-19, Frederick officially became the executive director.
“It was a long time coming, and I got the best preparation by getting to work alongside my dad,” Frederick said of the sudden position.
All eyes were on Frederick to lead during this uncertain season. Although difficult, Frederick led his team to offer even more support for those experiencing homelessness and at-risk youth, while the team weathered the temporary closure of its coffee shops. The following two years were financially the strongest years since The Coffee Oasis opened.
“We’re stronger than we were when we started. I didn’t know if that was going to happen. … That’s been a real blessing,” he said. As for the future of The Coffee Oasis, Frederick said he sees growth taking place, especially in Pierce County, where the organization has a shelter, and a fifth coffee shop is almost complete. “My hope for the future is that wherever Coffee Oasis is found, there’s this really strong shared mission found there,” Frederick said. — SQ
Eli Moreno
In 1980, 18-year-old Eli Moreno came to the United States from Mexico with a few dollars in his pocket. He worked in Central Washingtonʼs apple orchards, spoke little English, took night classes to advance his education, and saved enough to buy a house in Yakima in 1984.
When he renovated it, it unwittingly marked the birth of a budding real estate career. Moreno moved to Seattle in 1986 and landed a job in mortgage lending at (then) Seafirst Bank, where he learned real estate finance. His real estate career would blossom after moving to Tacoma a few years later.
Moreno has built a portfolio of more than 25 buildings, including apartments focused on affordability, office buildings, and co-working spaces in Pierce County and South King County — all of which his company renovates, maintains, manages, and holds.
His most visible work is underway at Old City Hall in Tacoma, which heʼs renovating, reimagining, and reopening sometime in 2024 as a home to business education, incubation, co-working, retail, restaurants, apartments, and events. He hopes it inspires community members, germinates businesses and jobs, and strengthens the South Sound.
“Having been here for over 30 years now, I think most of the success that weʼve had as a family company has been from this city,” said Moreno.
In addition to his work in real estate, Moreno also is the founder and CEO of Surge Tacoma, whose Surge Coworking was Tacomaʼs first co-working space in 2013. Preservation projects include The Union Club, Tacoma Flats, and McKinley Artist Lofts. Giving back to Tacoma through building preservation, housing, business education, and helping businesses grow and create jobs is central to the mission of his company, which includes daughter Stasha, chief operations officer, and son Alex, vice president of operations.
“Weʼve been so fortunate … itʼs a way to say thank you to the city and this community,” Moreno said of the projects and mission.
Moreno believes in hard work and education, and heʼs excited by the Surge Institute he plans in Old City Hall to offer free business-education classes for emerging high school and adult entrepreneurs. Mentors will advise on business incubation, and Moreno himself is an angel investor and co-founder of nonprofit Startup253, all part of a broader startup ecosystem to grow businesses in the South Sound.
“I just feel very lucky every day, and if I can help somebody else, it makes me happy,” he said. — JS
Brendan Nelson
As Brendan Nelson partakes in events and speaks with local business owners, it is clear that he is dedicated to uplifting small minority-owned businesses in the Hilltop neighborhood.
“We came up with what is called the Hilltop Business Crawl. Throughout the crawl, we wanted a sense of community back,” Nelson said. “The goal behind this was: Let’s activate and get our small minority businesses some support.”
Nelson surveyed those minority-owned businesses to better understand their needs and where they needed support to thrive. For one, the survey showed those businesses needed greater social media presences, so he helped ensure businesses received assistance creating social media accounts with quality content to promote their products.
Nelson also holds community meetings and community events featuring BIPOC vendors, and has helped feed community members through a food-distribution site. Not one Hilltop neighborhood business shut down during the pandemic, he said.
Nelson, owner of Nvision Professional Services and director of community engagement and outreach for Peace Lutheran Church, has risen to the occasion and is viewed by community members as a tireless advocate for BIPOC businesses in the face of gentrification.
Nelson has more big plans. He wants to expand the food-distribution center, acquire commercial space with communal ownership for Black-owned businesses, and continue to empower the members of his community. This summer, he is organizing the Summer Splash event in Hilltop.
“Brendan Nelson has worked tirelessly to advocate for small minority-owned businesses in Tacoma’s Hilltop neighborhood,” Caitlin Back, who serves on the board of directors for Sound Outreach, said. “Brendan has been a leading voice to ensure that existing businesses are not displaced in the face of gentrification.” — CSF
Gail Neal
If you drive past the Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center in Tacoma on any given day, youʼll see roughly 25 chairs arranged in the parking lot. Gail Neal, the executive director of the center, likes to call this spot her “Southern porch,” where folks can come to chat. Coincidentally, itʼs also her favorite spot to work from.
The center supports families in the community through a variety of services and programs, such as before- and after-school care, the Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP), emergency foster care respite, rental assistance, transitional housing, military mentoring, food and diaper drives, and more.
“I started my program in July 2006 just as an ECEAP preschool for about five kids,” Neal said. “Now we have right around 300 kids.”
Since its inception, the center has grown from one building on 19th Street, its Early Learning Center for kids from newborn to age 5. Once the kids are kindergarten age, they will journey to the school-age building. Lastly, under Nealʼs stewardship, the center has a Recovery Café, where individuals and families can connect and work to heal past traumas, addictions, mental hardships, and other struggles.
“I sat at the table of a lot of meetings and Zooms this past year and a half, and I always walked out being really proud to live in Tacoma because of all the things weʼre able to do with our partners for others,” Neal said. “We accomplish a lot working hand in hand.”
One of the largest hurdles for Neal in her role has been the lack of needed space for the organizationʼs early learning and school-age programs, which currently have a three-year waitlist. Neal said that itʼs been difficult to limit folks using their programs due to the centerʼs capacity, but she and her team are taking strides to fix it.
Recently, Neal led the center to begin a capital campaign to raise funds for the demolition of the unused building on the organizationʼs campus. Once a larger space is built, Neal expects to have room for at least twice the number of kids the center has enrolled now. — HW
Rosemary Ponnekanti
Currently the public information officer at Metro Parks Tacoma, Rosemary Ponnekanti truly understands the meaning of being a public servant. Her dedicated efforts toward uplifting her community shown through her hard work to support local businesses and organize creative events to bring the community together.
Before the pandemic, Ponnekanti organized the Tacoma Ocean Fest, an event related to World Ocean Day that brought attention to the issues of ocean plastics and climate change. It is still going strong and was celebrated in June. During the pandemic, Ponnekanti set up an event called the Tacoma Light Trail to lift community spirits; uplift businesses; and, as she put it, “bring light to dark times.”
“The Tacoma Light Trail started in 2020, inspired by the pandemic, because I had a bit of grant money left over from Ocean Fest. In the course of running Ocean Fest, I came across this amazing artist, Kristian Brevik, who makes illuminated sculptures of endangered species,” Ponnekanti said. “I thought this would be a way of really inspiring people and lifting spirits while drawing attention to the seaport from when it reopened.”
The initial plan to do the grassroots light trail at the Foss Waterway Seaport quickly expanded into a business and arts festival with multiple companies engaging and participating, bolstered by several partnerships and grants. Ponnekanti also livestreamed the event to ensure it was inclusive to all members of the community. This past year, the event featured illuminated sculptures of endangered species by Brevik.
“Rosemary has brightened the winter nights of Tacoma with the Tacoma Light Trail. She brings the community together in a really rad way, and partners with so many wonderful Tacoma people and organizations to make the festival inclusive for all,” Erika Bartlett said in Ponnekanti’s nomination.
On top of organizing community events, Ponnekanti plays orchestra instruments for yoga classes and occasional concerts. Through her music, she has created an intersection between art and the environment, which includes playing music with animals at Point Defiance Zoo. During her career, Ponnekanti also has worked as a musician, music teacher, and journalist, among other roles. — CSF