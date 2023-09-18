Millers Jewelry and Repair is for Everyone

The September 2023 issue of South Sound Business is exploring South Sound craftspeople and the valuable services they provide. Here is the third feature included in our craftsmanship package. Read the previous feature here.
Customers might notice when typing “Millers Jewelry and Repair” into a search engine that it does not have a website. The family-owned jewelry store likes it that way, preferring to depend on word-of-mouth advertising and nurturing long-lasting relationships with existing customers.
“That’s something my dad (Mike) always stood by, and I believe it, too,” said co-owner Andrew Miller. “If you treat everyone the same, (whether) it’s someone from the homeless encampment or a million-dollar person coming in, you treat them with respect. I believe that goes far.”
Millers Jewelry and Repair is a second-generation family business on Pacific Avenue in Tacoma that has seen great success since its opening in the late ’90s. The building was originally purchased by Andrew’s grandfather, Robert (better known as Bob), who first opened A-Lucky Loan pawn shop with his son, Michael (Mike). As the business got busier, Andrew said his father decided to branch off to start his own jewelry repair business, Millers Jewelry and Repair. Bob remained in the same building running the pawn shop and repairing watches.
For a few years, Millers was a business wholesaler working with big-name jewelers such as Fred Meyer, Morgan Jewelers, Zales, local jewelers, and others. At that time, the shop had at least 10 bench jewelers, and Bob helped with watch repairs when needed. The shop portion of Mike’s business officially opened its doors to the public around 2005.
“I remember sleeping on the ground and playing video games while my dad and all the jewelers would be working on stuff,” Andrew recalled.
Although he didn’t live in Tacoma full-time with his father, Andrew said he considers himself a “Tacoma boy.” He was born in Tacoma General Hospital and often rode his bicycle to the Tacoma Mall with his buddies. But since he grew up with his mother in Longview, Andrew said he wasn’t really involved with the business as a child. That all changed in 2008, when he turned 18.
“I moved here and (my dad) offered me a job, and it goes from there,” he said. “I was the person in the front talking to the customers. Then I got more serious, and I started learning how to do jewelry.”
Nearly five years ago, Andrew officially became his father’s partner and is a second-generation Miller in business.
As the main Miller running the business, Andrew’s day-to-day in the shop varies. But one thing is consistent: The day always begins with coffee. Some days, Andrew is out front with customers or taking inventory. Others, he’s repairing jewelry or attending to custom designs for customers.
When asked what makes Millers unique, Andrew said it was the shop’s wax carving and lost-wax casting process.
The jewelers begin by carving a hard green wax — best suitable for intricate carvings and delicate engravings — into the desired shape. Then, the wax piece is impressed into a mold and the molten metal is poured in, destroying the wax, and leaving behind a cast metal piece.
Currently, the business has three employees, including a master jeweler who started under Mike and Bob during the pawn shop days. Millers also has a wax carver who’s been with the company longer than Andrew; there’s also Andrew’s assistant, who came in at just the right time to help keep the business running smoothly.
Andrew said he hopes to renovate the building and possibly open a second branch in the future.
“I have no fear of it shutting down,” he said. “I hope to grow. Now I have a son, so (I hope to) keep it going through the third generation.”