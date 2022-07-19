Made in South Sound: There's a Box for That

There’s a longtime Tacoma company that thinks outside the box — and also inside it. Pacific Box Co. makes lots of boxes, and not just any standard cardboard box (although it makes those, too), but boxes digitally designed and printed with detailed graphics and colors and in myriad shapes and sizes.
Inside the box, Pacific Box determines exactly how large and strong the box must be for a customer’s contents. Then it does all the technical work to design and create the box, cutting a flat piece of raw material (a sheet of cardboard) to the right dimensions, scoring it (marking where flaps are folded), slotting it (where tabs can be inserted), gluing and stapling when necessary, then shipping it as a finished flat sheet to customers who assemble the box.
Pacific Box also makes point-of-sale displays such as colorfully designed cardboard display stands and cardboard posters for customers to spotlight their products.
While the company ships hundreds of millions of square feet of boxes annually, no order is too big or small, especially pertaining to highly detailed digital printing capabilities.
“Previously, the process really would require significant quantities to be able to justify the expense of high graphics, and now we’re able to do that on a much smaller scale to bring more graphics and more vibrant packaging to smaller-quantity users,” said Brett Kiehl, president, general manager, and co-owner with his brother, Bryan Kiehl, vice president and operations manager.
The brothers assumed ownership of the business in 2012 from their father, John Kiehl, who started what was known as Pacific Container, in 1972. The company was incorporated on New Year’s Eve 1971 and began box-making the next year, so this marks its 50th anniversary. The Kiehl brothers — who were raised in Gig Harbor, graduated from University of Puget Sound, and joined the business immediately afterward — rebranded to Pacific Box last December to better reflect its core product and today’s vernacular.
Pacific Box’s plant, expanded in 2001 and 2011, is about 150,000 square feet and employs 80 people (some with 40-plus years’ tenure) in areas including sales, graphic design, manufacturing, and delivery. Drivers haul finished boxes to customers roughly along the Interstate 5 corridor from Blaine to Portland.
