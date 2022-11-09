Made in South Sound: Machine Makers

A Tacoma company has a hand in making products as diverse as composite airplane and car parts, wood products such as doors and I-beams, and paper products including bathroom tissue and paper towels.
Globe Machine Manufacturing Co. doesn’t make those products, though — it assembles the machines for other companies to make those products. It also helps companies improve existing manufacturing systems, such as speeding up or improving production.
“We are soup to nuts here,” said Laura Shane, corporate secretary for the privately owned company that ships its machines, as its name implies, around the world.
“Our customers come to us looking for a solution,” said Shane, who has worked at Globe for 29 years, more than a quarter of its 105 years in business.
“They want to speed up their processing line, they want to make more panels per minute, they want to whatever — and they come to us looking for a solution,” Shane continued. “In a lot of cases, they have a confined space that already exists; they’re not building a new factory, so they’re looking to us to improve their processes and create a solution for them.”
That played out early in the pandemic, when Globe helped toilet paper producers increase manufacturing capacity in response to product shortages. It did the same for plywood makers during building materials shortages last year.
Globe had a staff of about 130 people, including engineers and machinists, in early October and hopes to grow to 150 by year-end, Shane said.
Globe’s sales, engineering, and controls departments help companies design manufacturing systems, then Globe’s machine shop builds the solution from raw steel. Globe then assembles the machine in Tacoma to ensure it does what the customer wants, often with the customer overseeing the test.
“Then we tear it down, and we ship it anywhere in the world, and then we go and we oversee the startup, and our controls team goes and makes sure that it runs exactly as it was designed,” Shane said.
Earlier this fall, Globe completed a project for an I-joist (I-beam) assembly facility in Lithuania. Globe has patented technology for the machine that creates I-joists by compressing lumber and engineered wood products to create the beams used in residential and commercial construction. Its machine can make more than 700 linear feet of I-joists per minute. The Lithuania machine was built and tested in Tacoma, disassembled, and shipped in 23 containers via rail and ship to Lithuania for reassembly.
“Our traditional bread and butter is the forest products industry,” Shane said of machines for cutting, stacking, making plywood, oriented strand board, door skins, and more. The forest products realm is where Globe cut its teeth.
Later, it began making equipment for the pulp and paper industry, followed by out-of-autoclave technology that produces composite parts for airplanes and vehicles. Globe makes a press, or RapidClave™, that uses a special heat and pressure process to reduce the time for producing and curing carbon fiber parts from 90 minutes to as few as six minutes, Shane said. One of the press’s earliest uses, in 2014, was for Corvette hoods and roofs, she noted.
Globe also incorporates robotics into its systems, but it doesn’t make robots. It uses FANUC robots and makes the task-specific tooling attached to the robot arms.
“We process a lot of stuff; we wear a lot of hats,” Shane said, noting Globe’s flexibility for manufacturers. “No two days are the same.”
Globe, located in a 140,000-square-foot building on D Street along the Foss Waterway, has remained in the Bamford family since its start in 1917. It’s headed today by Calvin Bamford Jr., who succeeded his father, Cal Bamford Sr., and grandfather, Jesse Bamford.
“We’re family-oriented,” Shane said. “Our co-workers are family.”
Presented by Impact Washington