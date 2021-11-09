Though quite unassuming on the outside, the inside of the Tacoma-based Brown & Haley factory on East 26th Street is formidable, churning out more than 2.7 million pieces of its signature gold-foil-wrapped Almond Roca per day. For more than 100 years, Brown & Haley employees have worked the production line of the candy company, combining California almonds, vanilla, and Washington butter into delectable treats that can be found on store shelves globally.
In the early days, the candy was all made by hand and rolled out on giant cooling tables to be cut. Through the years, however, technology has simplified and sped up the process. Thanks to a production-line upgrade a few years ago, processing has increased while those scrumptious treats still have the same buttery crunch that candy lovers around the world know so well.