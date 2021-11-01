Brian Rawlings and his business partners at Fourasoft LLC developed a customizable business management software system to improve the productivity of Stage 2 businesses, ideally those with annual revenues of about $3 million to $100 million, that are inventory-centric and in light-manufacturing or distribution.
The businesses also must want to grow and be open to a better way of managing business. Fourasoft says its system will improve the lives of what it calls the businesses’ “heroes,” key individuals who bear the cognitive burden of helping to run the business and are overloaded.
“At $3 million (in annual revenues), you can see the cognitive load on them,” said Rawlings, co-founder and co-owner of Tumwater-based Fourasoft. “They’re burdened. They can’t keep doing what they do.”
Often, what limits business growth is personnel’s unwillingness to let go of existing processes or adapt to new systems, he said. The business can’t scale because heroes are operating at cognitive capacity. That’s where Fourasoft wants to help.
Fourasoft’s business management software, called Foura, transitions companies from hero mode to team mode with a system that is easy for business teams to use, increases accountability and visibility, and relieves the heroes of their cognitive load, which also improves their quality of life, Rawlings said. Foura automates business workflows that can be customized to address unique business challenges so leaders, the heroes, can focus on more critical aspects of their business, such as growth, strategy, and direction, he said.
Foura — the name reflects four As: accuracy, accountability, actionable, and accountable — manages accounting and finance, budgets and assets, projects, sales and price books, purchasing, receiving, inventory, bill of materials, employees, and more. When a company implements Foura, Rawlings and his two partners stay onsite during the transition to ensure systems run as planned — a personalized service complementing a system built with the same attention to detail.
“We absolutely take a white-glove approach of taking as much of the burden off the company through the change as possible,” Rawlings said.
Rawlings’ partners and fellow owners are Albert Boettger, technical director and co-founder, and Brian Peterson, a CPA who is fi nance director. The three had worked together for nearly 30 years at a large company in the identification and security industry that did work for the F.B.I., U.S. Department of State, and large banks that required precision and security. They learned a lot from the business systems they used and have weaved that knowledge into Foura, giving smaller businesses the same tools large enterprises require, but in a package custom-built for Stage 2 companies ready to advance their businesses.
After founding Fourasoft in 2016, the trio spent much of the subsequent years talking to hundreds of CPAs, businesses advisors, businesses, and others to ensure they were addressing what smaller companies needed and wanted.
“Foura is a very real, professional- grade tool; it’s kind of best of breed,” Rawlings said of combining the best of systems concepts they worked with in the past.
Ninety percent of all businesses do the same thing: They have accounts payable and accounts receivable, and other standard needs, which Foura does very well, Rawlings said.
“But we try to figure out what that 10 percent is that you do really well, that makes you unique in the market, and figure out how we can enhance that, as well as take those things that are burdensome to you or your organization and address those as well,” he said.
A core belief at Fourasoft is that processes drive efficiencies, Rawlings said. “When (business leaders) see that they’re not doing repetitive entry, when they see that the data’s centralized, when they see that this software is more like a strategic hire than a software purchase, then they start to understand the power and the value of the solution that we’re talking about.”
The system can be implemented quickly using language familiar to the company and with systems that are intuitive, he said.
Foura uses two forms, entry and browse, in every menu. This approach expedites access to actionable real-time information and reduces dependency on costly, outdated reports, Rawlings said. Because the system is intuitive, it’s easy to cross-train, which is why it can be implemented and adopted quickly, he said. Working on the system has been a labor of love for the Fourasoft team, which has no intention of licensing its product or selling the business.
“We really think we have something special,” Rawlings said.