Making a Local — and Global — Impact with Lisa Stirrett at Lisa Stirrett Creative Warrior Studio

The September 2023 issue of South Sound Business is exploring South Sound craftspeople and the valuable services they provide. Here is the second feature included in our craftsmanship package. Read this first feature here.
Lisa Stirrett once thought of herself as so uncreative that her mother used to finish all her school art projects.
Customers would never guess that walking into her business, Lisa Stirrett Creative Warrior Studio in Silverdale, where her artistic talents hang from the ceiling and adorn shelves. They come in the form of colorful and textured glass jellyfish, vibrant glass bowls, fish imprint paintings, metal sculptures, and more.
“When we had our kids, I knew I wanted to stay home,” Stirrett said of her early days as a bona-fide artist. “I didn’t even know how to make anything, but it was baby steps of making stuff and selling it.”
Stirrett’s artistic journey began more than 24 years ago with Gyotaku, a traditional Japanese method of imprinting fish. In those days, Stirrett’s take on fish imprints was successful enough to see her designs stamped on T-shirts and other garments at Nordstrom.
From there, Stirrett proceeded to learn about and create with encaustic painting; metal design; and, ultimately, float glass art.
“I just wanted to be a mom and be able to stay at home, so I actually stopped doing all that and started teaching,” she said of turning more attention to fish imprinting. “We opened a studio in our garage so I could teach in the evenings. I’d teach different (art) techniques and how to start your own business, and I did that for (a few) years.”
Stirrett’s creativity was further awakened when Kitsap Transit put out a call for artists in 2020 to paint a mural on the outside of the terminal building and a glass tile mural inside. She decided to throw her hat in the ring and, ultimately, won the contract to make art for the terminal.
“I really found out that I loved going into a space, whether it was a building or not, and (looking) at the surroundings and creating something that enhances the surroundings, or something that people can have a connection with,” she said. “It was always looking at the surroundings and creating meaning in the pieces. I didn’t know that I had that in me.”
Today, Stirrett’s artwork is featured throughout the Pacific Northwest in public spaces and private homes. Her work can be seen at the Kitsap Conference Center, the Metropolitan Condominiums in Tacoma, the Suquamish Tribal Center, and more.
Since starting with glass art more than 20 years ago, Stirrett has continued to push the envelope and come up with new ideas that have allowed her work to stand out. Working with float glass (i.e., window glass, which is much more affordable and versatile than other glass systems), Stirrett discovered a colorant in Europe that helps produce layering and striking combinations in her pieces. Under the name Glassy Cuts, Stirrett is the only local distributor that sells this colorant.
Her brand, Lisa Stirrett Creative Warrior Studio, is recognized worldwide and gives back locally and globally. Through the sales of the studio’s nonprofit, Products with a Purpose, plus additional donations, the studio funds the Pay It Forward Loan Program, which empowers women in Burkina Faso and Liberia as they create in-country sustainable businesses and find their identity in Christ, according to Stirrett.
Stirrett said the studio is making a local impact with plans to bring back its woman-empowerment series, which brings women together to listen to various speakers and participate in art.
For Stirrett, artwork has been a means to give back and make connections. Now 60, she said she isn’t thinking about retirement; she’s currently preparing to add a coffee shop to her glass studio, which she hopes will help cultivate community even more. She also plans to continue opening the space for gatherings and events while continuing in-studio classes.
“When I start things, I usually know the finish date,” she said. “But here, the Lord never showed me a finish line. I don’t know when the finish line is. … I want this business to keep thriving and surviving to help women or anybody that walks in through the door.”