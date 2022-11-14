Inside Lincoln Creek Lumber's Century of Community Support

This is the second company in a series of stories in our November 2022 Philanthropy Issue exploring the ways South Sound companies give back. Read the last one, about BCRA Inc., here.
Family-owned Lincoln Creek Lumber has served the communities of Lewis and Thurston counties for more than 100 years. Lincoln Creek Lumber has continued to offer an array of services while contributing to local organizations and nonprofits that make a difference in the communities it serves.
“That is what I love about being a small-town, privately owned business,” said Brenda Klawitter, social media and digital marketing director for Lincoln Creek. “The philanthropy is tied to the communities that we live in, the schools our own children attend, the sports our children are part of, and Centralia College, which a lot of our employees (attended).”
Since 2020, Lincoln Creek Lumber has donated more than $20,000 to a wide variety of community efforts. Klawitter said the emphasis is placed on hyper-local organizations, where the benefits are visible. Lincoln Creek Lumber is especially focused on supporting athletics, arts, and agricultural youth organizations so young people can find opportunities to learn and grow. Its sponsorship goes to many athletic teams, including the Twin Cities Babe Ruth baseball, Tumwater Thunderbird youth football, Oakville High School Rodeo, Centralia Athletics and Facilities Foundation, and more.
Lincoln Creek Lumber also has served its communities by providing materials from its business. One of its programs, Paint the Town, directly helps folks struggling with home maintenance and property upkeep. Lincoln Creek Lumber provides volunteer labor and materials to prep and paint homes. During the peak of COVID-19, Lincoln Creek Lumber donated a large amount of sanitizing and cleaning supplies to the chamber, which handed out 400 relief kits to local businesses.
“We believe that giving back directly strengthens the neighborhoods, schools, and cities we serve,” Klawitter said. “It promotes the wellness of our employees and our customers and builds a legacy for the next generation. There is a direct correlation (between) the strength of a community and the prosperity of the businesses within it.”
With four locations throughout Pierce and Thurston counties, Lincoln Creek Lumber has reached many organizations, nonprofits, and causes. Each store (Tumwater, Centralia, and two Chehalis locations) sponsors and supports organizations within its neighborhood. The Tumwater location donated $5,000 to the Kara Lynn Foundation, and the Chehalis location sponsors the Chehalis Foundation, which supports projects that benefit the city. One of its biggest contributions yet was a legacy donation of $75,000 to Centralia College in 2020. Lincoln Creek Lumber also supports Concern for Animals by helping the organization provide food and essentials to pet owners and animals in need, especially during the flooding Lewis County experienced in the spring.
In July 2021, the company partnered with the Washington National Guard to host a vaccine clinic for those who were struggling to find access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Its efforts allowed 214 people to get vaccinated in Lewis County, and two months later, they hosted a second clinic for booster shots.
“We give back to the community because it’s where we live. We want to see a strong, vibrant community where people want to live, grow, and raise their families,” said Bob Thompson Jr., Lincoln Creek owner. “People who spend money with us invest in the community, so we strive to do the same by giving back. We’ve been doing it for five generations and 120 years.”