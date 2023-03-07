Lessons from a Pro: Jenna Richardson

Unlike some trades, a human resources professional can work across myriad industries. For Metro Parks Tacoma’s human resources manager, Jenna Richardson, that includes stints in staffing, education, and local government across more than 20 years in the field.
Since starting with Metro Parks in 2021, Richardson has helped oversee a robust staff of more than 300 employees, including a deluge of young seasonal workers each spring. In fact, when we sat down with Richardson in early February, she already was busy gearing up to host a hiring fair aimed at youth ages 15-24 to take place on April 13 at the People’s Community Center.
“We need lifeguards; we need camp counselors; we need park crews, naturalists, and rental monitors,” Richardson said of the event. “And the best part is when you work for Metro Parks, you get to work where you play — literally. Parks, pools, zoos, parties — we have so many jobs to offer.”
Since her more than two decades of experience makes her an expert in the field, we asked Richardson to share some advice on HR. Here’s what she had to say.
Put On Your Own Oxygen Mask
Guiding and caring for others are much more challenging when working at less than optimal mental, emotional, and physical health. There is a lot coming at you at all times, and you need to care for yourself in order to serve others well.
Kindness and Empathy Are Key
Remember that your organization and your employees have been through a lot over the last several years. You are the steward of your culture, and you help to model kindness and empathy toward others.
Be Flexible, and Then Flexible Again
The pandemic taught us that it is possible — and sometimes absolutely necessary — to rethink how we operate.
Consider All Options, and Be Open to New Ideas
Just because we can return to things as they were prior to the pandemic doesn’t mean we should. The world has changed at a rapid pace, and we must be willing to change with it. In fact, the employees and community we serve expect it.