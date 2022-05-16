This month’s edition of Lead + Follow ̶ a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders ̶ features Trent Breland, co-owner of Salt Hair Lounge in Olympia. Salt Hair Lounge looks to offer all the services you’d expect from a salon but in a sustainable, eco-conscious way.
Before starting Salt Hair Lounge with his wife, Katie, Breland developed and led hundreds of special operations members as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret, and spent time operating or managing operations at all levels in more than 30 countries. This included advising Special Operations Command (SOCOM) senior leaders and ambassadors while serving in various Asian countries.
He also deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq, earning numerous awards, including three Bronze Stars. He eventually was assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, where he continues to serve.
The Brelands have two children, Degan, 12, and Quinn, 10.
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
I recently spent a week without anything other than work-related phone use and nothing between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
I don’t vacation much but have been fortunate enough to visit a lot of places through the military, and returning to the Maldives comes to mind first.
Whom do you admire most?
Locally, Lyle Overbay, for sure. He and his wife are amazing people, and whether he knows it or not, he’s been a great mentor. He also had a great MLB career and shares his knowledge with our youth through coaching.
What is your e-mail etiquette?
I am very particular about this. I spend a lot of time crafting my messages and ensuring they are released at the right time. It takes a while to make them brief, and I often don’t follow traditional writing standards.
What’s worth paying for?
Time, but we tend to spend all our time to get money, then spend our money to get back our time. It’s an amazing thing.
Do you still write letters?
Yes. I’m very particular about this. I believe writing is a lost art, and it’s one of our most important forms of business communication. One of the great classes I’ve taken to refine this is the Brief Lab.
What’s your most treasured possession?
Oddly enough, a Russell Wilson autographed baseball my son got when we attended a football camp. It has a lot of diff erent meanings to me, and only my son would bring a baseball just in case.
What excites you most of our future?
Community, and today’s challenges are actually bringing us closer than ever.
What is your leadership style?
From traditional forms, I blend coach and visionary. I tend to be pretty hands-off , depending on mutual trust and performance.
What, apart from time, would make the biggest difference to your life?
Glad we took time off the table; a close second is focus (prioritizing competing priorities).
What does success look like?
For me, it’s simply doing the things I want to and enriching the lives of others to do the same.
Where do you get your inspiration?
The future. I am very goal-oriented and use visualization to get motivated.
Do you have any personal rituals?
My morning ritual is something that doesn’t change regardless of where I am or what’s going on that day. It involves cold water, cardio, breathing, reading, and alone time to think.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Shut up and listen. Oh, and don’t buy that house in 2007; wait a year or two.
What book would you recommend to everyone?
It Takes What It Takes By Trevor Moawad.
Watch of choice?
Sangin Instruments, owned by a Marine Special Operations guy.
When self-doubt creeps in,
I remember my mantra, “Make Mission,” and I try to do something productive ASAP.
In 10 years,
I hope to have expanded to multiple sites and own the buildings we operate in.