Photo by Tony Brooks
Photo by Tony Brooks

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Tony Brooks, owner of Tony Brooks Insurance Agency and a longtime agent for State Farm.

After graduating from Eastern Washington University — where Brooks played football and got a degree in business finance — he began an internship with State Farm in 1993. He soon transitioned into a claims representative role with the company and, by 2000, was a trainee agent in Tacoma.

To date, Brooks and his team have achieved many significant State Farm benchmarks, including the President’s Club, Chairman’s Circle, and Ambassador’s Club. Brooks’ Tacoma location has served customers for more than 20 years. He opened a second location in DuPont in 2014.

Outside work, Brooks is an assistant football coach at Lincoln High School. He and his wife, Leonor, have two children, Allie and Elisa, both of whom are in college. Brooks enjoys playing basketball, weightlifting, carpentry, wakeboarding, and traveling with his family.

Twenty years ago, I never knew

staying in shape

would be so hard.

What was your favorite TV show as a kid?

Super Friends

What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?

The Walking Dead

What is your favorite website?

Google

When was the last time you completely unplugged?

2018, traveling with my family

How would you describe your look?

Bald

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Hawaii

Whom do you admire most?

My father

If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

Hawaii

What’s worth paying for?

Great and trusted service

Do you still write letters?

Yes, to my wife and my daughters

Wine or drink of choice?

Apple cider

What’s your favorite children’s book?

The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein

What are you afraid of?

Losing family

What causes are important to you?

Training and mentoring young men

What is your music of choice?

Christian

What excites you most about our future?

Watching the growth of my daughters

What is your leadership style?

By example

What are your must-haves on road trips?

Sour gummy worms

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

Brush my teeth

What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

Pajamas

What do you crave at the end of your day?

Cold water

What is the most impressive dish you cook?

Fried rice

What does success look like?

Joy

If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?

How to play the guitar

Where do you get your inspiration?

From my wife

Do you have any personal rituals?

Morning workouts

What advice would you give your younger self?

Take the leap of faith every time.