This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Tony Brooks, owner of Tony Brooks Insurance Agency and a longtime agent for State Farm.
After graduating from Eastern Washington University — where Brooks played football and got a degree in business finance — he began an internship with State Farm in 1993. He soon transitioned into a claims representative role with the company and, by 2000, was a trainee agent in Tacoma.
To date, Brooks and his team have achieved many significant State Farm benchmarks, including the President’s Club, Chairman’s Circle, and Ambassador’s Club. Brooks’ Tacoma location has served customers for more than 20 years. He opened a second location in DuPont in 2014.
Outside work, Brooks is an assistant football coach at Lincoln High School. He and his wife, Leonor, have two children, Allie and Elisa, both of whom are in college. Brooks enjoys playing basketball, weightlifting, carpentry, wakeboarding, and traveling with his family.
Twenty years ago, I never knew
staying in shape
would be so hard.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Super Friends
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
The Walking Dead
What is your favorite website?
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
2018, traveling with my family
How would you describe your look?
Bald
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
Hawaii
Whom do you admire most?
My father
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Hawaii
What’s worth paying for?
Great and trusted service
Do you still write letters?
Yes, to my wife and my daughters
Wine or drink of choice?
Apple cider
What’s your favorite children’s book?
The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein
What are you afraid of?
Losing family
What causes are important to you?
Training and mentoring young men
What is your music of choice?
Christian
What excites you most about our future?
Watching the growth of my daughters
What is your leadership style?
By example
What are your must-haves on road trips?
Sour gummy worms
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Brush my teeth
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
Pajamas
What do you crave at the end of your day?
Cold water
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Fried rice
What does success look like?
Joy
If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?
How to play the guitar
Where do you get your inspiration?
From my wife
Do you have any personal rituals?
Morning workouts
What advice would you give your younger self?
Take the leap of faith every time.