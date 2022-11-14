Lead + Follow: Priscilla Lisicich

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Priscilla Lisicich, executive director of Safe Streets for the past 29 years.
Lisicich, who is retiring at the end of 2022, co-founded the organization, and previously served as president of Venture Learning Consulting. She currently serves as board member for the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, vice chair for the Pierce County Birth- 25 Advisory Board, board treasurer of Pierce County Alliance, and president of the Historic Slavonian Hall Foundation.
Twenty years ago, I never knew
political divisiveness would be so hard.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Radio shows on Saturday mornings listening with my brother. Listening with my brother was the best.
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
Fifteen — a time of adventure, exploring, wonder, and possibilities
What was your last TV binge?
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
Swimming in the Adriatic Sea off the Elaphiti Islands with grandchildren
Whatʼs your favorite vacation spot?
Iguazu Falls, Argentina
Whom do you admire most?
Petria, my 7-year-old granddaughter
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Right here
What is your email etiquette?
Look for the priority people and issues that must be addressed — let the rest go.
Do you still write letters?
Yes!
What is your wine or drink of choice?
Sauvignon Blanc
Whatʼs your favorite neighborhood?
Where people step up and care about each other and their quality of life
Whatʼs your most treasured possession?
Family photos
Whatʼs your favorite childrenʼs book?
Heidi by Johanna Spyri
What are you afraid of?
Not much
What causes are important to you?
Environmental conservation and youth development
What excites you most about our future?
The potential for healing and reconciliation
What is your mantra?
There has got to be a way.
What is your leadership style?
Collaboration
What have you done recently for the first time?
Tried mooncakes — delicious!
What, apart from time, would make the biggest difference in your life?
More adventure to experience the beauties and challenges of the environment
What apps do you use the most?
Alexa
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Make coffee and take a 4-mile walk
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
My Diane Von Fürstenberg blouse
What do you crave at the end of your day?
A time to reflect and get grounded
What song is currently in your head?
“Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Hrustule — a Croatian light cookie
What does success look like?
A job well done — when people create collectively
Where do you get your inspiration?
My mother and my father and the lessons they helped me learn
What advice would you give your younger self?
Take every opportunity to experiment and explore
What book would you recommend to everyone?
Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival & Hope in an American City by Andrea Elliott
I am energized by
community hope and action.
When self-doubt creeps in,
I sit and think/reflect.
In 10 years, I hope to
see a better system to support healthy and safe youth development.