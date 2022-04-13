At Pierce Transit, Griffus oversees an agency of 960 employees with a $154 million budget, and one that provides rides on buses, paratransit vehicles, and in vanpools across 292 square miles throughout Tacoma and the rest of Pierce County.
Griffus was named Pierce Transit CEO in August. He had served as the agency’s COO since 2016, and in that position, he managed daily operations and about 80 percent of the agency’s employees, including its 500 bus drivers. His transportation career spans more than 30 years, including serving as CEO of Keolis America, and president/COO of Veolia Transportation. He also served as senior vice president of Laidlaw, the nation’s largest school bus transportation provider.
In his spare time, Griffus enjoys the beauty of the Northwest outdoors by hiking, biking, and kayaking. He also is an avid reader.
Twenty years ago, I never knew
staying healthy would be so hard.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
J.P. Patches
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
Schitt’s Creek. You can just use a good laugh sometimes.
What is your favorite website?
I like LinkedIn; there are many great articles pertaining to leadership and business.
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
From work, last week. Totally, probably before smartphones.
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Maui, Hawaii. It has been so wet and dreary here, and some warmth would be welcome.
What is your car you are most attached to?
I have a 2003 Yukon Denali that we bought new in 2002. It has over 265,000 miles and has just become one of the family.
What’s worth paying for?
A comfortable pair of shoes
Do you still write letters?
Yes. I really think it is a lost art, and people appreciate seeing a hand-written letter.
Wine or drink of choice?
A nice red blend glass of wine
What’s your favorite neighborhood?
Proctor District in Tacoma
What’s your most treasured possession?
My degree from the University of Washington — I was the first in my family to earn a degree.
What’s your favorite children’s book?
Horton Hears a Who by Dr. Seuss
What are you afraid of?
Heights
What causes are important to you?
Hunger, climate change, and social equity
Music of choice?
Classic rock
What is your mantra?
Balance in all things
Must-haves on road trips?
A good playlist
What have you done recently for the first time?
Used a chainsaw to cut down a diseased tree.
What apps do you use the most?
Twitter, LinkedIn, and The Seattle Times
What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?
Jeans and Husky attire
What do you crave at the end of your day?
Cooking a good meal and relaxing with Melissa, my wife.
What song is currently in your head?
“Sweet Caroline”
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
Crab quiche bites … or it could be smoked pork ribs
What do you collect?
Shirts from concerts I attend.
What does success look like?
Accomplishing the goal of helping myself and others obtain a better and happier life.
If you could learn a new skill what would it be?
Become an expert at fly-fishing.
Where do you get your inspiration?
Riding buses helps me focus on the important work we do in the public transit business.
When I am feeling down or discouraged,
I ride buses to witness how our agency and employees positively impact the community.
What advice are you glad you ignored?
Early in my career, a career coach told me I needed to be louder about my accomplishments and tout how good I was, or I wouldn’t be recognized or promoted. That is not me, and I told him that if that’s what it takes to advance, then I didn’t need to advance. I have advanced further in my career than I ever thought possible and know that success is not from personal accomplishment, but team effort.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Be patient, and don’t dwell on mistakes. Mistakes, after all, are how we learn.
What book would you recommend to everyone?
The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown. I am energized by helping people achieve their goals.