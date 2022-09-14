 Skip to main content
Lead + Follow: Melissa Rodriguez

  • Updated
Melissa Rodriguez, optician and owner of Suburban Opticians in Tacoma.

This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Melissa Rodriguez, licensed dispensing optician and owner of Suburban Opticians in Tacoma.

Rodriguez, a University Place local and Curtis High School graduate, started working in the eye care industry at Howard Air Force Base, Panama. In 1999, she joined Suburban Opticians and learned the business under the tutelage of her father, founder Lloyd Neil, and her sister, Pam Rhodes.

Rodriguez says she embraces the changing landscape of the optical industry while respecting the history of her company, thriving on both the fashion and medical aspects of eye care, and exceptional patient care and customer service.

Rodriguez is married to her husband, Thomas, and has two daughters, Jessica and Lily.

Twenty years ago, I never knew navigating a pandemic as a small-business owner would be so hard.

What was your favorite TV show as a kid?

Gilligan’s Island

If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?

40: old enough, but not too old

What was your last streaming service binge?

Inventing Anna

When was the last time you completely unplugged?

On a seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Costa Rica’s Guanacaste Coast

Whom do you admire most?

My mother — the strongest woman I have ever known

If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

Fiji with my husband

What is your email etiquette?

Direct and to the point

What car are you most attached to?

A white 1988 4WD Subaru station wagon: “The Shuttle”

Do you still write letters?

Yes. I love the personal touch of a letter.

What is your drink of choice?

Brunello Di Montalcino 2016

What’s your favorite neighborhood?

Howard AFB, Panama. It was a daily block party.

What’s your favorite children’s book?

Is Your Mama a Llama? by Deborah Guarino

What are you afraid of?

Flying

What causes are important to you?

Providing eye care services to children who couldn’t otherwise have access.

What is your music of choice?

’90s country

What excites you most about the future?

Creating more free time to spend traveling

What is your mantra?

This too shall pass.

What is your leadership style?

Lead by example

What are some must-haves on a road trip?

A good playlist

What have you done recently for the first time?

Took three girls to Mexico for their senior trip

What in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

Fabulous glasses!

What do you crave at the end of your day?

Fifteen minutes of peace and quiet

What song is currently in your head?

“7 Summers” by Morgan Wallen

If you could learn a new skill, what would it be?

Decorative tiling

What do you collect?

Pens

What does success look like?

Loving what you do

Where do you get your inspiration?

My children. I am inspired to be someone they can be proud to call “Mom.”

What advice are you glad you ignored?

It is better to be seen and not heard.

What advice would you give your younger self?

Every day is a gift. Embrace each day.

What book would you recommend to everyone?

Atomic Habits by James Clear

I am energized by:

setting and achieving goals, big and small.

When self-doubt creeps in, I:

pause and remind myself of truths in the moment.