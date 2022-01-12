This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Lori Drummond, president and CEO of Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed).
Drummond was hired to be the bank’s receptionist in 1984, and it was a quick ascension from there. In 1987, she became the bank’s marketing director; in 1991, she became an executive; and in 2008, she took over her current role, the first woman ever to hold the position. She will retire in June, but remain on the bank’s board of directors.
Under Drummond’s leadership as president and CEO, the bank has more than doubled in asset size, added a branch in Yelm, expanded with wealth management services through OFS Financial, added services for small businesses, added focus on commercial real estate lending, instituted new technology advancements, and enhanced bankwide culture, all while providing record-level support to the local community.
Drummond has served on the board of directors for more than a dozen local organizations, including her current role as a trustee with Saint Martin’s University. A graduate of Washington State University, Drummond also enjoys cheering on the Seahawks as a longtime season ticket holder, golfing with friends, and relaxing with a good book.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
The Waltons
What is your favorite website?
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
September 2021, a three-day weekend at L’Auberge Del Mar Resort and Spa in San Diego
Whatʼs your favorite vacation spot?
Any oceanfront spot. Cannon Beach is top of mind.
Whom do you admire most?
My father, Ray Drummond
What is your email etiquette?
I try my best to respond the same day and only use it for quick responses; otherwise, I pick up the phone and connect.
What is the car you are most attached to?
The first car I bought myself after starting my job at OlyFed: a bright-red Datsun/Nissan Pulsar that I drove for over 20 years.
Whatʼs worth paying for?
A memorable getaway with loved ones
Wine or drink of choice?
I love a bold red wine, in particular a glass of Leonetti Cellar Reserve from Walla Walla.
Whatʼs your favorite childrenʼs book?
Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White
What causes are important to you?
Supporting local nonprofits that give needed support to kids, families, seniors, and pets that are living in challenging situations. Education (and) cancer research.
Music of choice?
I am a country music fan.
What is your mantra?
You can do anything you put your mind to if you put in the work.
Leadership style?
I think in most situations, my leadership style is supportive. Making sure people have the tools they need to be successful!
Must-haves on a road trip?
Sudoku puzzle book, picnic lunch, and GPS
What have you done recently for the first time?
Planned a trip to Italy
First thing you do in the morning?
Get coffee
What is the most impressive dish you cook?
I make a seafood chowder every Christmas Eve.
What do you collect?
Glassybaby, handblown candle holders.I love their mission!
Where do you get your inspiration?
I get inspiration every day from the people I work with.
What advice would you give your younger self?
Be mindful of work-life balance.
What book would you recommend to everyone?
My View from the Back of the Bus: An Inspirational Memoir by local author Merritt D. Long
In 10 years, I hope to be
healthy, productive,