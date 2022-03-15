This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Kevin Kaczynski, operations director for Alston Construction.
Kaczynski is responsible for the general business operations of the company by directing and overseeing the daily management, supervision, coordination and completion of Alston’s projects in Washington state. He ensures operations are effective and comply with company policies and procedures, while adhering to industry best practices.
Kaczynski received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.
Twenty years ago, I never knew ___________ would be so hard.
Raising my children
If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?
Four, because at that age you can communicate, but you do not have a care in the world, and you have your whole life ahead of you.
What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?
Seinfeld
When was the last time you completely unplugged?
On my honeymoon in Bora Bora
What’s your favorite vacation spot?
Mexico
Whom do you admire most?
My parents
If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?
Anywhere with my wife and kids
What is your email etiquette?
Don’t “reply all” unless it is necessary, and always address your email.
What’s worth paying for?
Movers
What is your drink of choice?
Moscow Mule
What’s your favorite children’s book?
The Berenstain Bears
What are you afraid of?
Failure
What causes are important to you?
Any neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)
What is your music of choice?
Country
What excites you most about the future?
Seeing my kids grow up
What is the first thing you do in the morning?
Hit the snooze button
What do you collect?
LEGO architecture
What does success look like?
Being happy
What is your watch of choice?
Apple Watch