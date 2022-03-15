Courtesy of the subject
This month’s edition of Lead + Follow — a Q&A section dedicated to further understanding the personal and professional mindsets of area business leaders — features Kevin Kaczynski, operations director for Alston Construction

Kaczynski is responsible for the general business operations of the company by directing and overseeing the daily management, supervision, coordination and completion of Alston’s projects in Washington state. He ensures operations are effective and comply with company policies and procedures, while adhering to industry best practices.

Kaczynski received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Twenty years ago, I never knew ___________ would be so hard.

Raising my children

If you could stick to one age, what would it be, and why?

Four, because at that age you can communicate, but you do not have a care in the world, and you have your whole life ahead of you.

What was your last Netflix or Prime binge?

Seinfeld

When was the last time you completely unplugged?

On my honeymoon in Bora Bora

What’s your favorite vacation spot?

Mexico

Whom do you admire most?

My parents

If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be?

Anywhere with my wife and kids

What is your email etiquette?

Don’t “reply all” unless it is necessary, and always address your email.

What’s worth paying for?

Movers

What is your drink of choice?

Moscow Mule

What’s your favorite children’s book?

The Berenstain Bears

What are you afraid of?

Failure

What causes are important to you?

Any neonatal intensive care unit (NICU)

What is your music of choice?

Country

What excites you most about the future?

Seeing my kids grow up

What is the first thing you do in the morning?

Hit the snooze button

What do you collect?

LEGO architecture

What does success look like?

Being happy

What is your watch of choice?

Apple Watch